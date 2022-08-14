Read full article on original website
chestercounty.com
Brandywine Festival of the Arts returns for 61st year
The Brandywine Festival of the Arts, a Wilmington tradition since 1961, returns to Brandywine Park on Sept. 10 and 11 with 240 artisans displaying and selling their works, plus food, music, children's activities and pet-adoption opportunities. The vendors, including 40 who are exhibiting at the festival for the first time,...
PhillyBite
Five of The Best Hot Dog Spots in Delaware
Delaware has some great options if you're craving a good hot dog. The state is home to some great hot dog spots, but which ones are the best? This article explores the best hot dog spots throughout the state. While Delaware may not have as many choices as other states, its best hot dog spots are well worth checking out. There are so many great hot dog joints that it's difficult to try them all.
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Wilmington, Delaware
Zipping through the Mid-Atlantic states? Set up a little detour on your itinerary to check out all the best things to do in Wilmington, Delaware. The largest city in Delaware and the state’s major cultural hub, Wilmington might be one of the most surprising urban travel destinations in the Northeast USA.
WDEL 1150AM
Wegmans announces opening date for Wilmington store
Wegmans has announced the date for the opening of its first store in Delaware. The new 84,000 square-foot supermarket at the intersection of Lancaster Pike and Barley Mill Road, just outside Wilmington, will open its doors on October 26th. In the meantime, the store is looking to fill 185 part-time...
fox5ny.com
Man finds rare purple pearl inside clam at Delaware restaurant
A Phoenixville, PA man was on vacation, enjoying a meal with his family at Salt Air Restaurant in Rehoboth Beach, DE when he came across a surprise in an order of clams: a purple pearl!. "It was the end of the dish and I felt something hard and crunchy as...
11 Del. food, beverage festivals to ease into fall
If you missed getting tickets to the Burger Battle on Aug. 27, you’re out of luck — they’re sold out. But plenty of events are coming up that focus on tasty fare. Saturday, Aug. 13 Constitution Yards Beer Fest 2022 Twelve breweries are visiting the Wilmington Riverfront venue to pour their wares and discuss the inspiration behind them. Buy a ... Read More
"Incalculable loss to the TV/film industry":Two local leaders killed in Delaware
Two prominent members of the Baltimore-area film community were killed in a crash in Delaware. Delaware State Police identified the victims of a fatal Aug. 11 crash in Newark
Could these new homes break the cycle of poverty?
Shortly after single mother of two Alison Mendez moved into northeast Wilmington’s Riverside neighborhood five years ago, there was a shooting right behind her home. “It scared me and my kids,” Mendez said. “But today, it’s changed.” She spoke before a crowd of some 300 community members, among them leaders in government, business, nonprofit, and philanthropy. They gathered in Riverside ... Read More
delawarepublic.org
Thousands flock to Wilmington for BMW Championship
The top PGA golfers are at Wilmington Country Club this week competing in the BMW Championship. The event relies on a large team of mostly local volunteers to help run the event. Dressed in white BMW polo shirts and baby blue caps, the volunteer crew is doing everything from checking...
delawarepublic.org
Dover YMCA hires new executive director
The Dover YMCA has a new executive director. Thomas (Tim) Rushton started earlier this month. He comes to the Dover Y after 27 years in public education in Pennsylvania - most recently as executive director of the Lehigh Career and Technical Institute. Rushton was looking to move full-time to Lewes...
Farmers Markets to Beer Gardens, It’s a Delco Food Paradise
Big Top Favorites is one of many vendors at Booth's Corner in Garnet Valley.Image via Booth's Corner. Variety is king when it comes to the summer food choices in Delaware County, writes Cara Corridoni for County Lines Magazine.
witn22.org
Mayor Purzycki, and Chief Tracy Congratulate Graduates of Second Session of the 2022 WPD Youth Police Academy
Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki and Chief of Police Robert J. Tracy today congratulated the 19 young men and women who graduated from the second session of the Wilmington Police Department’s annual Youth Police Academy. Due to a record number of applications received for this summer’s program, the WPD added this second session to ensure every applicant was able to participate.
wilmtoday.com
Wilmington, Delaware and the Wilmington Country Club will play host to the 2022 BMW Golf Championships August 16-21.
This event is the semifinal of the PGA FedEx Cup Playoffs, featuring 70 of the top golfers in the world. Golfers will be competing for a $15 million prize, and one of 30 slots for the finals in Atlanta, Georgia later this month. Notable golfers attending the BMW Championship include Cameron Smith, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Tomas, and Matt Fitzpatrick.
chestercounty.com
Obituaries for the week of August 15
Sophie Pearl Butler, a resident of Laurel, Del. and formerly of southern Chester County, passed away at home on Aug. 6, 2022. She was 101. She was the wife of the late Russell M. Butler, with whom she shared 64 years of marriage. Born in Rising Sun, Md., she was...
Fast Food Veggie Burger Joint Coming to North Wilmington
WILMINGTON, DE – A fast food vegetarian restaurant is coming to Wilmington as Daily Veg,...
2 Maryland filmmakers die in I-95 crash returning home from Philly production
Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, were returning Thursday to Maryland from a production in Philadelphia.
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know Exist
Although Delaware may be one of the smallest states, there are still plenty of hidden gems to discover here. From interesting museums to landscapes that look too beautiful to even be real, here is a list of nine places in Delaware most people don't know about. Keep reading to learn more.
North Philadelphia neighbors upset after city denies block party permit
The city denied the permit, calling the 2900 block of Camac Street a "problem block."
phillyvoice.com
The Cowtown Rodeo in South Jersey keeps warehouse developers at bay
The longest-standing weekly rodeo in the country isn't in Texas, Colorado or Wyoming – it's in a small South Jersey farm town less than an hour from Philadelphia. The Cowtown Rodeo in Pilesgrove, Salem County, has held a show almost every Saturday since 1955. But if developers had their...
fox29.com
North Philadelphia entrepreneur using tragedy to build hope and light for her community
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A young entrepreneur in North Philadelphia, inspired by personal tragedy, is on a mission to improve the community and be a positive role model. The opening of Nae’s Beauty Bar holds so much meaning for 22-year-old Janae Hunter. After her brother I-Zeem was murdered three years ago, just days before she graduated from beauty school.
