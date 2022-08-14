ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chestercounty.com

Brandywine Festival of the Arts returns for 61st year

The Brandywine Festival of the Arts, a Wilmington tradition since 1961, returns to Brandywine Park on Sept. 10 and 11 with 240 artisans displaying and selling their works, plus food, music, children's activities and pet-adoption opportunities. The vendors, including 40 who are exhibiting at the festival for the first time,...
WILMINGTON, DE
PhillyBite

Five of The Best Hot Dog Spots in Delaware

Delaware has some great options if you're craving a good hot dog. The state is home to some great hot dog spots, but which ones are the best? This article explores the best hot dog spots throughout the state. While Delaware may not have as many choices as other states, its best hot dog spots are well worth checking out. There are so many great hot dog joints that it's difficult to try them all.
NEW CASTLE, DE
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in Wilmington, Delaware

Zipping through the Mid-Atlantic states? Set up a little detour on your itinerary to check out all the best things to do in Wilmington, Delaware. The largest city in Delaware and the state’s major cultural hub, Wilmington might be one of the most surprising urban travel destinations in the Northeast USA.
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Wegmans announces opening date for Wilmington store

Wegmans has announced the date for the opening of its first store in Delaware. The new 84,000 square-foot supermarket at the intersection of Lancaster Pike and Barley Mill Road, just outside Wilmington, will open its doors on October 26th. In the meantime, the store is looking to fill 185 part-time...
WILMINGTON, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, DE
Entertainment
State
Delaware State
City
Wilmington, DE
Delaware State
Delaware Entertainment
Delaware LIVE News

11 Del. food, beverage festivals to ease into fall

If you missed getting tickets to the Burger Battle on Aug. 27, you’re out of luck — they’re sold out. But plenty of events are coming up that focus on tasty fare. Saturday, Aug. 13 Constitution Yards Beer Fest 2022 Twelve breweries are visiting the Wilmington Riverfront venue to pour their wares and discuss the inspiration behind them. Buy a ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Could these new homes break the cycle of poverty?

Shortly after single mother of two Alison Mendez moved into northeast Wilmington’s Riverside neighborhood five years ago, there was a shooting right behind her home. “It scared me and my kids,” Mendez said. “But today, it’s changed.” She spoke before a crowd of some 300 community members, among them leaders in government, business, nonprofit, and philanthropy. They gathered in Riverside ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Mobile#Opera House#Takin#Wdel News
delawarepublic.org

Thousands flock to Wilmington for BMW Championship

The top PGA golfers are at Wilmington Country Club this week competing in the BMW Championship. The event relies on a large team of mostly local volunteers to help run the event. Dressed in white BMW polo shirts and baby blue caps, the volunteer crew is doing everything from checking...
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarepublic.org

Dover YMCA hires new executive director

The Dover YMCA has a new executive director. Thomas (Tim) Rushton started earlier this month. He comes to the Dover Y after 27 years in public education in Pennsylvania - most recently as executive director of the Lehigh Career and Technical Institute. Rushton was looking to move full-time to Lewes...
DOVER, DE
witn22.org

Mayor Purzycki, and Chief Tracy Congratulate Graduates of Second Session of the 2022 WPD Youth Police Academy

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki and Chief of Police Robert J. Tracy today congratulated the 19 young men and women who graduated from the second session of the Wilmington Police Department’s annual Youth Police Academy. Due to a record number of applications received for this summer’s program, the WPD added this second session to ensure every applicant was able to participate.
WILMINGTON, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
wilmtoday.com

Wilmington, Delaware and the Wilmington Country Club will play host to the 2022 BMW Golf Championships August 16-21.

This event is the semifinal of the PGA FedEx Cup Playoffs, featuring 70 of the top golfers in the world. Golfers will be competing for a $15 million prize, and one of 30 slots for the finals in Atlanta, Georgia later this month. Notable golfers attending the BMW Championship include Cameron Smith, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Tomas, and Matt Fitzpatrick.
WILMINGTON, DE
chestercounty.com

Obituaries for the week of August 15

Sophie Pearl Butler, a resident of Laurel, Del. and formerly of southern Chester County, passed away at home on Aug. 6, 2022. She was 101. She was the wife of the late Russell M. Butler, with whom she shared 64 years of marriage. Born in Rising Sun, Md., she was...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy