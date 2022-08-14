Read full article on original website
Related
Police shut down 8-year-old girl’s lemonade stand after Ohio food festival organizers complained she didn't have a license (but cops offered her $20 to help her buy one)
Police shut down a stall run by an eight-year-old girl selling lemonade at the Ohio food festival after receiving complaints that she didn't have a license. Asa Baker was selling the lemonade for $1 a glass near where her father works in Alliance last weekend when the officer approached her.
Grandmother who won legal battle against neighbour to stop plans for 18 holiday homes in his back garden submits plans to build four lets of her own
A grandmother who took her neighbour to court over his plans to build holiday homes in his back garden has now submitted similar plans of her own. Patricia Shave had tried to fight off proposals from her neighbour, Paul Body, to build 18 holiday lets in a field in Marden, Kent.
EXCLUSIVE: 'We will never rent again!' Family calls out their landlord after she tried to kick them out of their home and made their life a 'nightmare' - forcing them to uproot the lives of their two kids
A Sydney family of four has revealed why they will never rent again after a series of 'nightmare' battles with their landlord. Faye James, 47, and her husband Darrin, 55, have been forced to uproot their lives in North Curl Curl, on Sydney's Northern Beaches, and move up the NSW coast after being charged a 'ridiculous' amount of rent by their landlord.
Woman who lives in Conjuring house shows routine she has to follow every day
A woman who lives in the infamous house from The Conjuring has detailed her daily routine in the haunted farmhouse. Take a look below, if you dare:. Home of the terrifying 2013 horror movie The Conjuring, the 14 room farmhouse in Rhode Island might look like a nice rural home at first.
LADbible
26K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you the latest viral and entertainment news from around the world.https://www.ladbible.com
Comments / 0