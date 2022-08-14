After collecting 12.5 sacks during his two seasons with the Buccaneers, Nassib inked a three-year, $25M deal with the Raiders in 2020. Following his first season in Las Vegas, Nassib made headlines when he became the first openly gay active player in the NFL. The defensive end ended up getting into 27 games during his two seasons with the organization, compiling 49 tackles and four sacks. Had Nassib played enough defensive snaps in 2021 to qualify for Pro Football Focus’ rankings, he would have been listed as a middle-of-the-road edge rusher. The Raiders ended up cutting the 29-year-old back in March, creating $8M in cap savings.

