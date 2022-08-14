Read full article on original website
Sheriff: SUV with no working tail lights led to Kan. drug arrest
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman for drug charges after an arrest. Just before 11p.m. Monday, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a white 2004 Chevrolet Silverado near SW Topeka Boulevard and SW 7th Street, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. The SUV had no working tail lights.
MISSING: Law Enforcement searching for two runaway teen girls presumed to be together
The Wamego Police Department (WPD), along with the Riley County Police Department (RCPD), are asking the community's help in locating two runaway teen girls. WPD had previously requested assistance on Monday, August 15th in locating missing 15-year old, Trinity after she ran away from a residence in Salina, Kansas on August 12, 2022.
Two arrested for meth after driver identified as warrant subject
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were booked into jail after Jackson Co. officials found meth in their vehicle when they identified the driver as the subject of a warrant. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says around 10:45 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, deputies stopped a Nissan that was...
Sheriff: $12,000 pontoon boat, trailer stolen in central Kansas
The Saline County Sheriff's Office is looking for the person who stole a $12,000 boat and trailer from a property northwest of Salina earlier this month. Sometime between Aug. 8 and Sunday, someone stole a 2000 Fisher Freedom pontoon boat and the trailer it was on from a property in the 3000 block of N. Lightville Road, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.
Man threatens woman after running into light pole, dumping booze at 9 a.m.
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials say a man threatened a woman after he ran into a light pole and dumped out the booze from his car at 9 in the morning. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 9 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, officers were called to the intersection of Stone Grove and Highland Ridges Dr. in Manhattan with reports of an aggravated assault.
UPDATE: Crash near Riley injures six
The Riley County Police Department has released additional information on the crash that injured six on Tuesday evening near the town of Riley. Upon arrival RCPD found a white 2016 Lincoln Navigator, driven by Mohammad Nomani, 40 of Manhattan, was traveling westbound on Madison Road, was turning south(left) onto N. Billings Street when it was struck from behind by a silver 2011 Ford F-150 driven by Gabriel Anderson, 24, of Clay Center.
Sheriff: Search continues for Kansas ATM theft suspect
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made one arrest and are asking the public for help to locate a second suspect identified as 43-year-old Michael Frink. Just after 5a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a burglary alarm at a bank in the...
RCPD: Suspect smashed windows at City Pool
MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged criminal damage at the pool in Manhattan. Just after noon Monday, officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 200 block of Springboard Lane in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The City of Manhattan...
Six transported to hospital following 3 vehicle crash near Riley
Riley County Police Department has released additional information on the crash which can be found here. Riley County Police Department responded to a three car collision near Riley, KS around 6:30 pm on Tuesday evening. Upon arrival RCPD found a white Lincoln Navigator, which had been westbound on Madison Road,...
RCPD IDs man injured in Friday rollover crash
RILEY COUNTY —Authorities have identified a Kansas man injured in an accident just after 4a.m. Friday in Riley County. A 2003 Saturn Ion driven by Randy Gallegos, 44, Olsburg, was westbound in the 8600 block of Green-Randolph Road, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Th driver...
RCPD searches for person responsible for $500 broken window at auto store
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers in Riley Co. are searching for the person responsible for breaking a $500 window at Steve’s Custom Auto Trim. The Riley Co. Police Department activity report indicates that around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, officers were called to the 300 block of Bluemont Ave. with reports of criminal damage to property.
UPDATE: Rollover crash on Scenic Drive injures one
Around 1:00pm on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, Riley County Police Department responded to a single vehicle crash south of the intersection of Wildcat Creek Road and Scenic Drive, south of the roundabout at Scenic and Anderson. Beth Bergsten, 71, of Manhattan, was transported by Riley County EMS to Ascension Via...
RCPD closes busy Manhattan intersection following rollover accident
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have closed a busy Manhattan intersection following a rollover accident. The Riley County Police Department says officials closed southbound Scenic Dr. just north of the roundabout at Anderson Ave. around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, to clear a rollover accident. RCPD said drivers should...
7-year-old Wamego boy dies from injuries in 3-vehicle crash
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY—A 7-year-old Kansas boy injured in a 3-vehicle crash August 10 in Pottawatomie County has died. On Saturday, 7-year-old Korbin Tinkel of Wamego died from injuries in the crash that also took the life of his father, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Just after 5:30p.m. Wednesday, a...
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 13
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Carter, Candis Moncheal; 36; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Domestic Battery: rude physical contact.
Crash slows traffic on Tuttle Creek Blvd. at Leavenworth St. on Monday evening
A crash involving a white Toyota SUV occurred just before 7:00pm at the intersection of Tuttle Creek Blvd and Leavenworth Street. According to the Riley County Police Department, the driver of the Toyota SUV was behind a vehicle which had slowed for the yellow light on southbound Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Salina man arrested in connection to stolen electric bike, trailer
A Salina man is in custody after he allegedly stole an electric bicycle and bike trailer that were parked at a store near downtown Sunday morning. A 61-year-old Salina man told police that he had parked his electrically-modified silver Mongoose bicycle with bike trailer outside DG Market, 511 E. Iron, and went inside to shop at approximately 8:45 a.m. Sunday, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. When the man walked out of the store, he discovered the bike and trailer missing.
Burglar leaves empty-handed after breaking in while tenant was home
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - A would-be burglar left an Ogden apartment empty-handed after he broke in while the tenant was home. The Riley Co. Police Department activity report indicates that around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, officers were called to the 300 block of Eighth St. in Ogden with reports of aggravated burglary and criminal trespassing.
Suspect wanted for attempted Kansas bank ATM theft
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made one arrest and are asking the public for help to locate a second suspect identified as 43-year-old Michael Frink. Just after 5a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a burglary alarm at a bank in the...
Emmett man busted for cultivating a controlled substance
Authorities in Pottawatomie County have arrested an Emmett man on suspicion of growing marijuana. Sheriff Shane Jager says 56-year-old Brien Montgomery was taken into custody Wednesday on charges of cultivation of a controlled substance, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. The Kansas Highway Patrol assisted in the execution of a search warrant at Montgomery’s Emmett home.
