Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Fortnite Finally Announces Long-Rumored Dragon Ball Collaboration
Rejoice Dragon Ball fans, as your favorite characters are about to make their way to Epic Games' popular Battle Royale title, Fortnite. In a recent tweet, the long-rumored collaboration has been finally announced with a photo of a golden dragon with the caption "Speak. Name your wish.", which seems to confirm that the entity in the image is Shenron from the iconic franchise.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Hypes Up Mirko's Season 6 Action
The Rabbit Hero: Mirko will be one of the many heroes taking center stage during My Hero Academia Season 6, and now one awesome cosplay is hyping up the hero's big fights! Rumi Usagiyama has been one of the major key interest characters ever since she was first introduced to the series during the Pro Hero arc. Now that we have gotten to see her in action in very small moments over the fourth and fifth seasons, she'll be finally unleashed in full as she is one of the many heroes leading the charge against the villains in the anime's coming war.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Explains What Makes Ultra Instinct's Black Form Different From Silver
Dragon Ball Super complicated things recently by revealing a new evolution of Goku's use of the Ultra Instinct form that kept his hair black, and the artist behind the manga has explained how this version of Ultra Instinct is different from the Silver haired version! The Granolah the Survivor arc saw Goku unleash various variations of his Ultra Instinct form as his mastery and experimentation with it continues to result in different forms that allow him to boost himself in different ways for different occasions. But it turns out there is a lot more nuance to these variations than fans might have expected at first.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Preview Sets Up Deadly Fallout From Granolah's Attack
Dragon Ball Super saw Granolah unleash his strongest attack yet with the previous chapter of the series, and an early preview looking to the next chapter of the series is setting the stage for the fallout of such a powerful move! The Granolah the Survivor arc has reached its climax as the previous chapter saw Goku, Vegeta, and Granolah working together to deal the final blow to Gas. But given as how the Heeter was by far the main threat in the arc overall, there are still some things to work out before the arc can come to an end overall.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
Post Malone Is Offering $100,000 USD to Someone Who Can Beat Him in 'Magic: The Gathering'
Post Malone is ready to shell out a $100,000 USD cash reward to anybody who can beat him in a one-on-one match of Magic: The Gathering. The gaming enthusiast, who previously announced a partnership with Magic: The Gathering, is set to select one lucky player via a Whatnot livestream on August 4 and is open to everyone; if the player chosen is not familiar with the game, Whatnot will enlist the help of expert Reid Duke to train the player for the match against Posty. The match will take place on August 11, with viewers all over the world able to tune into the live play-by-play narrated by Josh and Jimmy of The Command Zone on the Whatnot app.
Netflix has a new number 1 series – but it’s seriously splitting viewers
The survival thriller knocked Virgin River off the top spot
ComicBook
Dragon Ball x Fortnite Is Helping Gamers Make Anime's Wildest Crossovers
The unthinkable has happened, with the worlds of Dragon Ball Super and Fortnite colliding. With the popular battle royale video game already having countless characters from across the realms of pop culture and anime, players are taking the opportunity to create some of the wildest crossovers using the skins that are available to them. Here are just a few of the biggest crossovers that have arisen thanks to the inclusion of Goku, Vegeta, Beerus, and Bulma into the world of Fortnite.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Review: A Playful Return to the Series' Roots
Dragon Ball Super makes no bones about its love for Goku, but in its newest film, the anime returns to its roots in a new way with help from two classic characters. After years of begging, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero delivers on a forgotten promise to showcase Gohan's true power, and he is joined in his latest adventure by Piccolo to spice things up. The film leans into all things nostalgic to give Gohan and his mentor the solo outing they've needed for so long. So if you enjoy Dragon Ball at its most playful, this new movie will leave you with a big grin as its credits begin to roll.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Artist Teases "Shocking Developments"
Dragon Ball Super's next manga chapter is almost here, and artist Toyotaro is teasing that it will include some "shocking developments." Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87 arrives on Friday, August 19th. The new chapter will serve as an epilogue to the long-running "Granolah the Survivor" story arc, which has been nothing less than a major game-changer for the entire Dragon Ball series. However, as promo interviews and preview pages are now teasing, the Granolah Arc may not be as finished as we thought!
ComicBook
How Dexter Lumis' Strange Monday Night Raw Spots Hint at Bray Wyatt's WWE Return
At this point, Bray Wyatt's return to WWE feels more like a matter of "when" than "if." Since taking over creative, Paul LeVesque (Triple H) has been steadily bringing back popular talent that had been cut by the previous regime, and Wyatt was perhaps the most shocking release in recent WWE history. Several reports have indicated that a Wyatt return could be on the horizon, but what if Triple H is already planting seeds for Wyatt's comeback on Monday Night Raw?
WWE・
Fortnite x Dragon Ball trailer seemingly leaks ahead of official reveal
Last week, Epic Games teased an official crossover between the legendary shonen anime Dragon Ball and Fortnite. Fans were hoping for Goku, and it seems like that’s happening after all. As if there was any doubt. On Monday, well-known insider shiinaBR shared numerous details about the upcoming Fortnite X...
ComicBook
Burberry Debuts Special Manga Collaboration
There is no denying the growing popularity of manga globally at this point. With sales often dominating top comics, the Japanese industry is expanding its reach in every way. From anime adaptations to merch deals, manga publishers are in the business of collaboration, and it seems Burberry is getting in on the action!
ComicBook
Attack on Titan's Armored Titan Readies to Fight With Awesome Cosplay
One awesome cosplay is ready for Reiner Braun's Armored Titan power to come back for Attack on Titan's final season! The second part of the anime's fourth and final season wrapped up earlier this year, but left fans on a huge cliffhanger. It was announced shortly after that the series would be returning for a full and potentially final, final Part 3, and thus fans have been waiting to see more ever since. But there are still many characters left hanging in the balance as Eren Yeager's Final Titan power has begun to destroy the rest of the world.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Fan Perfectly Animates Denji's Comeback: Watch
Chainsaw Man is finally set to arrive on the small screen this fall. While the anime adaptation will be making a splash, the manga is continuing via the second chapter of the series following a new protagonist. Now, one fan animator has decided to create a video that focuses on the Chainsaw Devil's comeback, as Tatsuki Fujimoto has been focusing on the story of a high-schooler named Asa Mikata and her relationship with the terrifying force known as the War Devil.
411mania.com
Kevin Nash Criticizes WWE’s Booking of Omos, Says They Shouldn’t Have Taken Him Away From AJ Styles
In the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast (via Fightful), Kevin Nash criticized the way WWE has been booking Omos and doesn’t think he should have stopped being AJ Styles’ bodyguard. He said: “Well, I don’t think you put him against two guys on your number one...
WWE・
Loki season 2 to introduce a Marvel villain who will ‘break the internet’
Loki season 2 filming is already underway, and we saw a bunch of exciting images from the set. We’ve also seen the first plot spoilers for season 2, but they’re not very detailed yet. We can’t even tell if those leaks are accurate. What’s clear is that the number of Loki season 2 leaks will increase in frequency, and the next exciting spoiler concerns the show’s villain.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay is Perfect for Mt. Lady's Season 6 Comeback
My Hero Academia is one of the many massive action franchises returning later this year with new episodes, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up Mt. Lady's return to action in Season 6! The sixth season of the highly anticipated action series will be picking up right where the fifth season left off as Izuku Midoriya and a huge roster of heroes are going to be taking on the Paranormal Liberation Front in a huge new assault. This was the bloodiest conflict from Kohei Horikoshi's manga series for quite some time, and that's why it's exciting to see how the anime will bring it all to life.
ComicBook
Toonami and Adult Swim's Original Anime Shares Release Date
It looks like Toonami is about to release another original anime, and Adult Swim is ready to hype fans up for the premiere! If you did not know, the late-night anime block has rolled out a number of original titles from FLCL to Blade Runner: Black Lotus and more. And according to new reports, Housing Complex C will join the team with a fall release.
wegotthiscovered.com
DCEU fans are worried not even Dwayne Johnson can save ‘Black Adam’ from being the next ‘Morbius’
The DCEU is in disarray right now as we hardly know what the franchise’s 2023 slate is going to look like — Batgirl‘s been canned, The Flash could be next, et cetera. But, hey, at least we’ve got Black Adam to look forward to this fall, right? Right?
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Artist Responds to Those Big Chapter 87 Spoilers
Being a manga creator is hard work, and few people know that better than Toyotaro. The artist is the one overseeing Dragon Ball Super, and their work with Akira Toriyama is put under the microscope month after month. The stress can be wild, but in the past, Toyotaro has assured fans he loves his job more than anything. But after a set of leaks hit social media, the artist admits he's feeling rather upset right now.
Comments / 0