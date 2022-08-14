Read full article on original website
komando.com
iPhone malware: Check your phone for these 7 apps
Android phones seem to have a higher risk of picking up malware. It’s not because Apple devices are immune. It’s because there are so many Android phones in the world they are targeted more by cybercriminals. Tap or click here for signs of Android malware. A new group...
CNBC
Your iPhone may finally show the battery percentage on the home screen again
Apple's iOS 16 beta 5 update adds battery percentage information back to the status bar. The battery percentage icon was removed when the iPhone X was released in 2017. It's unclear whether the battery percentage will make it to the final cut of iOS 16 in September. The fifth beta...
9to5Mac
Survey: Nearly half of Android users consider switching to iPhone over security and privacy concerns
A survey shows that 49% of Android users are considering switching to Apple’s iPhone due to “perceived superiority” in security and privacy. In addition, consumers reported feeling more secure using the iPhone 13 Pro Max instead of Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra. The survey by Beyond Identity,...
CNET
iOS 16 Brings Back the Battery Percentage on iPhone. What to Know
IPhone owners, listen up. A highly missed feature is coming back with the release of Apple's latest software, iOS 16, this fall. You'll once again be able to see your iPhone's battery percentage right in the status bar. After the release of the iPhone X, which introduced the notch --...
Android Authority
How to track flights on an iPhone
If you’re the designated pick-up to go and get Granny from the airport, it helps to know if her flight will be arriving on time or not. On an iPhone, there’s an easy way to check without lots of Googling or checking the airline website. Here’s how to track flights on an iPhone.
Motley Fool
3 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2032
If you want a sure bet, start with Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. If you want higher returns, this chipmaker and software-as-a-service leader have lots of growth opportunities. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
Cult of Mac
Why you should never use the browser in Facebook and Instagram
The web browser that Meta built into the iPhone Facebook and Instagram applications can collect far more information about users than they probably realize. It can “track every single interaction with external websites,” according to a developer. But users don’t have to stay in this sketchy browser. Leaving...
CNBC
Apple reportedly plans to put ads in more apps on your iPhone
Apple is reportedly planning to expand its advertising business, which generates about $4 billion annually, according to Bloomberg. The report said Apple has discussed adding ads to Apple Maps and is likely to expand ads into its Books and Podcasts apps. Apple may expand its advertising to more of its...
notebookcheck.net
New iPhone 14 release date surfaces as fan-made iPhone 14 Pro concept renderings show Apple's iOS 16 in action
Just recently we reported on a potential Apple iPhone 14 release date that had been shared on social media by the well-known tech commenter Max Weinbach. He claimed that a reliable source had told him that the all-important date would be September 6, which was a week earlier than the previous favorite for the iPhone 14 release date: September 13. But it appears Weinbach has thrown a spanner in the works by reporting that he has now heard from a different source that the Apple iPhone event will actually take place on September 7, which is a Wednesday.
The Verge
Apple’s next iPhone might be more expensive
Apple could make the upcoming iPhone 14 more expensive than the iPhone 13, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo believes that the average selling price (ASP) of the combined iPhone 14 lineup may increase by 15 percent when compared to the iPhone 13 lineup. For reference, the standard iPhone...
How to delete your iPhone apps
This guide is designed to teach you how to delete an app on the iPhone or iPad, if you are a new user of the iPhone then you may have downloaded some apps that you want to get rid of on your device. It is fairly easy to remove unwanted apps from the iPhone. You may also want to tidy up your home screen on your device and remove some apps from there.
Advertisements Could Be All Over Your iPhone Soon
It would appear that Apple is preparing to deliver more advertisements on iPhone, iPad, and desktop machines. How much will we take before we break?
The Verge
Snapchat’s paid subscription is already a hit
Snap is finding early success with its paid subscription service Snapchat Plus. The company says it has amassed 1 million paid users since launching Snapchat Plus in late June. A Snapchat Plus subscription gives users early and exclusive access to features for $3.99 a month, including changing the app icon...
Google is accidentally pushing Android 12 instead of Android 13 to some Pixel users
After months of beta testing, Google released Android 13 to AOSP and started rolling out the update for all compatible Pixel phones from August 15. If you are a Pixel owner, you are first in line to receive the OTA update on your device. However, if a new software shows up on your Google-branded phone, don't get too excited thinking it's the latest version of Android. Many Pixel users report that instead of Android 13, Android 12 is showing up for download on their device.
Apple May Be Prepping To Serve Up More Ads, Gurman Says — But Will Users Accept It?
Apple, Inc. AAPL is likely to significantly expand its own advertising business, Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman said in his weekly "Power On" newsletter. How Apple Displays Ads Currently: Apple currently displays ads inside of its News and Stocks apps as well as inside the App Store, across the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, he noted. The App store also has Alphabet, Inc.’s GOOGL GOOG Google-like search ads, he added.
The Verge
Apple’s iPhone 14 event will reportedly take place in early September
Apple is targeting a September 7th date for its next product launch event, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The company typically hosts a big event in the first part of September, and now we have a very likely date we can circle on the calendar. As with its other events that have taken place during the COVID-19 pandemic, the plan is for this event to be streamed online, Gurman reports.
technewstoday.com
How to Turn Off Screenshot Sound on iPhone and Android?
Screenshot sound is enabled by default on most Phones. However, if you are taking screenshots at night or in quiet places, you may want to turn off the screenshot sound. But, how do you go about turning it off? The easiest ways to turn off the screenshot sound is simply enabling the silent mode or tweaking the screenshot sound settings.
CNET
Apple iPhone 14: Every Rumor About Release Date, Price and More
Apple releases a new iPhone every year. In 2021, we got the iPhone 13 lineup, and this year we're expecting the iPhone 14. With several weeks left until the new iPhone's rumored release date, fans still have plenty of questions. Will Apple raise prices for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro? When will the new iPhone hit shelves? And, what will it even look like?
Apple Insider
Apple plans offering more advertising to users via apps
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Users ofiPhone apps such as Maps and Podcasts could potentially see more advertising in the future, with a report claiming it is planning to step up its ad business considerably.
The Verge
The streaming bundle is a sneaky deal too good to pass up
This will be upsetting to learn if you, like me, spent the better part of two decades cutting cords to escape paying for a bunch of sports channels you never watch. But... the bundle is back. The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Walmart is partnering with Paramount Plus to...
