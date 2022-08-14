Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Here's a guide to construction to look out for as UNL students return for fall semester
Fall classes at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln are scheduled to begin Monday, but the process of moving thousands of students back to campus is underway. As usual, move-in is also taking place in the heart of Nebraska's construction season, with several projects on UNL's City Campus expected to interrupt traffic for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.
