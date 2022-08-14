Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
NBC Sports
The forgotten Eagles linebacker who's starting to get noticed
T.J. Edwards has been through the same things that Patrick Johnson is going through now. Edwards initially made the Eagles as a longshot undrafted linebacker in 2019, and Johnson is trying to stick on the Eagles’ roster this summer for a second season as a seventh-round linebacker. “I always...
Jalen Camp Making Most Out Of Opportunity During Texans Training Camp
After spending most of the previous year on the practice squad roster, second-year wideout Jalen Camp is making the most out of his training camp opportunity with the Houston Texans.
saturdaytradition.com
NFL training camp: Brawl breaks out in Wednesday joint practice
NFL training camp season is going down across the league throughout August. One part of training camp for some teams is taking advantage of joint practices with fellow NFL teams. The Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Chargers are two of those teams utilizing joint practices. And it looks like those...
Michael Irvin Believes 1 NFL Team Could Go Undefeated This Year
Michael Irvin is known to let his Cowboys and University of Miami fandom get the best of him, and that showed itself once again on Monday. Appearing on ESPN's "First Take" for Stephen A. Smith's return, a fired up Michael Irvin said that his former team has a chance of catching the undefeated '72 Dolphins with one caveat:
NBC Sports
Flyers opt to not sign defensive prospect, lose his rights
The Flyers did not extend an entry-level contract to college prospect Jack St. Ivany, a source confirmed, making the 2018 fourth-round pick a draft-related unrestricted free agent. The club's rights to the defenseman expired Monday, which was the deadline to sign him. The 23-year-old righty shot played two seasons at...
NHL・
NBC Sports
Eagles waive 3 players before deadline to 85 players
The Eagles trimmed three more players from their roster on Tuesday to get down to the NFL-mandated limit of 85 players. On Tuesday, the Eagles waived/injured WR Lance Lenoir, S Jared Mayden and CB Jimmy Moreland. These three players will revert to the Eagles’ IR list if they go unclaimed.
NBC Sports
Eagles training camp observations: Goedert continues to dominate
The Eagles held their 12th training camp practice of the summer at the NovaCare Complex and will be heading to Cleveland later this week for some joint practices. On Tuesday, the Eagles were in shorts and shells for a practice that lasted just under an hour and a half. It was a “yellow” practice today.
NBC Sports
Sanders hurt again, now sidelined with hamstring injury
Oft-injured Miles Sanders, who has been out of practice since the preseason opener with leg soreness, is now dealing with a hamstring injury, according to the Eagles’ official injury report. Sanders played against the Jets Friday night but did not practice when the team returned to action on Sunday...
Yardbarker
Eagles training camp notebook: Jalen Hurts make a statement in final practice
The Philadelphia Eagles have officially completed the main phase of Training Camp. They’ll go on the road for a pair of joint practices and preseason games now, meaning the hard work at home is done. Here’s how they fared during their final outing at the NovaCare Complex. Eagles...
Bleacher Report
2022 NFL Rookies Who Have Disappointed in Training Camp, Preseason
The first week of the 2022 NFL preseason is finished, making this a perfect time to check how rookies around the league are faring. While some have undoubtedly impressed early in their professional careers, other first-year talents are off to slow starts. Several of these young players have had lofty...
Report: Zach Wilson’s Knee Surgery Was Successful
The second-year quarterback could still reportedly play in Week 1, but he’ll only suit up if he’s 100% healthy.
NBC Sports
Phillies lose center fielder Brandon Marsh to leg injury
CINCINNATI -- Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh hobbled off the field in the bottom of the third inning Tuesday night with an apparent left leg injury. Marsh injured himself trying to make a leaping catch at the wall on what ended up being a home run by Cincinnati's Jonathan India.
