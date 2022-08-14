ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Ashley Judd Reveals How She Found Mother Naomi ALIVE After She Shot Herself In New Lawsuit, Details Staying 'By Her Side For 30 Minutes' As She Died

A new court petition seeking to block the release of the toxicology and autopsy reports of Naomi Judd have revealed tragic never-before-known details of the country queen’s suicide death in April.

In a court filing on Friday, Ashley Judd told a judge she found her mother alive and stayed by her side for 30 minutes until help arrived . Judd, 76, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 30 at her at her home in Tennessee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m9Zon_0hGulmF900
mega

What’s more, cops from the Williamson County Sheriff ’s Department recorded on bodycam interviews with Ashley at the scene, it’s emerged.

Ashley joined her sister Wynonna and step-dad Larry Strickland in a fresh lawsuit against Williamson County and its sheriff to prevent the release of records related to Naomi's death.

Some of the records would include photographs and videos depicting her death, and Ashley’s interviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QvVn7_0hGulmF900
mega

“(The Judds) will suffer significant trauma and irreparable harm in the form of emotional distress , pain and mental anguish should these records be released,” attorney J. Michael Shipman II wrote in the suit.

“Moreover, the release of these records would continue to cause the entire family personal and public pain for years to come as they would undoubtedly live in perpetuity on the internet.”

"The plaintiffs are continuing to grieve over the loss of their wife and mother,” Shipman added.

“This broad dissemination and public reporting of the details of Ms. Judd's death would be traumatic and cause irreparable harm to the plaintiffs in the form of emotional distress, pain and mental anguish as they grieve the loss of their mother.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RPtV9_0hGulmF900
mega

Ashley said in her statement that she was not informed she was being recorded during interviews with police and did not know the resulting recordings would be available to the public. She argued she was in “clinical shock, active trauma and acute distress” when she spoke to law enforcement.

Likewise Strickland, who had been marred to Naomi for 32 years, said that he was unaware his interviews were being recorded, noting that he shared personal information that he claims should be barred from release.

The petition said multiple media outlets had submitted records requests for the documents created during the investigation.

As Radar first reported , Naomi left her fortune to hubby Strickland and overlooked her two feuding daughters, Wynonna, Tk, and Ashley, TK.

The case will be heard in its totality Sept. 12. at 1:30 p.m.

Details of the latest court drama was first reported by The Tennessean .

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741

