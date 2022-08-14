Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
Steph Curry Reacts to Bronny James' Monster Dunk
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry was impressed with LeBron James' son Bronny
Yardbarker
Former Sixers Star Calls Out Steve Nash, Supports Kevin Durant: "Why Are You Married To Steve Nash? He’s An Unproven Coach, KD Has Had Enough Coaches And Is A Basketball Savant At This Level Where He Can Say, ‘No, This Is Not Good Enough.'"
Few coaches in the NBA have had it as rough as Steve Nash since he took over as the Nets head coach in 2020. On paper, it was supposed to be a great job for a first-time head coach but it has been anything but great. He has had to deal with drama the likes of which we haven't in the NBA, probably ever, and he has taken a lot of criticism for their failures as a group along the way.
Yardbarker
Dennis Rodman on how he would guard LeBron James and Kevin Durant: ‘It’s very easy to play them’
Many consider Dennis Rodman the greatest rebounder of all time. Rodman’s rebounding and defensive skills proved invaluable to the teams he played for. Rodman was never afraid of an opponent and he believes James and Kevin Durant would have been easy to guard. During a 2019 interview with Overtime,...
NBA・
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Likes Tweet Criticizing Jeanie Buss: "LeBron Needs To Re-Sign, What Does Jeanie Buss Do? Comes Out And Says Jordan Is The GOAT."
Russell Westbrook is not enjoying living out his childhood dream of being a Los Angeles Laker. The hometown kid was acquired by the team last offseason but had an absolutely dreadful season where the Lakers ended up missing the postseason altogether. The Lakers have been taking a step back every season since their championship win in 2020.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died
On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Jeanie Buss Saying Michael Jordan Is The GOAT, Not LeBron James: "When Owner Said That Her Player Is Not The GOAT, It Is The End Of Debate"
The GOAT debate is a never-ending topic of conversation among NBA fans, and LeBron James' dominance over the last two decades has elevated him to be a part of that conversation as well. While many still regard Michael Jordan to be the GOAT after he went 6-0 in the NBA Finals to go with his countless other achievements, others point to LeBron's statistical dominance and his all-around game as to why he is the GOAT.
NBA・
Report: Kevin Durant Would Rather Retire Than Play for Nets
According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, one anonymous league executive doesn't believe Durant will play in Brooklyn.
‘He was the one who beat us’: Mark Cuban reveals it was NOT Stephen Curry who led Warriors to WCF win vs. Mavs
The Dallas Mavericks came so close last season only to see their NBA Finals dream ruined by eventual champs, the Golden State Warriors. Mavs owner Mark Cuban recently got brutally honest about his team’s heartbreaking loss in the Western Conference Finals, and apparently, he believes that there was one particular Dubs player who proved to […] The post ‘He was the one who beat us’: Mark Cuban reveals it was NOT Stephen Curry who led Warriors to WCF win vs. Mavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lakers: LeBron James & Anthony Davis Both Omitted From ESPN MVP Projections
ESPN polled their basketball insiders for their MVP projections, and neither Anthony Davis nor LeBron James made the list.
Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Gives Michael Jordan, Not LeBron James, GOAT Status
Lakers owner Jeanie Buss believes that Michael Jordan, not LeBron James, is the greatest basketball player of all-time.
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson Says Philadelphia 76ers Had A Chance In The 2001 NBA Finals Until Shaquille O'Neal Dominated Them: "We Woke Up The Sleeping Giant"
The 2001 NBA Playoffs saw one of the most dominant postseason teams of all time win the championship at the end of it. The Los Angeles Lakers absolutely bulldozed the competition as they looked to repeat as NBA Champions after their title win in 2000 as well. After sweeping the Western Conference, the Lakers were staring down a historic 15-0 postseason run (the first round was a 3-0 sweep over Portland) as they matched up against the Philadelphia 76ers led by Allen Iverson.
Dates to Mark Down From Oklahoma City's 2022-23 Schedule Release
As the summer comes to a close, anticipation is high and the Thunder's schedule is finally set in stone.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lakers News: LeBron James Responds To Rumors About Bronny’s Future
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James might soon make his dream come true — playing with son Bronny in the NBA. The 17-year-old is just one year away from graduating high school. That means the James family will soon have to make a decision on the Sierra Canyon guard’s path to the NBA.
Nebraska Basketball: First-Team All-Sec Forward Visits Cornhuskers
Former Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson is visiting the Nebraska Cornhuskers on August 17, according to On3’s Joe Tipton. Johnson’s final four schools are Nebraska, Western Kentucky, Kansas State, and Memphis per Tipton. Johnson was a First-Team All-Sec selection in 2020, as he averaged 14.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.2 steals while shooting 54.4% from the field. Johnson got off to a hot start in 2021. Across four games, he averaged 16.0 points per game while shooting 64.1% from the field and 42.9% from three. Unfortunately, he collapsed on the court on December 12, 2020, against Florida State. He was subsequently hospitalized and placed in a medically induced coma. He entered the transfer portal on May 1, 2022. Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! List Cornhuskers seen as a team to "watch out for" on the recruiting trail
Lakers Nation
Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
451K+
Views
ABOUT
LakersNation.com is your home for Los Angeles Lakers coverage, news, analysis, rumors, and score updates. Working out of our offices in Southern California, we cover the team you love 24/7 in ways no mainstream media outlet can — from practices to game day and everything in between.https://lakersnation.com
Comments / 0