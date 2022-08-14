In the evening hours of August 1, 2022, Leigh Marie Wille passed away at Sauk Prairie Hospital, with her loving family at her side. Leigh was born on August 24, 1957 in Coronado, CA to Robert and Helen Sanders. At the age of 12 she moved to Merrimac, WI. As she grew up, she would work at her family’s Nu-Vee Bar and Restaurant, while also attending Sauk Prairie Schools. She met Lon Wille and they fell in love. After graduating in 1975 Lon and Leigh would marry on September 13 that same year. These high school sweethearts would have three children: two boys and one girl.

