ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Charlotte

Hot jobs: 50 fresh openings in Charlotte

This story is proudly presented by the Axios Charlotte Job Board, where top employers find top talent.  On the job hunt? Here are 50 fresh openings to check out. Lifestyle Reporter, Axios Local at Axios. Details. Fall Internship at Social Ape. Details. Property Accountant at Northwood Office. Details. Architect/Project Manager at Meyer Greeson Paullin Benson Architecture and Interior Design […] The post Hot jobs: 50 fresh openings in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
rhinotimes.com

Reverse Discrimination Against Novant Suit Results In $3.9 Million Verdict

In a reverse discrimination lawsuit, the federal court in Charlotte has ordered that Novant Health pay the defendant a total of $3.9 million. A federal jury had awarded $10 million in punitive damages to David Duvall, who sued Novant claiming that he was terminated from his job in part because he was a white male and Novant was seeking more diversity in its upper management. Duvall said that Novant violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act that prohibits race and gender discrimination.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Business
Axios Charlotte

CMS is starting the school year with hundreds of teacher vacancies

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will start off the new school year with 377 teacher vacancies. Currently, about 4% of educator positions are unfilled, according to district officials. What’s happening: CMS is offering incentives, a $2,500 sign-on bonus, plus a $200 monthly stipend, for its most difficult roles to recruit and retain: exceptional children, secondary math and secondary science […] The post CMS is starting the school year with hundreds of teacher vacancies appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
multifamilybiz.com

Mill Creek Residential Adds 351 Apartment Homes to Vibrant Charlotte Neighborhood With Groundbreaking of Modera LoSo

CHARLOTTE, NC - Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., announced it has broken ground on Modera LoSo, a luxury apartment community located in Lower South End. The midrise community, which will feature 351 apartment homes, will be located...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Office project in fast-changing part of Charlotte nabs first tenant

CHARLOTTE — Kernersville-based Fourth Elm Construction is erecting an office building in Charlotte’s Wesley Heights neighborhood. The 5,696-square-foot building will sit on 0.77 acres at 2427 Tuckaseegee Road. Locally based Stewart Law Office will occupy about 3,000 square feet of the building, with the remaining 2,696 square feet to be leased to another office tenant. Stewart Law is currently in about 1,200 square feet at ThExchange, at 5500 77 Center Drive in south Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charlotte City Council#Ally Financial#Bank Of America#Wells Fargo#The Carolina Fintech Hub
thecharlotteweekly.com

City of Charlotte releases adoption draft of Unified Development Ordinance

CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte Planning, Design & Development Department on Aug. 15 released the adoption draft of the Unified Development Ordinance (UDO). Charlotte City Council is scheduled to review and vote on the draft on Aug. 22. The UDO simplifies, consolidates and updates regulations that guide Charlotte’s...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC 29 News

American Airlines cutting flights out of Charlotte, impacting CHO

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Delays and cancellations are all too familiar words now in the travel world. Now, American Airlines is cutting more than 1000 flights out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLS). The Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport (CHO) uses the route to Charlotte quite a bit, and while there will be...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
thecharlotteweekly.com

Queens University athletics gets $2M boost

CHARLOTTE – Since transitioning to NCAA Division I, philanthropic support for Queens University’s' athletic programs has tripled, with signs of even more growth on the horizon. The university has received $2 million in philanthropic contributions in support of the move. “We are so grateful to these Queens community...
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Community Block Party at Johnson C. Smith University

Healthy Blue and Power 98 invite you to join them for a Community Block Party. It takes place on Saturday, August 20th, 2022, from 12 to 2 p.m., at Johnson C. Smith University, 100 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte. Check out a big list of back to school bashes in the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Fintech
spectrumlocalnews.com

Charlotte neighborhood receives historic designation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday, the Charlotte City Council approved making McCrorey Heights a local historic district. The designation makes it difficult to build or remodel homes that don’t meet design standards. Before starting any project involving changes to exterior of a building or property, residents submit proposals to the Charlotte Historic District Commission. The group then reviews the plans to ensure changes meet design standards.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Gaston County Schools start earlier, are they following the law?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Students in Gaston County Schools return to the classroom Wednesday, Aug. 17, for the first day of school, while Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and others in the Charlotte area don't start until Aug. 29. WCNC Charlotte's VERIFY team has received a lot of questions from viewers asking why...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

Best Companies Price Gouging In North Carolina

According to online sources 19 Walmart stores, 27 Dollar General’s six Family Dollar stores and two Target stores were fined for price gouging. On the list was four Advance Auto Parts, Pet Supplies Plus, and Compare Foods. Even Pet Smart was on the list. Price gouging in times of a crisis is against North Carolina law. The locations in Mecklenburg and Union, N.C. each had to pay $15,000 in fines to the state. Two of those Dollar General stores in Mecklenburg County were the worst offenders. If you were taken advantage of please contact Attorney General Josh Stein but first fill out this form. When filling out forms like this make sure the URL ends with GOV.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Charlotte Stories

NeuroStar Opening America’s First Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Training Facility in Uptown Charlotte

To celebrate this milestone, Neuronetics is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening on the afternoon of September 13th, with special appearance from NeuroStar patient advocate, U.S. Veteran Daniel Cooke. Daniel found relief from his debilitating symptoms of major depressive disorder (MDD) using the FDA-cleared, non-drug treatment after trying multiple prescription medications and several suicide attempts. At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Daniel will share his story and how Terry Wise, co-founder of TMS of the Carolinas helped him find treatment for his MDD with NeuroStar, giving him hope and energy to help other Charlotte-area veterans in similar situations.
CHARLOTTE, NC
greenvillejournal.com

Carowinds unveils plans for new Aeronautica Landing area

Ahead of its 50th season in 2023, Carowinds unveiled plans Aug. 11 for its new Aeronautica Landing area, a tribute to the Carolinas’ spirit of invention, exploration and aviation. This area, which will allow guests to immerse themselves in the history and future of flight, will feature:. Five new...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy