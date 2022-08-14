ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Fire at historic Berryhill Elementary school in Milton

Milton, Fla. (WKRG) — Firefighters were called to put out a fire that engulfed the Historic Berryhill Elementary school. Firefighters were called to the site off Berryhill and Mary Streets Sunday, Aug. 14. Firefighting crews from Milton, Pace, Baghdad and Avalon were called to help put out the fire, which happened before 11 p.m. The […]
Pensacola Fishing Charter Publishes Options For August 2022

Although Red Snapper season is over for this year, many fishing charter options are still available. Pensacola, Florida and Perdido Key provide unparalleled August fishing. All Caught Up Fishing Charters and Bryant Fields are pleased to announce that the Pensacola fishing charter options are not slowing down, even though the Red Snapper season for 2022 is completed. Fishing charters are still booking quickly because August promises another incredible fishing month. Redfish, speckled trout, Spanish mackerel, and other game fish have many booked fishing charters. Pensacola, Florida and Perdido Key offer unparalleled August fishing. Inshore anglers know All Caught Up fishing charters are the best way to get in on August fishing action.
Motorcyclist killed in collision on State Road 20 in Niceville

NICEVILLE, Fla. -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday night in Niceville. It happened around 9 p.m. at he intersection of State Road 20 and Rocky Bayou Drive. Niceville Police say the motorcycle was traveling west on State Road 20, approaching the intersection, while a Honda was traveling east on State Road 20, preparing to turn north on Rocky Bayou Drive.
Storms move through WEAR-TV viewing area

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A heavy line of storms is making its way through the WEAR-TV viewing area Tuesday afternoon. Storms are impacting portions of Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Walton and Baldwin counties. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued earlier Tuesday around 4 p.m. in Mobile County, northwest of Baldwin County.
Pensacola man awarded Wings of Gold

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola man has been awarded his Wings of Gold. Lieutenant Junior Grade Maxwell Gray was pinned during a ceremony at NAS Whiting Field on Friday. The awards highlight Gray's excellence in flying and academics. The naval aviator is a Milton High School and University of West...
Police: Man chased two people around Fort Walton Beach, shot at them

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – A man is in custody after allegedly chasing two victims in a vehicle and shooting at them in Fort Walton Beach. Fort Walton Beach Police arrested 29-year-old Samuel Kortez Jones, AKA “Tez”, for two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He is being held in the Okaloosa County Jail with no bond.
Another Florida Panhandle Property Goes To Hale Family

It’s a 1kw Class C AM from 1 tower located in a small town on the banks of the Blackwater River, not far to the north of Interstate 10. And, this municipality is just to the east of Pensacola, Fla. That’s a geographical fact that some broadcasters may fret,...
Colorado man charged with robbing Fort Walton Beach gas station

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a man responsible for robbing a Fort Walton Beach convenient store Tuesday. Ryan Cardwell-Belshe, 38, of Colorado Springs, is charged with robbery without a weapon. Investigators say Cardwell-Belshe had given a clerk working at the AOC Food Mart on Racetrack...
Pensacola Police reveals new badge without Confederate flag

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Police Department will have a new look soon. During a meeting with the City of Pensacola, the police department introduced a new design for their badge and patch. The design removes the five flags of Pensacola from the badge -- one of them being the...
WATCH: Massive waterspout in Destin, Florida

DESTIN, Fla. — A massive waterspout was spotted in Destin, Florida Tuesday morning. Boo Freeman captured an amazing video of the waterspout from the Silver Shells Beach Resort and Spa. Check it out above!. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content...
Baldwin County to host first ever pumpkin festival on the Gulf Coast

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Baldwin County Pumpkin Festival, located in Robertsdale, AL, will be the place to be in October, as it introduces the first ever Pumpkin Festival on the Gulf Coast. The festival will have pumpkin and fall related competitions such as: pumpkin olympics, pumpkin chunking, pumpkin...
FBI Mobile involved in arrest at Mobile cruise terminal

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mobile have said they were involved in an arrest that took place at the Mobile cruise terminal Monday. The Carnival Ecstasy returned Monday from a cruise to Cozumel, Mexico. According to FBI Mobile, the person was arrested for a warrant out of the […]
Niceville police investigating fatal traffic crash

NICEVILLE, Fla. — The Niceville Police Department is investigating a traffic crash that resulted in the death of the driver of a motorcycle. According to an announcement by the Niceville Police Department (NPD), officers responded to the intersection of State Road 20 and Rocky Bayou Drive at about 9 p.m. Monday in reference to the incident.
