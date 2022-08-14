NY begins week-long crackdown on speeding

A week-long crackdown begins Sunday for speeders around New York state.

The effort will run for a week.

Last year, there were 353 deadly car crashes across New York, 10% more than the previous year.

Police gave out 23,000 speeding tickets according to last year's crackdown.

"There are countless risks and tragic consequences to speeding, and I want all New Yorkers to be mindful of the speed limits in your area," Governor Hochul said. "This enforcement campaign will be crucial not only to catch speeders but also to encourage all drivers to maintain safe speeds on our roadways, and I encourage all New Yorkers to take your time and get to your destination safely."

The NYC Department of Buildings had to remove a 480 square foot pool built on a roof in Williamsburg.

----------