Philadelphia, PA

NBC Sports

The forgotten Eagles linebacker who's starting to get noticed

T.J. Edwards has been through the same things that Patrick Johnson is going through now. Edwards initially made the Eagles as a longshot undrafted linebacker in 2019, and Johnson is trying to stick on the Eagles’ roster this summer for a second season as a seventh-round linebacker. “I always...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AthlonSports.com

Seahawks, Eagles Reportedly Agree On Significant Trade This Monday

We have breaking news out of Philadelphia and Seattle. The Eagles and Seahawks have reportedly agreed on a significant trade, swapping a defensive back for a wide receiver. According to a report, the Eagles are sending wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to Seattle in exchange for Seahawks defensive back Ugo Amadi.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Eagles trading J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to Seahawks for Ugo Amadi

With the first round of roster cuts due on Tuesday, the Eagles and Seahawks have agreed to swap a pair of players who were likely on the way out. Philadelphia is trading receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to Seattle in exchange for defensive back Ugo Amadi, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Flyers opt to not sign defensive prospect, lose his rights

The Flyers did not extend an entry-level contract to college prospect Jack St. Ivany, a source confirmed, making the 2018 fourth-round pick a draft-related unrestricted free agent. The club's rights to the defenseman expired Monday, which was the deadline to sign him. The 23-year-old righty shot played two seasons at...
NHL
NBC Sports

Eagles face increasingly difficult roster call with two young tight ends

With final cuts just 13 days away, the Eagles are facing a fascinating and potentially difficult roster decision at tight end. Rookie 6th-round pick Grant Calcaterra got off to a promising start the first few days of camp but hasn’t practiced since July 30 because of a nagging hamstring injury. No word when we’ll see him again.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Eagles waive three to reach 85-player limit

The Eagles are down to 85 players on their roster. They cut a couple of players to get the ball rolling on Monday and completed the job by dropping three others on Tuesday. Wide receiver Lance Lenoir, safety Jared Mayden, and cornerback Jimmy Moreland were all waived with injury designations, so they will revert to injured reserve if not claimed by other teams.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Young Eagles cornerback turning heads at new position

The Eagles have a bunch of young corners battling for just a couple roster spots this summer. Josiah Scott has found a way to stick out. For the past few weeks, the Eagles’ backup nickel cornerback has been taking practice and games reps at safety. The extended look at him in a new position is probably a good boost for his roster chances.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nebraska Basketball: First-Team All-Sec Forward Visits Cornhuskers

Former Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson is visiting the Nebraska Cornhuskers on August 17, according to On3’s Joe Tipton. Johnson’s final four schools are Nebraska, Western Kentucky, Kansas State, and Memphis per Tipton. Johnson was a First-Team All-Sec selection in 2020, as he averaged 14.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.2 steals while shooting 54.4% from the field. Johnson got off to a hot start in 2021. Across four games, he averaged 16.0 points per game while shooting 64.1% from the field and 42.9% from three. Unfortunately, he collapsed on the court on December 12, 2020, against Florida State. He was subsequently hospitalized and placed in a medically induced coma. He entered the transfer portal on May 1, 2022. Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! List Cornhuskers seen as a team to "watch out for" on the recruiting trail
LINCOLN, NE

