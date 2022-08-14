Read full article on original website
Man measures every appliance in house and is astonished at electricity charge for two standby items
A man has tested the appliances in his home to work out how much they’re costing him while on standby. With prices already sky-high and set to get higher, one bloke purchased an electric usage meter and set about finding out just how much his inactive appliances were costing - and was shocked with the results.
Prison that 'looks like Butlins' houses some of UK's most notorious female killers
The prison that seemingly 'looks like Butlins' is home to some of the UK's most dangerous female killers. Watch below for a sneak peak of Channel 5's new documentary HMP Styal: Women Behind Bars:. The Wilmslow-based institution in the Cheshire countryside holds around 400 inmates and some of Britain's worst...
Political strategist calling Sunak-backing MPs to win them over to Truss camp
Exclusive: Mark Fullbrook having ‘long conversations’ with high-profile potential switchers
Hundreds of thousands of British households get rid of Amazon Prime ahead of price rise
Nearly 600,000 customers in the UK have cancelled their Amazon Prime subscription in the second quarter of 2022 as the company prepares for a price hike on its streaming service, the Telegraph reports. From 1 April to 30 June, broadcasting regulator Ofcom learnt in a new study that 590,000 British...
Hundreds queue for hours to view just one rental property
Serving as more evidence of the worsening housing crisis in Ireland, hundreds of people were filmed queueing to view just one rental property. Check it out:. Although it might look like the entrance for an exclusive club, the clip actually demonstrates just how severe the lack of housing in Dublin has become.
The only country in the world which currently has a number plate on bicycles is concerning for UK
The only country in the world that requires bicycles to have number plates on them could be a sign of things to come in the UK. According to today's front page of the Mail, ministers are considering tightening the rules for the public using their bicycles, including the mandatory use of number plates - despite continued pledges of making the UK as 'green' as possible.
Chicken Wing Celebration Fest returns to the UK next month
In news that is guaranteed to put a smile on any foodie's faces, the infamous Chicken Wing Celebration Festival is making a come back to the UK. The event will be taking place next month on 24 and 25 September, and will be held at the Trafford Centre in Greater Manchester.
Nationwide offering 11,000 workers bonus worth £1,200 to help with bills
Nationwide is offering 11,000 workers bonuses worth up to £1,200 to help with bills amid the cost of living crisis. The one-off staff bonus will be given to around 61 percent of its workforce, which is around 11,000 staff members, and will be split into two payments worth £600 in October and December.
Motorists driving for miles to UK fuel station selling petrol for £1.60
Motorists from across the UK are driving miles to a petrol station in the north of England that is selling petrol for the bargain price of £1.60. So much so that ironically, drivers are actually using more petrol than they would to top-up to take advantage of the staggering prices.
Pauline Hanson wants those sitting on the dole to 'get off their backsides' and work
One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has told Australians currently on the dole to get off their ‘backsides’ and start working as businesses struggle to find staff. While appearing on Sky News Australia, Senator Hanson said: “I think it's over a million people or nearly a million people, who are sitting on the dole and getting the dole, I'd like to see a lot of them get off their backsides and go and start working.
Government announces first 'smart prison' which will give inmates laptops and tablets
The UK government have announced plans for the first 'smart prison', which will give inmates access to laptops and tablets. Construction firm Kier will begin construction of the new prison in the Autumn and is set to be built in Full Sutton, East Yorkshire, at a cost of £400 million ($480 million).
Hidden underwater village seen for first time in 40 years as lake dries up
A previously hidden underwater village has been uncovered after Britain’s latest heatwave dried up the lake where it was submerged. The village of Llanwddyn was seen for the first time in over 40 years as Lake Vyrnwy in Powys, Wales, evaporated to only 60 percent full. At this time of year, the reservoir is expected to be at around 90 percent capacity.
