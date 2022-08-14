Warning: This post contains spoilers from Wednesday’s episode of Reservation Dogs. Reservation Dogs is full of quirky characters and whip-smart comedy, but Wednesday’s episode titled “Mabel” took a gloomy turn as Elora Danan’s world completely caved in around her. With her move to California postponed thanks to car trouble, a creepy white guy and a lack of funds, Elora wound up back on the rez just in time to say goodbye to her dying grandmother. With death once again knocking at her door, memories of losing her mother and Daniel resurfaced, leading to a tornado of difficult and conflicting emotions. Devery Jacobs, Elora’s...

TV SERIES ・ 14 MINUTES AGO