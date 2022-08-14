ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berwick, PA

The Independent

Kiely Rodni - live: Missing teen’s car seen in new image as police plan to cut back Truckee search

Investigators searching for Truckee teenager Kiely Rodni have released a new image of her Honda vehicle which has also been missing since she vanished from a party at the Prosser Family Campground in the early hours of 6 August.With the case now entering its 11th day, Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Captain Sam Brown said that the search will be scaled back and move to a “more limited” phase from next week.Police have released images of two sweatshirts associated with Kiely – the first which she was leant and another which she was spotted on video wearing at the campground...
TRUCKEE, CA
102.5 The Bone

Seattle traffic cameras capture high-speed chase and crash

SEATTLE — A police chase and crash that closed part of a freeway in Seattle was captured on multiple traffic cameras on Wednesday. Shortly before 10:30 a.m., Washington State Department of Transportation cameras showed a police chase that started on Interstate 5, south of Seattle. The incident began in...
SEATTLE, WA

