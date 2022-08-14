Read full article on original website
speakupforyou
2d ago
At least she did the right thing and turned herself in. A lot of people don't even do that.
foxla.com
Yorba Linda woman arrested for road rage incident that led to driver's amputation
CORONA, Calif. - A Yorba Linda woman was arrested this week for allegedly ramming several cars off the road in a road rage incident that led to the amputation of one of the other drivers' limbs. Kaylynn Heatley, 21, was arrested Monday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon,...
NBC Los Angeles
mynewsla.com
Toddler hit, killed by delivery van in Irvine
A 23-month-old girl died Tuesday after she was hit by a delivery van in Irvine. Irvine police say the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Estancia in a residential housing community. Police and Orange County Fire Authority personnel responded to the area for a report of a collision in a parking […]
Man accused of standoff, attacking woman in Ladera Ranch
A 45-year-old man was charged Tuesday with attacking a woman with a hatchet and holding the victim captive against her will in a Ladera Ranch apartment for hours as the suspect threatened he wanted to commit suicide by cop. Jason Daniel Cole was charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment of an...
foxla.com
Windsor Hills crash: Driver in deadly crash had allegedly been involuntary committed several times
LOS ANGELES - The driver charged with murder for a deadly crash in Windsor Hills earlier this month allegedly has a history of mental health troubles dating back years, which includes multiple involuntary commitments to mental health facilities, according to court documents. Nicole Linton, a 37-year-old nurse from Texas, is...
Street racing operation results in dozens of citations, 3 arrests in O.C.
Several law enforcement agencies took part in a weekend operation to reduce the number of street racing incidents and vehicles on the street with loud, modified exhaust systems. The operation took place Saturday along Orange County’s coastal areas, including freeway and arterial access points to the coast, the Newport Beach Police Department stated in a […]
newsantaana.com
The Garden Grove Police busted over 200 street racers and reckless drivers over the weekend
Over the weekend, Garden Grove Police Department Officers conducted high-visibility enforcement of reckless driving and street racing/takeovers. A total of 171 traffic citations issued (59-modified/loud exhausts), 35 parking citations, 5 vehicles impounded, and 3 arrests (2-DUI) were made. Remember, these activities are dangerous and illegal!
2-Year-Old Killed In A Motor Vehicle Collision In Irvine (Irvine, CA)
According to the Orange County Fire Authority, a motor vehicle collision was reported on Tuesday afternoon in an Irvine apartment complex. The collision occurred in the parking lot of the [..]
Australian actress reported missing by family arrested in Santa Monica after allegedly biting officer
An Australian actress who was reported missing by her family had actually been arrested by police in Santa Monica after an altercation at a restaurant, police announced Tuesday. About 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 12, Santa Monica police were dispatched to the 200 block of Arizona Avenue for a report of a battery. Officers were told […]
foxla.com
Man arrested with $20K of drugs in Orange County
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. - A man from Orange was arrested last week after a Fountain Valley Police task force found him with weapons and $20,000 worth of various drugs, according to the department. Jeffrey Rosslow, 30, was arrested on Aug. 11 after the Fountain Valley Police Department Crime Suppression Unity...
Motorcyclist Killed in Fullerton Collision
A 46-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a two- vehicle collision in Fullerton today.
Man killed in Santa Ana drive-by shooting caught on video
A man was killed in a drive-by shooting in Santa Ana Monday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported about 3:20 p.m. in the 1700 block of North Spurgeon Street, according to the Santa Ana Police Department. Responding officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. He was taken to […]
Homicide investigation underway in Santa Ana after man shot while standing on sidewalk
Authorities were investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Santa Ana on Monday. The shooting was first reported at around 3:20 p.m. in the 1700 block of N. Spurgeon Street. Santa Ana Police Department officers dispatched to the scene found a man lying on the sidewalk, suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. First responders with Orange County Fire Authority were also on the scene, and after attempting life-saving measures on the victim he was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The victim, now identified as 20-year-old Santa Ana resident Alex Ruiz, was pronounced dead at the hospital after succumbing to injuries. Investigators were working to locate a suspect and determine a motive in the shooting. Anyone with information was asked to call SAPD Homicide Section Detectives at (714) 245-8390.
newsantaana.com
The Garden Grove police arrested a man suspected in a fatal hit and run collision
On August 11, at 12:06 PM, Garden Grove Police Department Officers responded to the 9500 block of Lampson Ave., regarding a possible hit-and-run traffic collision. Upon arrival, they located a 77-year-old male in the roadway with life threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a local area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Jurupa child allegedly snatched found safe, suspect arrested
A year-old child allegedly abducted today from Jurupa Valley, prompting a statewide Amber Alert, was located and the man suspected of taking him was arrested without incident.
Female Found Shot in Her Lancaster Residence
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A female was found shot in her residence early Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, in the city of Lancaster. The 911 call of… Read more "Female Found Shot in Her Lancaster Residence"
1 killed, 2 badly hurt in bicycle-motorcycle crash in Carlsbad
One person was killed Monday and two others were seriously hurt when a motorcycle crashed into a bicycle on an ocean-front street in Carlsbad, authorities reported.
knewsradio.com
Drunk Driver Kills One, Injures 2 In OC Crash
An Orange County woman who ran from the scene of a crash she caused, is now in custody facing a manslaughter charge. She is 32 year old Margarita Rosales of Santa Ana. Rosales was driving under the influence and speeding at 10:30 p-m Saturday August 13th 2022 when she crashed her car into another car on Lakeshore Street in Lake Elsinore.
NBC Los Angeles
Prosecutors Have Asked to Hold Nurse Charged in Fatal Windsor Hills Crash With No Bail
The LA County District Attorney’s Office has asked a judge to hold in jail with no bail the woman accused of killing six people in a fiery crash earlier this month in Windsor Hills, citing ‘worsening’ mental health concerns. In a motion to oppose bail release the...
