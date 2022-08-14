Read full article on original website
Related
Paul Finebaum Names Surprise Team To Watch This Season
Much of the college football world is selling its Auburn stock, but not Paul Finebaum. The ESPN personality made his regular appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," telling the hosts that he wouldn't be shocked if the Tigers surprise some folks this season. The prelude of the season...
Former Arkansas Razorbacks QB Ryan Mallett makes head-coaching debut at White Hall
SBLive is previewing the Arkansas high school football teams from the three largest classifications. Today, we feature the White Hall Bulldogs from the 5A-Central Conference. By Jeff Halpern WHITE HALL BULLDOGSHEAD COACHRyan Mallett, first year 2021 AT A GLANCEOverall record: 11-3 ...
Ranking the five true freshmen that have a chance to play in 2022
How many true freshmen can see the field for the Miami Hurricanes this season?. This is always an interesting question going into every year with the fanbase excited about the next crop of talent arriving in Coral Gables looking to develop and compete for championships. With that being said, however,...
National analyst: 'Put your big boy britches on, lil ol' Clemson' - FOX's RJ Young explains his preseason ranking for the Tigers
A national college football analyst recently released his preseason top 25 rankings ahead of the upcoming season. FOX's RJ Young has Clemson at No. 10 in his preseason top 25. Alabama is No. 1 in Young's (...)
RELATED PEOPLE
My thoughts on Brennan and QB situation
The big news item that dropped in Baton Rouge today was a report from WWL radio host Kristian Garic that Myles Brennan was stepping away from football. LSU confirmed the news shortly after practice, with head coach Brian Kelly thanking the sixth-year graduate student for his time in purple and gold.
Three Freshmen are among the best in the SEC
Arkansas Basketball had a solid recruiting period for the 2022 cycle, signing three McDonald’s All-Americans as part of their six-signee class that ranked No. 2 in the nation. Those three All-Americans have a great chance to make an impact not only with their team but in the SEC as a whole. Jamie Shaw of On3 recently shared his rankings for the top newcomers in the SEC, where three members of Arkansas’ 2022 signing class, Anthony Black, Nick Smith Jr., and Jordan Walsh, made the cut. The first freshman mentioned was Black, who ranks No. 3 on the list. Shaw says that Black could...
2022 Texas A&M schedule preview: Ten thoughts on Arkansas
1. On a pound for pound basis, no coach in the country has probably performed better than Arkansas boss Sam Pittman given where Arkansas was a few years ago as a program. He's found ways to win via turnovers, physicality, and game planning, has improved his experience and talent level through the transfer portal, and has managed to keep two highly sought after coordinators on campus.
Hendon Hooker is 'dramatically different' in 2022, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel says
Josh Heupel did not hold back when he discussed his expectations for his quarterback Hendon Hooker. The Tennessee Volunteers quarterback made tremendous strides from Year 1 to Year 2, with the latter getting ready to start in a few weeks. Joining Always College Football with former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy, Heupel raved about his signal caller.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oklahoma football: 2 Sooners breakout stars set for monster 2022 seasons in Big 12
After an underwhelming campaign last year, expectations are quite high for the Oklahoma Sooners in the debut season of the Brent Venables era. Oklahoma had a drama-filled 2021 season that culminated in the Sooners failing to win the Big 12 and Lincoln Riley opting to leave the program in favor of a move to USC. […] The post Oklahoma football: 2 Sooners breakout stars set for monster 2022 seasons in Big 12 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Arkansas 70, Bakken 59: Scores, Results, Highlights
The Arkansas Razorbacks capped off their four-game foreign tour with a 70-59 win over the Bakken Bears. The Razorbacks jumped out to a quick 18-3 lead and kept the Bears out of striking distance throughout the game, despite committing 30 turnovers as a team. Trevon Brazile led the way for the Hogs with 28 points (13-15 FG), nine rebounds and four steals.
Penn State QB commit Jaxon Smolik plans to enroll early
Now five days removed from announcing his Penn State commitment, Dowling Catholic (West Des Moines, Iowa) High School quarterback Jaxon Smolik has sights set on a season opener next Friday. Beyond his final prep campaign, plans have already been made for Happy Valley arrival. Smolik intends to graduate early to...
WATCH: Alabama Coach Nick Saban Picks On ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith During ‘First Take’ Return
Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 marked the return of Stephen A. Smith to ESPN‘s “First Take,” the show he’s made famous for a decade and counting. Smith has been off television for nearly two months, announcing in July that he was recovering from shoulder surgery. He was back in the saddle Monday and welcomed back by a host of guests, including Alabama head football coach Nick Saban. Saban was all smiles in his video message to Smith, jokingly pointing out that he returned to the office just two days after undergoing hip-replacement surgery in 2019.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How every Mountaineer in the NFL performed in Week One of the preseason
The first week of the NFL preseason is over! West Virginia is currently credited with nearly two dozen former players under contract in the NFL, and many of them had big weeks with their respective teams (some of them for the very first time. As always, EerSports is here to provide updates on the former Mountaineers and what they've accomplished in the pros. Here's the update this week.
Georgia football: Brock Bowers breaks down touchdown catch in national title game
Georgia tight end Brock Bowers delivered play after play for the Bulldogs in 2021, but none were bigger than his touchdown catch late in the College Football Playoff national title game. On Tuesday, Bowers met with the media and had a chance to relive his big moment. With Georgia facing...
Fall Focus: Nickel back competition could carry into the season
For several seasons Nebraska had the luxury of a special kind of hybrid defender in JoJo Domann, a player who could tail wide receivers, step up into the box and take down Kenneth Walker and someone who after all this time might be most synonymous with rocking Dwayne Haskins and forcing a fumble.
247Sports
College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed
The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
Cornerback may be a position of strength for WVU after all
West Virginia lost a ton of experience in the secondary during the offseason. Nearly the entire two-deep at safety got wiped out, which caught most people's attention. However, the same happened at cornerback, with the top three players in snaps at the position - Jackie Matthews, Nicktroy Fortune and Daryl Porter Jr. - all electing to transfer. That left Charles Woods - a very good Charles Woods - but not much else. Andrew Wilson-Lamp was the most experienced after that, playing just 19 snaps on defense. So, the Mountaineers chose to use the transfer portal to their advantage, adding Wesley McCormick and Rashad Ajayi to play cornerback, as well as Marcis Floyd and Jasir Cox, two players with corner experience that will likely play safety. Right away these players are making an impact, as Neal Brown discusses in the video above.
The Flagship: What to make of Texas football after watching open practice
On the mid-week episode of The Flagship Podcast, Horns247 columnist Chip Brown and managing editor Taylor Estes deliver their takeaways from the Longhorns open practice Tuesday night. The Flagship opens with talk about the Texas offense, starting with the on-going quarterback battle between Hudson Card and Quinn Ewers. Chip and Taylor give their impressions on what they saw from both QBs Tuesday night and discuss the importance for these guys to step up this Saturday when Texas holds the second scrimmage of fall camp. The Flagship also weighs in on the state of the offensive line and wide receiver positions after losing veteran OL Junior Angilau and impact WR Isaiah Neyor for the season, and take a look at guys who will need to step up to replace the duo at their respective positions.
Newly offered 4-star Alabama DE dishes on Clemson offer, talks official visit plans
Dabo Swinney’s staff is rather unlikely to offer a prospect that’s already pledged their commitment elsewhere. That’s why Swinney and Co. waited until after Phenix City (Alabama) Central High’s (...)
247Sports
45K+
Followers
361K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0