ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Ewen Ferguson seals wire-to-wire victory at ISPS Handa World Invitational

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fI2BH_0hGuuXqN00
Sport

Scotland’s Ewen Ferguson claimed his second DP World Tour title of the season with a wire-to-wire win in the ISPS Handa World Invitational.

Ferguson, who began the week with a course-record 61 at Galgorm Castle and was never headed, carded a closing 69 at the same venue to finish 12 under par, three shots clear of close friend Connor Syme and Borja Virto.

The 26-year-old, who won the Qatar Masters in March, took a three-shot lead into the final round but had company at the top of the leaderboard when England’s Richard Mansell covered his first 10 holes in five under par.

Ferguson responded with his third birdie of the day on the 10th and although Virto closed within a shot thanks to five birdies in seven holes around the turn, the 31-year-old Spaniard promptly bogeyed the 14th.

With Mansell dropping shots on three of the last four holes that gave Ferguson some welcome breathing space and playing partner Syme birdied the 15th, 16th and 18th to finish runner-up for the second week in succession.

“It feels unbelievable, just can’t believe how calm I was out there,” Ferguson told Sky Sports. “It couldn’t have worked out any better playing with Connor.

“I played with him the first two days and he was playing so, so good and I felt he was my main rival so managing to play with him and kind of holding each other off and trying to keep up with each other was so good and I can’t believe I’m a winner again.

“My mum and dad were supposed to be here this week but the last tournament they watched didn’t go so well so I banned them because I said I need to focus. My dad’s probably at the club buying the full club drinks.

“My whole family’s life revolves around me playing golf. Their happiness seems like it’s all about me and my golf. It’s been a good year and obviously you get times where it doesn’t go so well so I think you really need to appreciate times when you’re picking up trophies.”

In the women’s tournament, Sweden’s Maja Stark stormed to a five-shot victory courtesy of a stunning closing 63.

Stark, who began the day two shots behind American Amanda Doherty, carded 10 birdies in a flawless round and even saved par on the 18th despite hitting her approach into the water on the par five.

“I don’t think it has landed yet, I’ve just been so nervous all day and kind of reminding myself to stay calm and take one shot at a time but it’s easier said than done,” Stark said after posting a winning total of 20 under par.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N9IZZ_0hGuuXqN00
Sweden’s Maja Stark on her way to victory in the ISPS HANDA World Invitational at Galgorm Castle (Peter Morrison/PA) (PA Wire)

The 22-year-old’s victory earns her LPGA membership for the rest of this season and all of next season and she added: “It means the world, that was all I came here for.

“I just wanted that winner’s category. I hate qualifying so it’s great that I don’t have to do that again.”

American Allisen Corpuz birdied the last two holes to claim second place on 15 under, with England’s Georgia Hall a shot behind in third. Doherty, who had led after each of the first three rounds, had to settle for a tie for seventh following a closing 74.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Unbeaten Baaeed seals superstar status with International domination

Baaeed dazzled on the Knavesmire to maintain his unbeaten record with a dominant display in the Juddmonte International Stakes at York. The four-year-old lined up with nine victories over a mile to his credit and matched the achievement of his sire, Sea The Stars, as he landed the feature Group One when tackling 10 furlongs for the first-time in his career.
SPORTS
newschain

Injury rules Open champion Cameron Smith out of BMW Championship

Open champion Cameron Smith has pulled out of the BMW Championship in Wilmington due to “hip discomfort”. The Australian world number two currently sits third in the FedEx Cup standings, 1,132 points behind leader Will Zalatoris. Agent Bud Martin confirmed the injury was one Smith had been battling...
WILMINGTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seals#Isps#Wire To Wire#World Tour#Galgorm Castle#Spaniard#Sky Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Sweden
Country
Scotland
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Deauville delivers impressive Voltigeur verdict

Deauville Legend led home a one-three for trainer James Ferguson in the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes at York. It was stablemate and eventual third El Bodegon who looked likely to claim the spoils, hitting the front two furlongs out in the hands of Hollie Doyle, but Daniel Muscutt was tracking nicely and it was simply a case of when and not if for the talented gelding.
SPORTS
newschain

Gosden satisfied with Mishriff in International defeat

John Gosden said he had “no complaints” after Baaeed easily accounted for defending champion Mishriff in the Juddmonte International at York. Mishriff had slammed his opponents by six lengths in last season’s renewal of the Group One contest, but had no answer to Baaeed, who looked imperious on his first try over 10 furlongs and breezed home under Jim Crowley.
SPORTS
newschain

Ammunition explodes at depot in Crimea

Fires burned and ammunition exploded at a depot in Crimea on Wednesday, a day after the latest suspected Ukrainian attack on a military site in the Russia-annexed peninsula, highlighting the challenges facing Moscow. The peninsula, which Russia seized in 2014, was once a secure base that Moscow’s forces have used...
MILITARY
newschain

Ollie Pope helps England recover from rocky start as South Africa strike early

Ollie Pope guided England out of trouble after they fell back into familiar patterns with the loss of early wickets on the opening day of the first Test against South Africa at Lord’s. The 24-year-old brought up his half-century just before lunch having played positively and looked for any...
WORLD
newschain

Haggas admits relief as Baaeed sparkles in York highlight

Horse racing is a game of opinions – it is what makes it great. There will always be those who try to go against the common consensus, and it can be profitable to do so, but any who have tried to get Baaeed beaten in his 10 races to date have been all the poorer for it.
SPORTS
newschain

Dramatised aiming for another winning performance at York

Dramatised puts her unbeaten record and tall reputation on the line in the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes at York on Thursday. Karl Burke’s filly made a huge impression on her racecourse debut at Newmarket in the spring before doubling her tally as favourite for the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot in June.
BEAUTY & FASHION
newschain

Giuliani faces grand jury in Georgia 2020 election probe

Former former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani faced a special grand jury on Wednesday under a judge’s order to appear before the panel investigating attempts by former US president Donald Trump and others to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia. News cameras swarmed around Mr Giuliani, former lawyer...
GEORGIA STATE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
150K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy