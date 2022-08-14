ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NY begins week-long crackdown on speeding

ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yD7tS_0hGuliiF00

A week-long crackdown begins Sunday for speeders around New York state.

The effort will run for a week.

Last year, there were 353 deadly car crashes across New York, 10% more than the previous year.

Police gave out 23,000 speeding tickets according to last year's crackdown.

"There are countless risks and tragic consequences to speeding, and I want all New Yorkers to be mindful of the speed limits in your area," Governor Hochul said. "This enforcement campaign will be crucial not only to catch speeders but also to encourage all drivers to maintain safe speeds on our roadways, and I encourage all New Yorkers to take your time and get to your destination safely."

MORE NEWS | Surgery a success for 6-month-old with rare eye condition

The NYC Department of Buildings had to remove a 480 square foot pool built on a roof in Williamsburg.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

*
Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Comments / 21

Neo Supreme
3d ago

All about the benji's baby. What the cyclists and electric scooter crowd don't realize, is that they are next to get charged for using the road.

Reply(3)
7
AP_000059.842b3bf0b2e94a749a75f9bb4769dfa1.1456
2d ago

Should be called fleecing us under the guise of safety. What a joke!

Reply
6
nunyabiz
2d ago

I thought cuomo was a joke but hochul just as bad

Reply(1)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

NYC street parking 'virtually impossible'

NEW YORK - Despite continuing investments in mass transit, a massive spike in car ownership has made finding a parking space in New York City "virtually impossible" for drivers. According to Bloomberg, a combination of factors are making finding a place to park your car in the city as difficult...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wabcradio.com

Hochul Not Budging on Congestion Pricing

NEW YORK (77WABC) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul won’t budge on her congestion pricing plan for New York City. On Monday, Hochul in a press conference said the long-delayed toll to drive into Manhattan’s central business district is crucial to cutting car traffic and combating climate change. She boosted the fee for motorists entering Manhattan below 60th Street as a way to fund upgrades to the cash-strapped Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s aging mass transit system.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

NY tells Upstate New Yorkers to cut back on lawn watering amid drought watch

Albany, N.Y. — New York is urging much of upstate New York to conserve water as weeks without soaking rains have put many areas into a drought watch. The watch now includes most New York counties except for those in the Adirondacks, those bordering Lake Ontario to the east, and New York City’s five boroughs and Westchester County. The state is encouraging residents in affected counties, particularly those dependent on private wells, to conserve water whenever possible during the coming weeks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Traffic
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speed Limits#Traffic Accident#New Yorkers
PIX11

NYC comptroller denies all 4,703 claims over flooding from Ida

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City’s comptroller’s office shot down the thousands of people who filed financial claims against the city in the wake of Hurricane Ida. Historic flooding from the drenching downpours destroyed the homes of many in 2021. In the aftermath, 4,703 people filed complaints with the city because of the flooding, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Sanitation Employee, Joseph O’Grady, 48, Arrested

On Monday, August 15, 2022, at approximately 0600 hours, the following 48-year-old male off-duty New York city employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 1st Precinct in Manhattan. Arrested:. Joseph O’Grady. NYC Department of Sanitation. Charges:. promoting gambling;. possession of gambling records. The investigation remains ongoing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Youtube
PIX11

NYPD gun crime crackdown: 57 arrested, 46 illegal guns confiscated

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The total number of shootings and murders in New York City continues to drop this year, according to police data.   However, an incident on Monday evening illustrated the brazen nature of many gun crimes. Two gunmen fired shots near a crowd along Redfern Avenue near Beach 12th Street in Far Rockaway, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
buffalonynews.net

NYC could introduce daily congestion charge of $23

NEW YORK CITY, New York: After a study released on Wednesday projected a 15 to 20 percent reduction in the number of cars entering Manhattan, New York City said it could introduce a daily traffic congestion charge of up to $23 late in 2023. Under this plan, vehicles entering or...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
118K+
Followers
13K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy