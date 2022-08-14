West Virginia lost a ton of experience in the secondary during the offseason. Nearly the entire two-deep at safety got wiped out, which caught most people's attention. However, the same happened at cornerback, with the top three players in snaps at the position - Jackie Matthews, Nicktroy Fortune and Daryl Porter Jr. - all electing to transfer. That left Charles Woods - a very good Charles Woods - but not much else. Andrew Wilson-Lamp was the most experienced after that, playing just 19 snaps on defense. So, the Mountaineers chose to use the transfer portal to their advantage, adding Wesley McCormick and Rashad Ajayi to play cornerback, as well as Marcis Floyd and Jasir Cox, two players with corner experience that will likely play safety. Right away these players are making an impact, as Neal Brown discusses in the video above.

