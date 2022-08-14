ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tank Defends Beyonce’ Saying “Let Him Who Is Without Sin…”

By BridgetEE
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PvlRR_0hGuonEV00
Source: Kevin Rawls / Odyssey Garza / Majic 102.1

Beyonce’ dropped her latest album “Renaissance” that has came with heat musically and critically. First Kelis took shots at Beyonce’ for mixing her ‘Milkshake’ in it without out her permission, then a Bishop came for Beyonce’ in a sermon for mixing in a legendary Clark sisters song in her song ‘Church Girl’. According to Bishop Wooden of the Upper Room COGIC:

“To sample the song of a real church lady, Twinkie Clark…I don’t know whether she knew what she was going to do with the song or not. But she knows she not saved. I pray to God that a stiff denunciation of what she did with that song is put out. It shows that we’re not speaking up. Nobody respects the church,”

Singer Tank is now coming to Queen Bey’s defense in a video, going from a man of R&B to a man of Biblically speaking said, “let him who is without sin cast the first stone.”

Do you think Beyonce’ was wrong? Was Bishop Wooden out of order? And should Tank start thinking about becoming a deacon? Take a look at the video below, then give us your thoughts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RA0Y6_0hGuonEV00
Source: Radio One Digital

Comments / 0

Related
Stereogum

Ronald Isley & Beyoncé – “Make Me Say It Again, Girl”

Beyoncé is coming off a big week. Her new album Renaissance debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, she notched her first solo Hot 100 #1 since 2008 with the ascendance of “Break My Soul,” and she appeared on Stereogum’s reader-voted Song Of The Summer list. Not bad, Bey!
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Drake Praises Rod Wave for Having Courage to Admit Verse Was Wack

Drake is saluting Rod Wave's skills as a nonverbal artist ... after the Florida rapper admitted his verses weren't good enough to make the cut of their proposed collaboration. Back in 2021 when Drake was releasing his 3-song "Scary Hours" EP, he originally asked Rod to hop on a song for the mini project.
MUSIC
rolling out

50 Cent recalls Beyoncé wanted to scrap him over Jay-Z (video)

Rap mogul 50 Cent recalled that Beyoncé once confronted him aggressively over some squabble that he’d had with her husband Jay-Z that left him stunned and uncertain on how to respond. The “Power” producer was speaking with “The Breakfast Club” about the time that the pop goddess because...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beyonce
Person
Queen Bey
Person
Kelis
Person
Tank
Person
Twinkie Clark
Stereogum

Machine Gun Kelly Shows Off Bloody Face After Smashing A Glass On His Forehead Again

On August 13, Machine Gun Kelly wrapped the North American leg of his Mainstream Sellout tour in his hometown of Cleveland. Yesterday, he shared some Instagram Story videos of himself gushing blood from his face after the incident. Apparently, he smashed a wine glass over his head during the show, which took place at FirstEnergy Stadium. “Oh my God, Cleveland,” MGK said. “That was fucking insane.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Variety

Tiffany Haddish Used Her $80,000 ‘Girls Trip’ Paycheck to Pay Off Her House, Feared ‘Being Homeless Again’

Tiffany Haddish revealed in 2020 that she received an $80,000 paycheck for her breakout role in “Girls Trip,” and now she’s updating fans on how she spent her first major Hollywood payday. As part of her Cosmopolitan cover story, Haddish revealed that she used all of her “Girls Trip” money to finish paying off the house she bought after the first season of “The Carmichael Show.” Haddish didn’t waste a beat in paying off the house out of fear she’d go homeless again. “I started trying to figure out how to create generational wealth. The fastest way to do it and...
HOMELESS
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj Demands To Know Who’s Drake’s ‘Girlfriend’ During Intimate Queen Radio Interview

Nicki Minaj didn’t beat around the bush when talking with Drake on the premiere episode of Queen Radio on AMP, the new live radio app from Amazon. Towards the end of the conversation between Nicki, 39, and her longtime friend, she asked Drake, 35, point blank: “Okay, so — who’s your girlfriend?” Drake, who has been romantically connected to about everyone, didn’t wait long to respond. “I don’t have a girlfriend. You know that already,” said the “Staying Alive” rapper.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Fizz Talks Omarion Learning Of Apryl Jones Romance When He Dropped Off Their Kids

Last week, Drink Champs fired off a trailer that featured several upcoming guests. Gangsta Boo, Talib Kweli, Issa Rae, Rowdy Rebel, and more are slated for unforgettable appearances, but today (August 12), we're highlighting a sneak peek at the episode with three members of B2K. There has been ongoing animosity between J Boog, Fizz, Raz B, and Omarion—we saw much of that following O's Verzuz—and it all seemed to come to a head when Fizz began dating Apryl Jones.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Beyonc#Sin#Renaissance
hotnewhiphop.com

600 Breezy Alleges King Von Told Him NBA YoungBoy Threatened "To Shoot Up The Crib"

A bit too much has been said on VladTV and now 600 Breezy is elucidating on his statements. Although there are artists who take to social media to express their grievances with the outlet, VladTV remains a heavy force in Hip Hop media. Their expansive interviews make for viral talking points each week, and 600 Breezy is adding his name to the list. However, A clip of his chat quickly circulated and caused Breezy to return with a follow-up.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Doting Dad Tristan Thompson Takes Daughter True To L.A. Dance Class

Tristan Thompson was on daddy duty over the weekend, taking the daughter he shares with Khloé Kardashian to her dance class in Los Angeles. The NBA pro was seen Sunday, August 14, carrying his daughter, True, 4, back to his black vehicle while sporting a black graphic t-shirt, matching shorts and a Rgb Freight trucker hat. The famous on-and-off couple's youngster looked adorable as ever in a bright pink outfit, complimenting her ensemble with lavender crocs.Thompson's outing with his daughter comes after he spent father-son time with his firstborn, Prince, as he documented the pair's day together on social media....
LOS ANGELES, CA
realitytitbit.com

Andrew Tate claims he is a trillionaire and richer than Kylie Jenner

YouTuber Andrew Tate is pretty much dominating social media, having become hugely popular in recent months. He claimed he is a trillionaire while not knowing what 2019’s youngest self-made billionaire, Kylie Jenner, looks like. The Kardashian sister was estimated by Forbes as worth a whopping $1 billion in 2019...
CELEBRITIES
In Touch Weekly

Kim Kardashian Fearfully Warns Daughter North She Won’t Go Ziplining ‘Ever Again’: Watch the Clip!

Afraid of heights? Kim Kardashian playfully scolded her daughter North West after going ziplining together and having to walk across a bridge high up in the air. “Ever again. No one’s ever talking me into doing this again. Do you hear me?” the Kardashians star, 41, was heard warning her 9-year-old child in a TikTok video on Sunday, August 14. In that moment, Kim walked across a rope bridge slowly, as she appeared to be located pretty high above the trees for the daring excursion. During their day out, she wore a sporty neon jacket, black leggings, sunglasses and a blue helmet for protection.
CELEBRITIES
93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable WZAK in the Amazon Alexa app. Once enabled say “Alexa, play 9-3-1-W-Z-A-K.”

 http://WZAKCleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy