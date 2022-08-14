Read full article on original website
Related
2 common viruses could trigger Alzheimer's disease, researchers say
BOSTON - Two common viruses, in combination, could trigger the onset of Alzheimer's disease in some people. It's estimated that one in two Americans have been infected with the herpes virus which can cause cold sores. Some people develop painful blisters. Others have no symptoms. Eventually, the virus becomes dormant, still residing in the body but inactive. Now researchers at Tufts University and the University of Oxford have demonstrated that the varicella virus, the virus that causes chickenpox and shingles, may help re-awaken the herpes virus which then leads to an accumulation of proteins in the brain associated with Alzheimer's disease. The researchers say that a varicella vaccine, to prevent chickenpox and shingles, has been shown to reduce the risk of dementia, perhaps by interrupting this pathway.
Phys.org
Scientists create DNA test that identifies Lyme disease in horses
A Rutgers scientist aiming to help heal a sick horse has created an ultra-sensitive DNA test that could have applications for difficult-to-detect illnesses such as Lyme disease in humans. As described in a study published in the Journal of Veterinary Diagnostic Investigation, a special DNA test devised by Steven Schutzer,...
Swedish study on COVID vaccines and DNA misinterpreted
CLAIM: A Swedish study shows that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine changes recipients’ DNA. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The study tested whether the vaccine’s mRNA could be converted to DNA, and found that this was the case in certain lab-altered liver cell lines under experimental conditions. It did not assess whether the vaccine alters the human genome, or what the effects of that would be, according to experts and the study authors. Experts say additional research is needed because the findings in the lab setting cannot be used to make inferences about what might happen in a human body.
Nature.com
Strategies for HIV-1 vaccines that induce broadly neutralizing antibodies
After nearly four decades of research, a safe and effective HIV-1 vaccine remains elusive. There are many reasons why the development of a potent and durable HIV-1 vaccine is challenging, including the extraordinary genetic diversity of HIV-1 and its complex mechanisms of immune evasion. HIV-1 envelope glycoproteins are poorly recognized by the immune system, which means that potent broadly neutralizing antibodies (bnAbs) are only infrequently induced in the setting of HIV-1 infection or through vaccination. Thus, the biology of HIV-1"“host interactions necessitates novel strategies for vaccine development to be designed to activate and expand rare bnAb-producing B cell lineages and to select for the acquisition of critical improbable bnAb mutations. Here we discuss strategies for the induction of potent and broad HIV-1 bnAbs and outline the steps that may be necessary for ultimate success.
researchgate.net
Preventing soft skill decay among early-career women in STEM during COVID-19: Evidence from a longitudinal intervention
Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences 119(32) As the workforce shifts to being predominantly hybrid and remote, how can companies help employees—particularly early-career women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields—develop greater confidence in their soft skills, shown to improve organizational retention? We evaluate the effects of an online longitudinal intervention to develop soft skills among early-career women employees at a North American biotechnology company during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Controlling for baseline levels collected immediately prior to nationwide lockdowns, we find that a 6-month online intervention increased early-career women’s assessments of their soft skills at work by an average of 9% ( P < 0.001), compared with a decrease of about 3.5% for a matched control group ( P < 0.05), resulting in an average treatment effect of nearly 13% on the treated group. Furthermore, we find evidence that the intervention led to an increase in manager-assessed performance for early-career women relative to employees not in the intervention, and that overall, increased self-assessments of soft skill competencies were associated with greater odds of retention. Results show how employee soft skill development was affected by the pandemic and provide insights for a feasible and cost-effective method to train and engage a hybrid or fully remote workforce.
Phys.org
Pulsed light technology effectively kills harmful pathogens in new study
A light-based, food sanitization technique successfully eliminated multiple harmful pathogens in a new study carried out by Penn State researchers. The pulsed light technique shows promise as an effective alternative to the chemical, heat and water-based antimicrobial technologies commonly used in the food industry—and could be applicable more generally in sanitized environments such as hospitals, water treatment facilities and pharmaceutical plants, according to the researchers.
