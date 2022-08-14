Authorities were investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Santa Ana on Monday. The shooting was first reported at around 3:20 p.m. in the 1700 block of N. Spurgeon Street. Santa Ana Police Department officers dispatched to the scene found a man lying on the sidewalk, suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. First responders with Orange County Fire Authority were also on the scene, and after attempting life-saving measures on the victim he was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The victim, now identified as 20-year-old Santa Ana resident Alex Ruiz, was pronounced dead at the hospital after succumbing to injuries. Investigators were working to locate a suspect and determine a motive in the shooting. Anyone with information was asked to call SAPD Homicide Section Detectives at (714) 245-8390.

SANTA ANA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO