ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, NJ

Franklin string of armed robberies targeting businesses investigated

By Alexander Lewis, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
Courier News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pXVrZ_0hGuxC5d00

FRANKLIN (Somerset) – Police are investigating a trio of armed robberies in which business were targeted, announced Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald.

On Aug. 6 around 5:14 a.m., township police responded to a hotel on Cottontail Lane for a panic alarm. Upon arrival, officers located a man who stated that while working at the hotel a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a white facial covering came toward him brandishing a handgun and demanding that he lay on the floor and then demanded money from the cash register. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken from the register as well as the victim’s cellphone, McDonald said.

On Aug. 9 around 12:23 a.m., township police responded to a convenience store on Hamilton Street on a report of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, police spoke to the victim who stated that a man in his late teens or early 20s entered the store and brandished a handgun demanding money. The victim was able to distract the man and knock down the cash drawer preventing him from grabbing any money and the suspect left the store without obtaining any money or items from the store, the prosecutor said.

On Aug.10 around 12:48 a.m., township police responded to a gas station on Franklin Boulevard on a report of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, police located a man who stated that two men in their late teens entered the store, and one suspect described as approximately 5-foot-7, thin build wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a white mask brandished a handgun and pointed it at the victim and ordered him to open the cash drawer, while the second suspect, 5-foot-5 with a heavier build, wearing all black and a face mask, reached into the drawer and removed an undisclosed amount of cash. They then fled the area, McDonald said.

McDonald said that detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Franklin Township Police Department are investigating all three armed robberies to determine if the cases are related.

Anyone with information relating to the armed robberies to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office at 908-231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at 732-873-5533 or via the STOPit app. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Somerset County, NJ
City
Hamilton Township, NJ
Franklin, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Franklin, NJ
City
Somerset, NJ
Somerset County, NJ
Crime & Safety
wrnjradio.com

Man accused of shoplifting from Morris County 7-Eleven

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested after he allegedly stole from the 7-Eleven in Denville Township. On August 4, police responded to the 7-Eleven for a report of a shoplifting incident that occurred on August 1, police said. The subsequent investigation identified the...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Mcdonald#Franklin Boulevard
Daily Voice

SEE ANYTHING? Gang Of Four Sought In Fair Lawn Stabbing

Fair Lawn police sought witnesses in the stabbing of a local man by a group of assailants. Officers responding to a report of an assault with a knife in the rear parking lot of the Radburn Plaza Building found the 23-year-old victim with a stab wound in his abdomen shortly after 10 p.m. last Wednesday, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ocscanner.news

MONMOUTH COUNTY: CRIME STOPPERS ANONYMOUS CRIME TIP REPORTING

Monmouth County Crime Stoppers – Anonymous crime tip reporting. Monmouth County Crime Stoppers can receive tips from the community four different ways: telephone, app or web. By guaranteeing a tipster’s anonymity, Monmouth County Crime Stoppers allows the caller to give information in a positive atmosphere without the possibility of retaliation. By offering cash rewards for information leading to arrest and prosecution, the program encourages otherwise reluctant callers to provide information.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK ON RT 37 IN FRONT OF KMART/PIZZA HUT

We have received multiple reports of a large police presence on Route 37 East in front of Pizza Hut in the Kmart shopping center. We have unconfirmed reports that there is a person lying on the side of the road. Multiple unconfirmed reports saying the person is now deceased. We are working to get additional information. Avoid the area.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
wrnjradio.com

NJ state trooper, motorcyclist injured after crash in Sussex County

FRANKFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A New Jersey state trooper and a motorcyclist were injured after being involved in a crash Monday afternoon in Sussex County, according New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. The crash happened at around 4:42 p.m. on County Route 565 at milepost...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Courier News

Courier News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
485K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Central Jersey, including Middlesex and Somerset counties: breaking and in-depth news, sports, obituaries, events, classifieds and more.

 http://mycentraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy