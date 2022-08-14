Tank Defends Beyonce’ Saying “Let Him Who Is Without Sin…”

Source: Kevin Rawls / Odyssey Garza / Majic 102.1

Beyonce’ dropped her latest album “Renaissance” that has came with heat musically and critically. First Kelis took shots at Beyonce’ for mixing her ‘Milkshake’ in it without out her permission, then a Bishop came for Beyonce’ in a sermon for mixing in a legendary Clark sisters song in her song ‘Church Girl’. According to Bishop Wooden of the Upper Room COGIC:

“To sample the song of a real church lady, Twinkie Clark…I don’t know whether she knew what she was going to do with the song or not. But she knows she not saved. I pray to God that a stiff denunciation of what she did with that song is put out. It shows that we’re not speaking up. Nobody respects the church,”

Singer Tank is now coming to Queen Bey’s defense in a video, going from a man of R&B to a man of Biblically speaking said, “let him who is without sin cast the first stone.”

Do you think Beyonce’ was wrong? Was Bishop Wooden out of order? And should Tank start thinking about becoming a deacon? Take a look at the video below, then give us your thoughts.