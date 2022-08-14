Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
NBC Sports
The forgotten Eagles linebacker who's starting to get noticed
T.J. Edwards has been through the same things that Patrick Johnson is going through now. Edwards initially made the Eagles as a longshot undrafted linebacker in 2019, and Johnson is trying to stick on the Eagles’ roster this summer for a second season as a seventh-round linebacker. “I always...
AthlonSports.com
Seahawks, Eagles Reportedly Agree On Significant Trade This Monday
We have breaking news out of Philadelphia and Seattle. The Eagles and Seahawks have reportedly agreed on a significant trade, swapping a defensive back for a wide receiver. According to a report, the Eagles are sending wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to Seattle in exchange for Seahawks defensive back Ugo Amadi.
NBC Sports
Eagles trading J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to Seahawks for Ugo Amadi
With the first round of roster cuts due on Tuesday, the Eagles and Seahawks have agreed to swap a pair of players who were likely on the way out. Philadelphia is trading receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to Seattle in exchange for defensive back Ugo Amadi, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.
Penn State 4-star recruit Ken Talley enters portal
Freshman defensive end Ken Talley, a four-star recruit, has entered the NCAA transfer portal without ever playing a down for
NBC Sports
Flyers opt to not sign defensive prospect, lose his rights
The Flyers did not extend an entry-level contract to college prospect Jack St. Ivany, a source confirmed, making the 2018 fourth-round pick a draft-related unrestricted free agent. The club's rights to the defenseman expired Monday, which was the deadline to sign him. The 23-year-old righty shot played two seasons at...
NHL・
NBC Sports
Eagles face increasingly difficult roster call with two young tight ends
With final cuts just 13 days away, the Eagles are facing a fascinating and potentially difficult roster decision at tight end. Rookie 6th-round pick Grant Calcaterra got off to a promising start the first few days of camp but hasn’t practiced since July 30 because of a nagging hamstring injury. No word when we’ll see him again.
The New York Giants' $72 Million Dilemma
The Giants are paying receiver Kenny Golladay like a top-shelf receiver. But given his lack of production commensurate with his contract, is the team developing a case of buyer's remorse?
NBC Sports
Eagles waive three to reach 85-player limit
The Eagles are down to 85 players on their roster. They cut a couple of players to get the ball rolling on Monday and completed the job by dropping three others on Tuesday. Wide receiver Lance Lenoir, safety Jared Mayden, and cornerback Jimmy Moreland were all waived with injury designations, so they will revert to injured reserve if not claimed by other teams.
NBC Sports
Young Eagles cornerback turning heads at new position
The Eagles have a bunch of young corners battling for just a couple roster spots this summer. Josiah Scott has found a way to stick out. For the past few weeks, the Eagles’ backup nickel cornerback has been taking practice and games reps at safety. The extended look at him in a new position is probably a good boost for his roster chances.
NFL・
NBC Sports
Progress reports for Eagles rookies halfway through training camp
The Eagles have already had most of their training camp practices of the summer but still have four total joint practice sessions against the Browns and Dolphins on deck and still have two preseason games left too. Plenty of time for rookies to earn roster spots or playing time. But...
Nebraska Basketball: First-Team All-Sec Forward Visits Cornhuskers
Former Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson is visiting the Nebraska Cornhuskers on August 17, according to On3’s Joe Tipton. Johnson’s final four schools are Nebraska, Western Kentucky, Kansas State, and Memphis per Tipton. Johnson was a First-Team All-Sec selection in 2020, as he averaged 14.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.2 steals while shooting 54.4% from the field. Johnson got off to a hot start in 2021. Across four games, he averaged 16.0 points per game while shooting 64.1% from the field and 42.9% from three. Unfortunately, he collapsed on the court on December 12, 2020, against Florida State. He was subsequently hospitalized and placed in a medically induced coma. He entered the transfer portal on May 1, 2022. Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! List Cornhuskers seen as a team to "watch out for" on the recruiting trail
NBC Sports
Flyers re-sign depth center who will look to join his brother in push for spot
With a new deal, Jackson Cates will officially join his younger brother Noah Cates in vying for playing time on the Flyers. The club re-signed the older Cates to a one-year, two-way, $775,000 contract Monday. He'll be a restricted free agent again when his deal expires next summer. Cates, who...
