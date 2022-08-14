BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A downtown shooting early Saturday morning has left two people wounded. Burlington Police say they were called to the scene on Main Street just before 1:30 am Saturday. According to Burlington Police, two men were shot and transported to UVM Medical Center with non life threatening injuries. Witnesses told Police the suspected shooter possibly fled towards Lawson Lane, but Police were unable to locate anyone. This incident marks the 20th gunfire incident of the year in Burlington.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 4 DAYS AGO