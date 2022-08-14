One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has told Australians currently on the dole to get off their ‘backsides’ and start working as businesses struggle to find staff. While appearing on Sky News Australia, Senator Hanson said: “I think it's over a million people or nearly a million people, who are sitting on the dole and getting the dole, I'd like to see a lot of them get off their backsides and go and start working.

IMMIGRATION ・ 14 HOURS AGO