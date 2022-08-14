Read full article on original website
Hot jobs: 50 fresh openings in Charlotte
This story is proudly presented by the Axios Charlotte Job Board, where top employers find top talent. On the job hunt? Here are 50 fresh openings to check out. Lifestyle Reporter, Axios Local at Axios. Details. Fall Internship at Social Ape. Details. Property Accountant at Northwood Office. Details. Architect/Project Manager at Meyer Greeson Paullin Benson Architecture and Interior Design […] The post Hot jobs: 50 fresh openings in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
rhinotimes.com
Reverse Discrimination Against Novant Suit Results In $3.9 Million Verdict
In a reverse discrimination lawsuit, the federal court in Charlotte has ordered that Novant Health pay the defendant a total of $3.9 million. A federal jury had awarded $10 million in punitive damages to David Duvall, who sued Novant claiming that he was terminated from his job in part because he was a white male and Novant was seeking more diversity in its upper management. Duvall said that Novant violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act that prohibits race and gender discrimination.
As first day of school approaches for CMS, there’s a checklist of things parents need to do
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Before children head back to the classroom, there’s a checklist of things parents need to do. Outside of shopping for typical school supplies like paper and pencils, there are key documents about transportation, school lunch, and after-school programs parents need to submit right now for Charlotte-Mecklenburg students.
Local HBCU seeks to repair buildings as students return to campus
CONCORD, N.C. — College students from across the Carolinas are prepping for a new semester, and for the first time in years, officials at Barber–Scotia College in Concord said students will be back on campus. The historically Black college lost accreditation in 2004 and closed the campus. Now,...
CMS is starting the school year with hundreds of teacher vacancies
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will start off the new school year with 377 teacher vacancies. Currently, about 4% of educator positions are unfilled, according to district officials. What’s happening: CMS is offering incentives, a $2,500 sign-on bonus, plus a $200 monthly stipend, for its most difficult roles to recruit and retain: exceptional children, secondary math and secondary science […] The post CMS is starting the school year with hundreds of teacher vacancies appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
The Top Farmers Markets in Charlotte
There are farmers' markets all over the greater metropolitan area that you can visit to purchase locally grown produce. Here are the some of best farmers' markets in Charlotte!
multifamilybiz.com
Mill Creek Residential Adds 351 Apartment Homes to Vibrant Charlotte Neighborhood With Groundbreaking of Modera LoSo
CHARLOTTE, NC - Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., announced it has broken ground on Modera LoSo, a luxury apartment community located in Lower South End. The midrise community, which will feature 351 apartment homes, will be located...
Office project in fast-changing part of Charlotte nabs first tenant
CHARLOTTE — Kernersville-based Fourth Elm Construction is erecting an office building in Charlotte’s Wesley Heights neighborhood. The 5,696-square-foot building will sit on 0.77 acres at 2427 Tuckaseegee Road. Locally based Stewart Law Office will occupy about 3,000 square feet of the building, with the remaining 2,696 square feet to be leased to another office tenant. Stewart Law is currently in about 1,200 square feet at ThExchange, at 5500 77 Center Drive in south Charlotte.
thecharlotteweekly.com
City of Charlotte releases adoption draft of Unified Development Ordinance
CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte Planning, Design & Development Department on Aug. 15 released the adoption draft of the Unified Development Ordinance (UDO). Charlotte City Council is scheduled to review and vote on the draft on Aug. 22. The UDO simplifies, consolidates and updates regulations that guide Charlotte’s...
NBC 29 News
American Airlines cutting flights out of Charlotte, impacting CHO
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Delays and cancellations are all too familiar words now in the travel world. Now, American Airlines is cutting more than 1000 flights out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLS). The Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport (CHO) uses the route to Charlotte quite a bit, and while there will be...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Queens University athletics gets $2M boost
CHARLOTTE – Since transitioning to NCAA Division I, philanthropic support for Queens University’s' athletic programs has tripled, with signs of even more growth on the horizon. The university has received $2 million in philanthropic contributions in support of the move. “We are so grateful to these Queens community...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Community Block Party at Johnson C. Smith University
Healthy Blue and Power 98 invite you to join them for a Community Block Party. It takes place on Saturday, August 20th, 2022, from 12 to 2 p.m., at Johnson C. Smith University, 100 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte. Check out a big list of back to school bashes in the...
Making over a mill town: Kannapolis set for next wave of development
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Kannapolis has spent $133 million buying up downtown blocks, building a minor-league baseball stadium and improving the city’s core infrastructure. The resulting recreation of a small-town Main Street has drawn almost $240 million in private investment. Sounds like a story with a happy ending. But...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Charlotte neighborhood receives historic designation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday, the Charlotte City Council approved making McCrorey Heights a local historic district. The designation makes it difficult to build or remodel homes that don’t meet design standards. Before starting any project involving changes to exterior of a building or property, residents submit proposals to the Charlotte Historic District Commission. The group then reviews the plans to ensure changes meet design standards.
WCNC
Gaston County Schools start earlier, are they following the law?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Students in Gaston County Schools return to the classroom Wednesday, Aug. 17, for the first day of school, while Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and others in the Charlotte area don't start until Aug. 29. WCNC Charlotte's VERIFY team has received a lot of questions from viewers asking why...
kiss951.com
Best Companies Price Gouging In North Carolina
According to online sources 19 Walmart stores, 27 Dollar General’s six Family Dollar stores and two Target stores were fined for price gouging. On the list was four Advance Auto Parts, Pet Supplies Plus, and Compare Foods. Even Pet Smart was on the list. Price gouging in times of a crisis is against North Carolina law. The locations in Mecklenburg and Union, N.C. each had to pay $15,000 in fines to the state. Two of those Dollar General stores in Mecklenburg County were the worst offenders. If you were taken advantage of please contact Attorney General Josh Stein but first fill out this form. When filling out forms like this make sure the URL ends with GOV.
Alpha Alpha Chi Omega fundraises for community
MONROE — The Alpha Alpha Chi Omega chapter celebrated its first anniversary on June 25, 2022 by partying with a purpose. The chapter hos
Charlotte Stories
NeuroStar Opening America’s First Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Training Facility in Uptown Charlotte
To celebrate this milestone, Neuronetics is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening on the afternoon of September 13th, with special appearance from NeuroStar patient advocate, U.S. Veteran Daniel Cooke. Daniel found relief from his debilitating symptoms of major depressive disorder (MDD) using the FDA-cleared, non-drug treatment after trying multiple prescription medications and several suicide attempts. At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Daniel will share his story and how Terry Wise, co-founder of TMS of the Carolinas helped him find treatment for his MDD with NeuroStar, giving him hope and energy to help other Charlotte-area veterans in similar situations.
greenvillejournal.com
Carowinds unveils plans for new Aeronautica Landing area
Ahead of its 50th season in 2023, Carowinds unveiled plans Aug. 11 for its new Aeronautica Landing area, a tribute to the Carolinas’ spirit of invention, exploration and aviation. This area, which will allow guests to immerse themselves in the history and future of flight, will feature:. Five new...
WBTV
$10M awarded to former Novant Health employee in discrimination case reduced to $300K; millions in front, back pay awarded, judge orders
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The damages awarded to a former Novant Health executive after he claimed in a lawsuit that he was fired because he’s a white man were reduced by millions of dollars, while more than $3 million in front and back pay was granted. In October...
