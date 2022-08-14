ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died

On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
BTN analyst insists Michigan football has a 'championship caliber team -- again'

For a team that went to the College Football Playoff last year after winning the Big Ten, you won’t hear many pick the Michigan Wolverines to repeat in 2022. No, that honor has gone to the Ohio State Buckeyes, ranked No. 2 in the nation by both the AP top 25 and the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. OSU also cleaned up in the annual Cleveland.com media poll, with the Bucks getting picked unanimously to win the conference.
