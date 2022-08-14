Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fire at historic Berryhill Elementary school in Milton
Milton, Fla. (WKRG) — Firefighters were called to put out a fire that engulfed the Historic Berryhill Elementary school. Firefighters were called to the site off Berryhill and Mary Streets Sunday, Aug. 14. Firefighting crews from Milton, Pace, Baghdad and Avalon were called to help put out the fire, which happened before 11 p.m. The […]
getnews.info
Pensacola Fishing Charter Publishes Options For August 2022
Although Red Snapper season is over for this year, many fishing charter options are still available. Pensacola, Florida and Perdido Key provide unparalleled August fishing. All Caught Up Fishing Charters and Bryant Fields are pleased to announce that the Pensacola fishing charter options are not slowing down, even though the Red Snapper season for 2022 is completed. Fishing charters are still booking quickly because August promises another incredible fishing month. Redfish, speckled trout, Spanish mackerel, and other game fish have many booked fishing charters. Pensacola, Florida and Perdido Key offer unparalleled August fishing. Inshore anglers know All Caught Up fishing charters are the best way to get in on August fishing action.
WEAR
Motorcyclist killed in collision on State Road 20 in Niceville
NICEVILLE, Fla. -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday night in Niceville. It happened around 9 p.m. at he intersection of State Road 20 and Rocky Bayou Drive. Niceville Police say the motorcycle was traveling west on State Road 20, approaching the intersection, while a Honda was traveling east on State Road 20, preparing to turn north on Rocky Bayou Drive.
utv44.com
Gulf Shores construction plans for the widening of Hwy 59 and a new pedestrian bridge
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — In 2019, the Alabama legislature passed a statewide gas tax increase to help with transportation infrastructure funding. The Gulf Shores City Council had a work session on August 15, 2022, to discuss the next steps needed to ensure the city will be eligible for funding.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WEAR
Storms move through WEAR-TV viewing area
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A heavy line of storms is making its way through the WEAR-TV viewing area Tuesday afternoon. Storms are impacting portions of Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Walton and Baldwin counties. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued earlier Tuesday around 4 p.m. in Mobile County, northwest of Baldwin County.
WEAR
Pensacola man awarded Wings of Gold
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola man has been awarded his Wings of Gold. Lieutenant Junior Grade Maxwell Gray was pinned during a ceremony at NAS Whiting Field on Friday. The awards highlight Gray's excellence in flying and academics. The naval aviator is a Milton High School and University of West...
WEAR
Pensacola program teaches Angels to be a light in their communities
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Raising young men to be a light, a "LAMP" in their communities -- that's the goal of the rigorous youth Lamplighter programs sponsored by the Omega Psi Phi fraternity. Dedicated Angels are the beacons leading the way. "I had to work hard and do everything I could...
WEAR
Police: Man chased two people around Fort Walton Beach, shot at them
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – A man is in custody after allegedly chasing two victims in a vehicle and shooting at them in Fort Walton Beach. Fort Walton Beach Police arrested 29-year-old Samuel Kortez Jones, AKA “Tez”, for two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He is being held in the Okaloosa County Jail with no bond.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Radio Business Report
Another Florida Panhandle Property Goes To Hale Family
It’s a 1kw Class C AM from 1 tower located in a small town on the banks of the Blackwater River, not far to the north of Interstate 10. And, this municipality is just to the east of Pensacola, Fla. That’s a geographical fact that some broadcasters may fret,...
School bus rear-ended at bus stop, no injuries: Florida Highway Patrol
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida troopers were called to investigate a crash involving a school bus in Escambia County. The crash happened after one driver rear-ended a school bus while it was letting children off. The 87-year-old driver “failed to stop” in time, which caused the crash, according to a news release from the […]
WEAR
Colorado man charged with robbing Fort Walton Beach gas station
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a man responsible for robbing a Fort Walton Beach convenient store Tuesday. Ryan Cardwell-Belshe, 38, of Colorado Springs, is charged with robbery without a weapon. Investigators say Cardwell-Belshe had given a clerk working at the AOC Food Mart on Racetrack...
WEAR
Pensacola Police reveals new badge without Confederate flag
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Police Department will have a new look soon. During a meeting with the City of Pensacola, the police department introduced a new design for their badge and patch. The design removes the five flags of Pensacola from the badge -- one of them being the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Truck flips in Santa Rosa Co., 82-year-old driver suffers minor injuries
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida troopers were called to a crash involving three vehicles Monday, Aug. 15 in Santa Rosa County. The crash happened after a white pickup truck rear-ended a red pickup while driving along State Road 87. The impact caused the red pickup to crash into a stopped SUV, according to a […]
Pensacola celebrates 462nd birthday by unveiling America’s First Settlement Trail
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — On Sunday, Pensacola city leaders, the A1S Foundation, Visit Pensacola and the Historic Pensacola Trust all gathered at Plaza Ferdinand for the America’s 1st Settlement Trail Ribbon Cutting. Michael Carro said they started this project a year ago, with the inspiration behind the trail being the Freedom Trail in Boston. “Myself, […]
wvtm13.com
WATCH: Massive waterspout in Destin, Florida
DESTIN, Fla. — A massive waterspout was spotted in Destin, Florida Tuesday morning. Boo Freeman captured an amazing video of the waterspout from the Silver Shells Beach Resort and Spa. Check it out above!. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content...
utv44.com
Baldwin County to host first ever pumpkin festival on the Gulf Coast
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Baldwin County Pumpkin Festival, located in Robertsdale, AL, will be the place to be in October, as it introduces the first ever Pumpkin Festival on the Gulf Coast. The festival will have pumpkin and fall related competitions such as: pumpkin olympics, pumpkin chunking, pumpkin...
10-Foot Hammerhead Shark Approaches Shore On Florida Beach
If you are planning a beach trip to Florida as a last hoorah for Summer, you might want to keep a close eye on the water. Vacationers and beach goers were enjoying what looked to be a beautiful day in Orange Beach when they were visited by a not so little friend.
FBI Mobile involved in arrest at Mobile cruise terminal
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mobile have said they were involved in an arrest that took place at the Mobile cruise terminal Monday. The Carnival Ecstasy returned Monday from a cruise to Cozumel, Mexico. According to FBI Mobile, the person was arrested for a warrant out of the […]
niceville.com
Niceville police investigating fatal traffic crash
NICEVILLE, Fla. — The Niceville Police Department is investigating a traffic crash that resulted in the death of the driver of a motorcycle. According to an announcement by the Niceville Police Department (NPD), officers responded to the intersection of State Road 20 and Rocky Bayou Drive at about 9 p.m. Monday in reference to the incident.
WEAR
'Day of Caring' in Pensacola for Studer Family Children's Hospital
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Channel 3 is partnering with the Children's Miracle Network for a Day of Caring. It will take place Friday, August 26, from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Cordova Mall. You can stop by or call in to donate to the Studer Family Children's Hospital at Ascension...
Comments / 0