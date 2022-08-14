Read full article on original website
Burlington Police call for backup: Reaction to troopers patrolling the city
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police called on the Vermont State Police for backup over the weekend because of low staffing and 20 gunfire incidents, a dramatic increase from past years. There was mixed reaction from city councilors Tuesday to troopers patrolling the city. As the police department grapples with...
Bad crash in Brookfield kills Barre City woman, one arrested
BROOKFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A bad crash claims the life of a Barre City woman and results in an arrest. Vermont State Police say it happened at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 89 in Brookfield. Police say Seth Edson,28 of Barre City was driving south -- when his car went...
Man charged with hate-motivated crimes against Vt. troopers
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A homeless man is accused of hate crimes against Vermont troopers. Police say Jeremy Bathalon, 34, became increasingly aggressive with random people walking in Lyndon Tuesday night. He allegedly walked onto people’s properties too, and caused a disturbance on Park Street. Investigators said he...
Mineville woman charged with two counts of fraud
MINEVILLE | Following an Essex County Welfare Fraud Unit investigation, State Police arrested Tonya M. Karkoski, 37, of Mineville Aug. 12. She has been charged with one count of third-degree welfare fraud, a felony, and one count of first-degree offering a false statement for filing, also a felony, according to a police report.
Police arrest four people after burglary, robberies in Barre
BARRE, Vt. — Police arrested four people on Tuesday morning following a string of burglaries and robberies in Barre. Barre City police first received a call just before midnight on Tuesday about a break-in at the North End Deli Mart on North Main Street. While investigating, police were diverted...
Police identify Burlington officer involved in Saturday shooting
Police identify Burlington officer involved in Saturday shooting
38 headstones vandalized at Franklin County cemetery
38 headstones vandalized at Franklin County cemetery
State troopers patrol Burlington streets
State troopers patrol Burlington streets
Suspect in Plattsburgh homicide served time for killing South Carolina woman
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The man suspected of killing a Plattsburgh woman in July previously pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter. Police say Larry Hicks Jr. is the prime suspect in the stabbing death of 45-year-old Monique Yanulavich. In 2005 Hicks pleaded guilty in the death of a Darlington, South Carolina...
Woman arrested after 2 people, dog injured in Bradford
BRADFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont woman faces multiple charges after a bizarre incident at a quick stop in Bradford. Kelsey Farias, 21, of Corinth, is being held without bail and is due in court on Monday. Vermont State Police say over the weekend, Farias assaulted her partner multiple times...
Burlington Police Officer Shoots, Wounds Man in Old North End
A Burlington police officer shot and wounded a man in the city's Old North End on Saturday afternoon. Vermont State Police are investigating the incident, which happened at about 3 p.m. on Manhattan Drive, according to a press release. State police say the man was being treated at the University of Vermont Medical Center for injuries that were thought not to be life-threatening.
Juvenile involved in single-vehicle crash on Vermont Route 17 in Addison
ADDISON — A 16-year-old man from Lincoln was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Addison last week. The crash took place on Vermont Route 17, east of Field Days, at around 10:20 p.m. on August 11. The driver was identified as a juvenile from Lincoln. According to the report,...
Fire over weekend on East Lakeshore Drive deemed suspicious in nature by Colchester Police
A fire at a camp on 1267 East Lakeshore this past Saturday was deemed “suspicious in nature” by the Colchester Police Department, according to an Aug. 13 release. The camp was unoccupied at the time. The Colchester Fire Department, St. Michael’s College Fire Department, Colchester Rescue and Colchester...
Vermont woman dies in fatal two-car crash
SHELDON, Vt. — A woman died on Monday following a fatal crash on Route 105 in Sheldon. Vermont State Police say Winona Jette, 61, of Richford, was traveling east near Route 236 when her vehicle crossed the center line and struck a Subaru Outback head-on. Jette was pronounced dead...
Vermont State Police to Aid Burlington, VT Police in Patrol Saturday Night
Vermont State police say 10 state troopers will be joining the Burlington Police Department in a patrol of Burlington's downtown Saturday night. The ten additional state police officers were requested by Burlington police after a shooting occurred in downtown Burlington on Saturday morning, according to officials. State police say their...
Two people injured following early morning shooting in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A downtown shooting early Saturday morning has left two people wounded. Burlington Police say they were called to the scene on Main Street just before 1:30 am Saturday. According to Burlington Police, two men were shot and transported to UVM Medical Center with non life threatening injuries. Witnesses told Police the suspected shooter possibly fled towards Lawson Lane, but Police were unable to locate anyone. This incident marks the 20th gunfire incident of the year in Burlington.
Colchester selectboard requests VTrans safety review of U.S. Route 2 in Colchester after citizen input, increase in severity of crashes
The Colchester selectboard is requesting the Vermont Department of Transportation to conduct a full safety review of U.S. Route 2 in Colchester from Jasper Mine Road to the Lamoille River Bridge. Colchester Police Chief Doug Allen and Director of Public Works Bryan Osborne asked the selectboard to approve the request...
New York man arrested after threatening person with chainsaw
WESTPORT, N.Y. — A New York man was arrested on menacing and weapons charges after he threatened a person with a chainsaw. State Police arrested Linwood Chamberlain, 30, of Westport on Aug. 13 after he was engaged in a verbal argument with an unnamed person. Police said that Chamberlain displayed the chainsaw and then threatened the person.
Jefferson Co. man accused of killing son
Jefferson Co. man accused of killing son
Burnt out on helping hoppers: Stray rabbit population strains Vermont rescues
One rescuer has documented 46 stray rabbits across the state this year, almost half of them in Burlington. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burnt out on helping hoppers: Stray rabbit population strains Vermont rescues.
