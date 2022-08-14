Carlos Santana back on tour following stage collapse

Carlos Santana is back on the road.

The legendary rocker returned to the stage in Connecticut on Friday, after collapsing during a show in Michigan last month.

The revered guitarist, 75, was pictured smiling while leaving the Four Seasons in downtown Manhattan last week, later taking the stage in CT, followed by a show at the Jones Beach Amphitheater in Long Island, New York.

Santana was forced to reschedule six shows of his “Miraculous Supernatural” 2022 Tour with Earth, Wind & Fire “out of an abundance of caution for [his] health,” the musician’s rep told Page Six last month.

Michael Vrionis, President of Universal Tone Management, also issued a statement at the time.

“I regret to inform you that the Santana band has postponed tonight’s show at Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, Indiana,” he said.

He was forced to cancel several tour dates after the incident. Getty Images

“And, we are postponing the July 9 show at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio; July 10 at American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; July 12 at Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers, Arkansas; July 15 at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, Texas; July 16 at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Woodlands, Texas.”

Vrionis added, “Doctor’s have recommended that Mr. Santana gets rest to recuperate fully. Carlos is doing well and is anxious to be back on stage soon. He just needs rest.

He is currently on his “Miraculous Supernatural” 2022 Tour with Earth, Wind & Fire WireImage

“Santana profoundly regrets that these postponements of his upcoming performances; but, his health is our number one concern. He is looking forward to seeing all of his fans very soon.”

The iconic rocker was transported off stage on a stretcher during his July 5 show, after he was overcome by heat exhaustion and dehydration.

He previously took a break from touring in 2021 when he underwent a heart procedure.