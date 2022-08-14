ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Child of two separate human races born in ancient times

The discovery of a human bone from Siberia that is 90,000 years old is one of the most interesting things about how modern humans evolved. A 13-year-old girl's DNA was detected on a human bone, which was genetically tested. Neanderthal mothers and Denisovan fathers were found in the DNA of the kid.
German Researchers Just Discovered An Ancient Giant-Headed Amphibian That Used Its Sticky Tongue To Catch Prey

Chemnitzion richteri was discovered at the site of an ancient petrified forest and is believed to have roamed the Earth 291 million years ago. Given how old the Earth is and how recent the field of science is comparatively, much remains unknown about the planet’s zoological history. Modern researchers regularly find fossils that provide evidence to support the existence of previously-undiscovered creatures, and now German scientists have identified the remains of a unique, extinct amphibian species.
Deep Water Under The Colorado Plateau Reveals a Hidden Surprise

Earth's deepest sources of water may not be as old as we once assumed. Based on samples taken from deep below the Colorado Plateau, the briny remnants of ancient seas that make up the base of many groundwater systems might not be so perfectly isolated from the world above. When researchers attempted to date the region's Paradox Basin, between Colorado and Utah, they found 'young' water had been flushed down as deep as three kilometers (1.9 miles). The fresh influx would have been delivered by rainfall, snow melt or natural aquifers as recently as between 400,000 and 1.1 million years ago. While that might seem downright...
The Human-Sized Bat Still Amazes Scientists

man standing next to giant golden crowned flying fox in the PhilippinesSakundes/Reddit. Bats have always been quite controversial in the media, especially in the last two years, but the golden flying fox species of bats hold a very special place on the internet. Many years ago when this species of bats started to become more mainstream on the media, it was thought to be fake or photoshopped, but this specific species can grow over 7 feet in height.
Chinese scientists invent laser so powerful it can scar the air

Researchers in China have invented a high-powered laser capable of essentially scorching the air to create patterns.The Wuhan-based team demonstrated the laser by drawing Chinese characters in the air, which can be viewed from any angle and can be physically touched.It works by stripping the electrons off air molecules using ultra-short laser pulses and turning them into light. The researchers hope the technology can be implemented in various fields, ranging from brain imaging, to quantum computing.“With the brand new device, we can draw in the air without using paper and ink,” Cao Xiangdong, lead scientist at the Hongtuo Laboratory of...
A cheap nasal spray cuts COVID-19 risk by 62%

A low-cost, easy-to-use nasal spray co-developed by University of Oxford researchers reduced the risk of COVID-19 infection by 62% in a clinical trial. “[The spray] presents a significant breakthrough in preventing people developing COVID-19,” said researcher Rakesh Uppal, director of Barts Life Sciences. The nasal spray: The spray, called...
Scientists Say The Loch Ness Monster Is Real Because They Found A Couple Of New Fossils

Scientists in Britain think that the Loch Ness monster was definitely a thing and not just a "thing." These fossils are bones and teeth that they say belonged to three-meter long adults and a baby's arm bone (estimated to be 1.5 meters long). They say this this shows signs that creatures lived in freshwater, alongside others animals like crocs, turtles, fish and the Spinosaurus.
'End of civilization' may only be 18 years away, researchers predict

Let’s take a little trip back in time. In 1972, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) presented a fascinating study called The Limits to Growth. The aim of the study was to find out how long we have until the end of civilization as we know it.
Common Weed May Be ‘Super Plant’ That Holds Key to Drought-Resistant Crops

A drought-proof weed may hold the key to feeding the world, according to new research. The common plant known as purslane, harbors important clues about how to create valuable drought-resistant crops. Yale scientists describe how Portulaca oleracea integrates two distinct metabolic pathways to create a novel type of photosynthesis that...
Stephen Hawking's alarming warning against looking for extraterrestrial life

Should humanity really try to make contact with the suspected extraterrestrial world? For several years now, the members of the METI (Messaging Extra-Terrestrial Intelligence) project have taken up this rather daunting challenge by sending targeted messages to recently discovered exoplanets that may harbour life. For the past fifty years, another...
Archaeologists Find ‘Important’ 2,500-year-old Tomb of Ancient Egyptian General Near Giza

A group of archaeologists have uncovered the tomb of an ancient Egyptian general at a site south of Giza, in a find that experts in the country have hailed as major. The tomb in Abusir once belonged to Wahibre-mery-Neith, who once led a group of foreign soldiers during a period when Egypt’s empire was expanding. The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism & Antiquities said that the tomb dates to sometime between the 26th and 27th dynasties, putting it just before 500 B.C.E.
