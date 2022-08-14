Read full article on original website
Related
Reservation Dogs' Devery Jacobs on Elora's 'Important Healing Experience' Following [Spoiler]'s Death
Warning: This post contains spoilers from Wednesday’s episode of Reservation Dogs. Reservation Dogs is full of quirky characters and whip-smart comedy, but Wednesday’s episode titled “Mabel” took a gloomy turn as Elora Danan’s world completely caved in around her. With her move to California postponed thanks to car trouble, a creepy white guy and a lack of funds, Elora wound up back on the rez just in time to say goodbye to her dying grandmother. With death once again knocking at her door, memories of losing her mother and Daniel resurfaced, leading to a tornado of difficult and conflicting emotions. Devery Jacobs, Elora’s...
28 Movies That Tried To Get Away With Changing VERY Key Plot Points In The Sequel
" Evil Dead II retold the entire story of Evil Dead in the first half minus most of the characters."
Comments / 0