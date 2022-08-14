ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Countdown to Kiss A Pig

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There isn’t much time left to support my candidacy to Kiss A Pig for the American Diabetes Association Louisiana and Mississippi. I’m excited to be an inaugural candidate for the fundraising campaign that concludes August 20 with a celebration Gala at the House of Blues in New Orleans where the top fundraising candidate will kiss a piglet in honor of the species’ role in developing the lifesaving insulin treatment that keeps thousands of diabetics alive.
WWL

Councilman Thomas adopts intersection of Crowder Blvd.

NEW ORLEANS — City Councilman Oliver Thomas is fed up with litter, loitering and roadside begging in New Orleans East. This weekend, he posted a video on social media of him confronting two panhandlers on the corner of Crowder Blvd and Interstate 10, near his house. He collected a...
bogalusadailynews.com

Qualifying Entergy customers can receive $150 credit

Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans recently pledged $4.4 million for eligible residential customers across the state for bill payment assistance. Customers can apply through their local United Way starting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 9 a.m. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150 credit on their utility...
KNOE TV8

Organizations show people how to clear criminal records, free of charge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Justice Accountability Center of Louisiana is an organization that assists people with clearing their criminal records free of charge. JAC would usually hold expungement clinics in different parishes of the state, but lately the demand is overpowering their resources. This time they took a different approach by holding a free informational session, showing people the process of expungement with an app.
gentillymessenger.com

Homeowner stormwater management program expands in Gentilly and beyond

The New Orleans Redevelopment Authority (NORA) and city of New Orleans recently announced a $5 million expansion of the Community Adaptation Program for low- to moderate-income homeowners to manage stormwater on their properties across the city. To date, NORA has completed 179 projects in Gentilly through its original $5.9 million...
NOLA.com

LaToya Cantrell said Target is coming to New Orleans East. The retailer says not so fast.

New Orleans East residents have long clamored for major retailers and other amenities. And for a short window this week, it appeared that Mayor LaToya Cantrell had delivered. Speaking at a community meeting at Household of Faith church Monday night, Cantrell said the Target chain had bought the former Lowe’s home improvement store site near Read Boulevard and Interstate 10 with plans to open a new department store. Her remarkes garnered applause and excited chatter.
lafourchegazette.com

ENTERGY: Online bill credit application information now available

WWL

Jefferson Parish looking for solutions to homeless encampments

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — There are pockets of homelessness along the busy Veterans Boulevard corridor in Metairie. There are also encampments under the elevated Westbank Expressway. “Unfortunately, we’re seeing this creep all over the parish, east bank, west bank, no district is being spared at this point from this,”...
WWL

Orleans DA Jason Williams hired by firm that defended him

NEW ORLEANS — Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams has been hired as a private civil attorney by the law firm that just defended him against criminal tax fraud charges. The law firm of Schonekas, Evans, McGoey & McEachin announced Monday that it was hiring the DA to be...
thelouisianaweekend.com

Alex Vaughn performs in Louisiana Tonight

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Classically trained pianist and burgeoning star, Alex Vaughn, will perform for Welcome Week at Dillard University in New Orleans on August 15th. The show begins at 6pm and lasts until 8pm. Alex will perform at 6:40pm. Alex Vaughn, who opened for three sold-out shows for Summer Walker, has a new single “Mirage” out now. Mirage has over 2 million streams and counting. Listen to Alex Vaughn’s music HERE Welcome Week concert series is taking place all over the country. For more information, visit https://www.cfawelcomeweek.com/
NOLA.com

Dick's Last Resort plans to open this fall in French Quarter

A restaurant and bar chain known for its rowdy atmosphere, raunchy jokes and intentionally obnoxious staff has plans to open in the French Quarter this fall. Dick's Last Resort brand President Joe Hartsock said the restaurant is slated to open in October or November at 300 Decatur St. The chain...
