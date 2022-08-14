Read full article on original website
Fairfield Sun Times
Rescued Helena Valley horses find purpose at Montana State Prison Ranch and Farm
Pickle keeps yawning, tired from her short, morning ride and a longer ride the day before. She’s 3 years old, and David Toman, Montana State Prison inmate and member of the cowboy crew for 3 years, is by her side. She keeps nudging Toman, her caretaker, with her head as if to say "Are we done yet? Can I rest now?"
Montana on track for record hot August as fire season kicks into gear
Montana is on track to have one of the hottest Augusts on record as this year’s fire season kicks into gear. For many parts of the state, temperatures have been above average through the first half of the month, and with no signs of slowing down in the coming weeks, the state is likely to record one of the top-ten warmest Augusts, according to the National Weather Service. Things have been particularly hot in Helena, with the state’s capital on track to record its hottest August ever. Average temperatures are calculated by taking the averages of the daily high and low temperatures.
