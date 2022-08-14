Twins vs. Angels prediction: Bet on veteran Chris Archer

Precariously perched atop the AL Central since spring, the Twins have been knocked off, for now, by the red-hot Guardians.

Minnesota visits the Angels on Sunday. The “other” team from L.A. has been a huge disappointment.

Tucker Davidson (1-3, 7.91) didn’t help.

Davidson spent the early part of this season rehabbing with the Atlanta Braves’ affiliate, the Gwinnett Stripers, was traded to the Angels on Aug. 2 then was touched for six runs in four innings.

Welcome to the Halos!

The Twins’ Chris Archer (2-5, 5.02) comes off a couple of no-decisions, allowing four runs over 9 ¹/₃ innings, fanning 12.

Play 10 units on the Twinkies.

Marinated! Corey Seager took Marco Gonzales deep, and Texas two-stepped past the Mariners, 7-4. Marco was Gonzo after allowing five runs in five innings. Up +1,832 jaybuhners.