ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

NC State football all-access show debuts on ACC Network. How to watch, what to expect

By Jonas Pope IV
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HooQ8_0hGupYY300

There have been extra cameras around the N.C. State football program this offseason, starting back in the spring.

The Wolfpack is the featured team on the ACC Network’s all-access program this season. The three-part series premiers Sunday at 8 p.m. Additional episodes will air on Aug. 21 and Aug. 31.

Quarterback Devin Leary is a huge fan of HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’, which goes behind the scenes with an NFL team each season, and said this has the same feel.

“It is and it’s going to be pretty cool to see in the end, having different guys mic’d up for the world to see their personalities and just the way that we love each other,” Leary said. “Just being able to see that, it’s really genuine and it’s true.”

The series will feature linebacker Isaiah Moore’s recovery from knee surgery last spring, take a trip with brothers Drake and Thayer Thomas to the beach and go fishing with head coach Dave Doeren.

The 20-plus person crew arrived on campus last spring and mic’d up Leary as he threw to receivers during N.C. State’s Pro Day. The crew has been around all summer, tagging along at ACC Kickoff and attending every practice of fall camp.

“They are there,” Doeren said. “But they understand how to hide in the room. It’s been great.”

It’s part of being in the spotlight for the Pack. N.C. State, which finished last season 9-3, was picked second in the Atlantic and was No. 13 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

How to watch: ACC Network All Access with N.C. State

TV: ACC Network

ARE YOU A CORD-CUTTER?

If your preferred method of watching games involves streaming, there are options for that, too.

ACCN Network is available on Hulu, SlingTV, YouTubeTV.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RTpNU_0hGupYY300
N.C. State’s Isaiah Moore helps keep the mic steady during a huddle on Victory Day at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, August 5, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DDp79_0hGupYY300
ACC Network videographer Max Brooke records the N.C. State Wolfpacks practice for their all-access package on Thursday, August 11, 2022 in Raleigh, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Banghart: NC State fans are 'so classless', Duke is 'more relevant'

Chapel Hill, N.C. — Courtney Banghart is not about to forget the backlash she received after referring to NC State's Reynolds Coliseum as a "small gym." On the latest episode of The Tar Heel Show podcast, the North Carolina women's basketball coach called Wolfpack fans "classless" when host George Harmer asked Banghart if she took more pleasure in defeating Duke or NC State.
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

UNC coach respects Duke brand, bashes NC State

Perhaps no one has ever summed up UNC basketball fans' view of their rivalries with the NC State and Duke basketball programs better than Courtney Banghart, even if she later backtracked her comments a smidge. On Monday, the fourth-year head coach of the UNC women's team appeared on The Tar Heel ...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Football
247Sports

5 bold predictions for NC State's 2022 football season

Doeren inherited one of the worst rosters in the league 10 years ago, but after going 3-9 year one, he's had winning record seven of the last eight seasons. But it's what the Wolfpack's done lately that makes me believe Doeren takes home the hardware this fall. Outside an injury-riddled 2019 season, Doeren put together an impressive five-year stretch, winning nine games in three of those seasons.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acc Network#Nc State#Coaches Poll#American Football#The Acc Network#Hbo#Acc Kickoff
BlueDevilCountry

Ouch: Analyst snubs three Duke freshmen

On3 national recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw revealed his ranking of the top 10 freshmen in the ACC on Monday, specifying projected "impact" next season as his primary measuring stick. While the list contains four Duke basketball rookies, including the two on top, three heralded Blue Devils were ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Five-star reclass candidate might visit Blue Devils

Of the top three recruits on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.) shooting guard Ian Jackson, at No. 2, is the only one who hasn't reported a Duke basketball offer. That pair with Blue Devil offers in tow is No. 1 Naas Cunningham and No. 3 Tre Johnson. Meanwhile, signs say Jackson ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Australian sensation on his way to Durham

Tyrese Proctor is the only scholarship player on the 2022-23 Duke basketball roster who was not in town for summer school or the team's workouts and intrasquad scrimmages. RELATED: Two new Blue Devils miss important practice time However, according to a tweet from the program's official account on ...
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nsjonline.com

Wake Forest’s Will Zalatoris gets long-awaited 1st PGA win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one...
MEMPHIS, TN
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
9K+
Followers
436
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy