Economy

Hundreds queue for hours to view just one rental property

Serving as more evidence of the worsening housing crisis in Ireland, hundreds of people were filmed queueing to view just one rental property. Check it out:. Although it might look like the entrance for an exclusive club, the clip actually demonstrates just how severe the lack of housing in Dublin has become.
The only country in the world which currently has a number plate on bicycles is concerning for UK

The only country in the world that requires bicycles to have number plates on them could be a sign of things to come in the UK. According to today's front page of the Mail, ministers are considering tightening the rules for the public using their bicycles, including the mandatory use of number plates - despite continued pledges of making the UK as 'green' as possible.
Chicken Wing Celebration Fest returns to the UK next month

In news that is guaranteed to put a smile on any foodie's faces, the infamous Chicken Wing Celebration Festival is making a come back to the UK. The event will be taking place next month on 24 and 25 September, and will be held at the Trafford Centre in Greater Manchester.
Pauline Hanson wants those sitting on the dole to 'get off their backsides' and work

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has told Australians currently on the dole to get off their ‘backsides’ and start working as businesses struggle to find staff. While appearing on Sky News Australia, Senator Hanson said: “I think it's over a million people or nearly a million people, who are sitting on the dole and getting the dole, I'd like to see a lot of them get off their backsides and go and start working.
Hidden underwater village seen for first time in 40 years as lake dries up

A previously hidden underwater village has been uncovered after Britain’s latest heatwave dried up the lake where it was submerged. The village of Llanwddyn was seen for the first time in over 40 years as Lake Vyrnwy in Powys, Wales, evaporated to only 60 percent full. At this time of year, the reservoir is expected to be at around 90 percent capacity.
Bringing you the latest viral and entertainment news from around the world.

