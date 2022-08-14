ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Carlos Santana back on tour following stage collapse

By Emily Selleck
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44pzp4_0hGuuKcA00

Carlos Santana is back on the road.

The legendary rocker returned to the stage in Connecticut on Friday, after collapsing during a show in Michigan last month.

The revered guitarist, 75, was pictured smiling while leaving the Four Seasons in downtown Manhattan last week, later taking the stage in CT, followed by a show at the Jones Beach Amphitheater in Long Island, New York.

Santana was forced to reschedule six shows of his “Miraculous Supernatural” 2022 Tour with Earth, Wind & Fire “out of an abundance of caution for [his] health,” the musician’s rep told Page Six last month.

Michael Vrionis, President of Universal Tone Management, also issued a statement at the time.

“I regret to inform you that the Santana band has postponed tonight’s show at Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, Indiana,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MEoDo_0hGuuKcA00
He was forced to cancel several tour dates after the incident.
Getty Images

“And, we are postponing the July 9 show at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio; July 10 at American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; July 12 at Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers, Arkansas; July 15 at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, Texas; July 16 at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Woodlands, Texas.”

Vrionis added, “Doctor’s have recommended that Mr. Santana gets rest to recuperate fully. Carlos is doing well and is anxious to be back on stage soon. He just needs rest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X9Ho9_0hGuuKcA00
He is currently on his “Miraculous Supernatural” 2022 Tour with Earth, Wind & Fire
WireImage

“Santana profoundly regrets that these postponements of his upcoming performances; but, his health is our number one concern. He is looking forward to seeing all of his fans very soon.”

The iconic rocker was transported off stage on a stretcher during his July 5 show, after he was overcome by heat exhaustion and dehydration.

He previously took a break from touring in 2021 when he underwent a heart procedure.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Mötley Crüe fan falls from upper balcony at Indianapolis concert

Mötley Crüe’s Indianapolis concert spiraled out of control Tuesday when a fan fell from the upper balcony. A video obtained by TMZ shows a group of people surrounding the unnamed man, who was lying on the floor as the heavy metal band performed their hit song “Looks That Kill” at Lucas Oil Stadium. A witness told the outlet there was a puddle of blood around the fan. The fall occurred about 45 minutes into Mötley Crüe’s set. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said its officers assisted an injured person who was “awake and breathing.” His current condition is unknown. The department also said it...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Page Six

Lady Gaga dazzles with theatric Chromatica Ball concert at MetLife Stadium

There can be 55,000 people in a room, and all it takes is one to dazzle them. Lady Gaga brought her Chromatica Ball to the tri-state area Thursday night, soaring her way through a spectacular sold-out concert at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. Gaga opened her 22-song set with the one-two-three punch of “Bad Romance,” “Just Dance” and “Poker Face” before transitioning to tracks from the tour’s namesake album. It’s rare to see an artist perform their biggest hits straight out of the gate in live shows, and while the audience had the floor shaking with energy from that iconic first...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Page Six

Heidi Klum ‘sad’ but ‘proud’ daughter Leni is going to college in New York

Leni is leaving the nest. Heidi Klum has mixed feelings about her 18-year-old daughter going to college in New York, calling herself “sad” but “proud.” The “America’s Got Talent” judge, 49, gushed to “Entertainment Tonight” Monday that Leni “has her head screwed on right.” Klum explained, “Right now, college is on top of the list. It’s not modeling, and she’s really excited for that next chapter in her life. “Unfortunately, she is moving away from home,” the model, who is also the mother of sons Henry, 16, and Johan, 15, and daughter Lou, 12, continued. “Which is obviously sad, but at the same time …...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Machine Gun Kelly zip lines across Cleveland stadium on ‘Mainstream Sellout’ tour

Machine Gun Kelly knows how to put on a show. The “Bloody Valentine” rocker, who closed out the “Mainstream Sellout” tour in his hometown of Cleveland on Saturday, zip lined the length of an entire football field. “It was his idea and was executed in less than 24 hours,” a source close to the musician told Page Six after his performance at FirstEnergy Stadium. “The zip line was erected that day to take him from the top of the Browns’ stadium across 50,000 fans to the opposite side of the field,” the insider explained. “He announced to the audience that up...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Rogers, CT
State
New York State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
Noblesville, IN
Entertainment
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
Local
Indiana Entertainment
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
City
Noblesville, IN
State
Arkansas State
Page Six

Page Six

136K+
Followers
15K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy