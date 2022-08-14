ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBC Sports

The forgotten Eagles linebacker who's starting to get noticed

T.J. Edwards has been through the same things that Patrick Johnson is going through now. Edwards initially made the Eagles as a longshot undrafted linebacker in 2019, and Johnson is trying to stick on the Eagles’ roster this summer for a second season as a seventh-round linebacker. “I always...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
saturdaytradition.com

NFL training camp: Brawl breaks out in Wednesday joint practice

NFL training camp season is going down across the league throughout August. One part of training camp for some teams is taking advantage of joint practices with fellow NFL teams. The Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Chargers are two of those teams utilizing joint practices. And it looks like those...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Michael Irvin Believes 1 NFL Team Could Go Undefeated This Year

Michael Irvin is known to let his Cowboys and University of Miami fandom get the best of him, and that showed itself once again on Monday. Appearing on ESPN's "First Take" for Stephen A. Smith's return, a fired up Michael Irvin said that his former team has a chance of catching the undefeated '72 Dolphins with one caveat:
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Flyers opt to not sign defensive prospect, lose his rights

The Flyers did not extend an entry-level contract to college prospect Jack St. Ivany, a source confirmed, making the 2018 fourth-round pick a draft-related unrestricted free agent. The club's rights to the defenseman expired Monday, which was the deadline to sign him. The 23-year-old righty shot played two seasons at...
NHL
NBC Sports

Eagles waive 3 players before deadline to 85 players

The Eagles trimmed three more players from their roster on Tuesday to get down to the NFL-mandated limit of 85 players. On Tuesday, the Eagles waived/injured WR Lance Lenoir, S Jared Mayden and CB Jimmy Moreland. These three players will revert to the Eagles’ IR list if they go unclaimed.
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles training camp observations: Goedert continues to dominate

The Eagles held their 12th training camp practice of the summer at the NovaCare Complex and will be heading to Cleveland later this week for some joint practices. On Tuesday, the Eagles were in shorts and shells for a practice that lasted just under an hour and a half. It was a “yellow” practice today.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Sanders hurt again, now sidelined with hamstring injury

Oft-injured Miles Sanders, who has been out of practice since the preseason opener with leg soreness, is now dealing with a hamstring injury, according to the Eagles’ official injury report. Sanders played against the Jets Friday night but did not practice when the team returned to action on Sunday...
NFL
Bleacher Report

2022 NFL Rookies Who Have Disappointed in Training Camp, Preseason

The first week of the 2022 NFL preseason is finished, making this a perfect time to check how rookies around the league are faring. While some have undoubtedly impressed early in their professional careers, other first-year talents are off to slow starts. Several of these young players have had lofty...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Phillies lose center fielder Brandon Marsh to leg injury

CINCINNATI -- Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh hobbled off the field in the bottom of the third inning Tuesday night with an apparent left leg injury. Marsh injured himself trying to make a leaping catch at the wall on what ended up being a home run by Cincinnati's Jonathan India.
