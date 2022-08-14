ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoughton, WI

Channel 3000

Candace “Candy” Reeder

Candace “Candy” Reeder, age 59, of Lake Delton, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at her home. A “Celebration of Life” will be held for her on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 12:00 Noon at the Holy Cross Episcopal Church in Wisconsin Dells with Father Tom McAlpine officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 Noon.
LAKE DELTON, WI
Channel 3000

Joseph Paul Tantillo

Joseph P. Tantillo, age 74, of Madison, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. He was born Aug. 14, 1947, in Madison, Wis., the son of Thomas Tantillo, Sr. and Violet (Lange) Tantillo. Joe is survived by his son, James (Ashley)...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Allan Dale “Al” Sanders

Allan Dale “Al” Sanders, age 83, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Stoughton Hospital. He was born on March 10, 1939, in Merrill, Wis., the son of Melvin and Lillian (Zastrow) Sanders. Al graduated from Clintonville High School. He married Judi (Bibow) on March...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Leigh Wille

In the evening hours of August 1, 2022, Leigh Marie Wille passed away at Sauk Prairie Hospital, with her loving family at her side. Leigh was born on August 24, 1957 in Coronado, CA to Robert and Helen Sanders. At the age of 12 she moved to Merrimac, WI. As she grew up, she would work at her family’s Nu-Vee Bar and Restaurant, while also attending Sauk Prairie Schools. She met Lon Wille and they fell in love. After graduating in 1975 Lon and Leigh would marry on September 13 that same year. These high school sweethearts would have three children: two boys and one girl.
MERRIMAC, WI
Channel 3000

Robert “Bob” Cowles Theiler

Robert (Bob) Cowles Theiler, age 75, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away peacefully at his home, on Saturday, August 13, 2022 with his loving wife, Lori by his side. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Bob was born in Tomahawk, WI on August 31, 1946,...
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
Channel 3000

Buzzed into Madison with Agrace Adult Day Center

Agrace Adult Day Center offers a variety of activities that promote a social outlet to help people navigate their day. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Norma Ellen Clementi

Norma Ellen (Reetz) Topper Clementi, age 90, died August 15, 2022. Norma born June 10th, 1932 in Stanley, Wi and was raised on a farm in rural Boyd, WI., the only child of Embert and Nellie (Miller) Reetz. Norma always wished for a sibling because it was lonely living out in the country without playmates. She attended the one room school house just down the road from her home.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Donna Lee Mathews

Another resident of this world has left for a better place (she hopes). Donna Lee Mathews, age 85 of Dodgeville, left to meet with the Lord on August 13, 2022. Donna was born on May 8, 1937 in Dodgeville to Merle “Buster” and Letha (Tredinnick) Anderson and was raised as a farmgirl. She graduated from the Linden High School and worked for the Wisconsin Department of the Treasury, filing taxes. She married a farmer, Stanley Oistad Mathews, on June 7, 1958 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Edmund. They had two daughters, Joan (John) Simmons and Sally Mathews (James Pfingsten); two grandchildren, Chelsey and Colin (Angie); great grandchildren, Laynie, Harper, Jayla and Korbyn Simmons; brothers and sisters, Shirley (Dan) Curran, Lois (Jack) Lawinger, Sharon Anderson and Karl and Gerry (Els) Anderson.
DODGEVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Joan M. Horne

Joan M. Horne, age 65, passed away on August 12, 2022 at her home surrounded by family after a hard fought battle with breast cancer. She was born in Sauk Prairie on August 17, 1956 to Donald and Doris (Bonham) Blum. She attended Sauk Prairie High School and graduated in 1974. She met the love of her life, Jim, and they married in 1981, having two children, Tom and Alison.
PRAIRIE DU SAC, WI
Channel 3000

Rosalia “Sally” L. Ruhland

Rosalia “Sally” L. Ruhland, age 90, of Plain passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Maplewood Nursing Home. She was born on July 15, 1932 and raised in Ashton, WI, the daughter of Clemens and Laura (Wipperfurth) Hellenbrand. She was married on November 28, 1950 to...
PLAIN, WI
Channel 3000

James J. Buechner

James Buechner, age 71, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at his home, after a two-year battle with MDS. He was born on Jan. 9, 1951, in Madison, the son of William and Irma (Ackerman) Buechner. James graduated from East High School in 1970. He worked for...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Marilyn J. Young

Marilyn J. Young, age 84 of Fort Atkinson passed away on August 11, 2022, at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek, surrounded by her family after a grand battle with kidney cancer. Marilyn was a loving Mother, Grandmother, and friend to everyone she met. Marilyn was born on November 16, 1937,...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Channel 3000

From selling tamales on Facebook to opening a second storefront

What started as a way to weather the pandemic by selling tamales on Facebook turned into a business at an east-side food court. When the COVID-19 pandemic began, Amado Rodriguez III lost his job. With rent piling up and government aid taking five to six months to arrive, Rodriguez decided to make and sell tamales through Facebook.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Pet-entially Yours: Scrappy

Scrappy, a 4-year-old retriever/labrador mix, is looking for a fur-ever home. Contact the Dane County Humane Society for more information. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel 3000

Wisconsin volleyball ranked 3rd in AVCA preseason poll

MADISON, Wis. — The defending national champion Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team will begin a new year ranked #3 in the country — with the team they beat in the NCAA finals last year taking the top spot. The American Volleyball Coaches Association’s preseason poll has Nebraska taking the...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Badgers open up at No. 18 in AP preseason football poll

MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers are back in the AP Top 25 after finishing last season unranked. Wisconsin came in at No. 18 in the preseason poll, behind three Big Ten rivals. Ohio State is ranked No. 2, Michigan is No. 8 and Michigan State is No. 15. After...
MADISON, WI

