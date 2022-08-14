Read full article on original website
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
KTBS
Over a dozen nursing homes could evacuate to facilities that failed state inspections
Since 2006, hurricane evacuation plans for Ferncrest Manor Living Center in New Orleans have called for residents to be taken to a Tangipahoa Parish campground. That arrangement ended in June when state health officials determined the campground was an unsuitable evacuation site for nursing home residents. (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator) Ahead...
fox8live.com
Countdown to Kiss A Pig
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There isn’t much time left to support my candidacy to Kiss A Pig for the American Diabetes Association Louisiana and Mississippi. I’m excited to be an inaugural candidate for the fundraising campaign that concludes August 20 with a celebration Gala at the House of Blues in New Orleans where the top fundraising candidate will kiss a piglet in honor of the species’ role in developing the lifesaving insulin treatment that keeps thousands of diabetics alive.
Councilman Thomas adopts intersection of Crowder Blvd.
NEW ORLEANS — City Councilman Oliver Thomas is fed up with litter, loitering and roadside begging in New Orleans East. This weekend, he posted a video on social media of him confronting two panhandlers on the corner of Crowder Blvd and Interstate 10, near his house. He collected a...
bogalusadailynews.com
Qualifying Entergy customers can receive $150 credit
Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans recently pledged $4.4 million for eligible residential customers across the state for bill payment assistance. Customers can apply through their local United Way starting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 9 a.m. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150 credit on their utility...
KNOE TV8
Organizations show people how to clear criminal records, free of charge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Justice Accountability Center of Louisiana is an organization that assists people with clearing their criminal records free of charge. JAC would usually hold expungement clinics in different parishes of the state, but lately the demand is overpowering their resources. This time they took a different approach by holding a free informational session, showing people the process of expungement with an app.
Louisiana inmates peacefully protesting for better living pods
On Friday, residents of the high-security pods, put up barricades to keep deputies from entering and gave the jail's staff a letter demanding upgrades to their living facility.
gentillymessenger.com
Homeowner stormwater management program expands in Gentilly and beyond
The New Orleans Redevelopment Authority (NORA) and city of New Orleans recently announced a $5 million expansion of the Community Adaptation Program for low- to moderate-income homeowners to manage stormwater on their properties across the city. To date, NORA has completed 179 projects in Gentilly through its original $5.9 million...
NOLA.com
LaToya Cantrell said Target is coming to New Orleans East. The retailer says not so fast.
New Orleans East residents have long clamored for major retailers and other amenities. And for a short window this week, it appeared that Mayor LaToya Cantrell had delivered. Speaking at a community meeting at Household of Faith church Monday night, Cantrell said the Target chain had bought the former Lowe’s home improvement store site near Read Boulevard and Interstate 10 with plans to open a new department store. Her remarkes garnered applause and excited chatter.
Texting while driving in a school zone in New Orleans is now a $500 fine
NEW ORLEANS — Speed isn't the only thing to pay attention to when driving through school zones in Louisiana. You should also put down any devices because school zones are considered "Hands-Free Zones." The state law making it illegal to use devices in school zones is nothing new, but...
NOLA.com
LSU Health chancellor held special account, charged for liquor, limos, first-class flights
While chancellor of LSU Health in New Orleans, Larry Hollier used a special account to buy wedding gifts, liquor, lavish dinners and travel for himself and his wife that included luxury hotel stays, limousines and first-class flights, records show. Though his annual pay was above $1 million — more than...
WDSU
New Orleans kids who were brutally stabbed now have a fund open to donations
NEW ORLEANS — A fund in partnership with Regions Bank has been opened for public donations for the two young victims who were brutally stabbed. Police say their mother, Janee Pedesclaux, 31, stabbed her two children, Paris, 3, and Jay'Ceon, 2, on Aug. 7. Paris succumbed to her injuries...
lafourchegazette.com
ENTERGY: Online bill credit application information now available
NEW ORLEANS – Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans recently pledged $4.4 million for eligible residential customers across the state for bill payment assistance. Customers can apply through their local United Way starting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 9 a.m. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150...
WDSU
Tropical disturbance forecast to move into Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week
NEW ORLEANS — The WDSU Weather team is tracking a tropical wave that is currently over Honduras and the northwestern Caribbean Sea. It has a low (20%) chance of development in the next 3-5 days. Our best forecast data takes the cluster of storms through central America through midweek,...
Jefferson Parish looking for solutions to homeless encampments
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — There are pockets of homelessness along the busy Veterans Boulevard corridor in Metairie. There are also encampments under the elevated Westbank Expressway. “Unfortunately, we’re seeing this creep all over the parish, east bank, west bank, no district is being spared at this point from this,”...
NOLA.com
As critics circle, LaToya Cantrell makes pitch to public: 'Best is yet to come'
Near the end of a lively town hall meeting inside a Gentilly church last week, a woman in maroon scrubs stood before Mayor LaToya Cantrell and testified on the state of New Orleans. She had voted for Cantrell, but was distraught. Police hadn’t solved the murder of her son. She...
Orleans DA Jason Williams hired by firm that defended him
NEW ORLEANS — Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams has been hired as a private civil attorney by the law firm that just defended him against criminal tax fraud charges. The law firm of Schonekas, Evans, McGoey & McEachin announced Monday that it was hiring the DA to be...
clearpublicist.com
Here is How This New Orleans Entrepreneur Attained $1.2M Under 9 Hrs With His Fruit-Infused Hookah Model, Blakk Smoke
For Blakk Tatted, the operator and visionary driving the groundbreaking Blakk Smoke hookah brand: Program A always experienced to function. He leveraged his resilience and grit to guide him to exactly where he is now, attracting $1.2 million in below nine hours. Some may perhaps simply call him an overnight...
NOLA.com
As more New Orleans families struggle to buy school uniforms, one group is trying to help
At the beginning of the school year, social worker Arianne Stalings makes sure students at Arthur Ashe Charter School have their basic needs taken care of: transportation to and from school, access to school supplies and a uniform. On the first day of school two weeks ago, one kindergarten student...
thelouisianaweekend.com
Alex Vaughn performs in Louisiana Tonight
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Classically trained pianist and burgeoning star, Alex Vaughn, will perform for Welcome Week at Dillard University in New Orleans on August 15th. The show begins at 6pm and lasts until 8pm. Alex will perform at 6:40pm. Alex Vaughn, who opened for three sold-out shows for Summer Walker, has a new single “Mirage” out now. Mirage has over 2 million streams and counting. Listen to Alex Vaughn’s music HERE Welcome Week concert series is taking place all over the country. For more information, visit https://www.cfawelcomeweek.com/
NOLA.com
Dick's Last Resort plans to open this fall in French Quarter
A restaurant and bar chain known for its rowdy atmosphere, raunchy jokes and intentionally obnoxious staff has plans to open in the French Quarter this fall. Dick's Last Resort brand President Joe Hartsock said the restaurant is slated to open in October or November at 300 Decatur St. The chain...
