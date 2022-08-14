ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, PA

Comic book artist to give presentation

By NCPA Staff
 3 days ago

Laurelton, Pa. — A comic book artist who worked on Marvel's The Hulk, Superman, The Mask, and X-Men will give a presentation in Union County next month.

Comic book artist Keith Williams will talk about on working in the comic book industry at West End Library on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m.

Williams, a, comic book artist and inker, received a Bachelor of Fine Art Degree in 1980 from the School of Visual Arts in New York. He majored in Media Arts and studied under Will Eisner, the creator of the Spirit comic strip.

With the help of Marvel comic book artist and mentor Don Perlin, Keith started working for Marvel Comics in 1982 as a background inker. At Marvel, he became the first John Romita Raider, an art correction group. Keith later became an assistant editor under Jim Owlsley (Christopher Priest) on the Spider-Man group of books. The two became the first all-black editorial team in Marvel&#39;s history. He later became John Byrne's background artist on Alpha Flight, The Hulk, Superman and Action Comics.

Williams worked on many other notable comics including The Silver Surfer, She-Hulk with John Byrne, Warlock, Superman, The Mask, and the X-men. Williams also worked for Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Moonstone Comics. He has also inked Avatar Press' published graphic novel Max Brook's Harlem Hellfighters.

Registration is limited. A meet-and-greet will follow the presentation and is open to the public until 3:30 pm.

