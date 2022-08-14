ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police shut down 8-year-old girl’s lemonade stand after Ohio food festival organizers complained she didn't have a license (but cops offered her $20 to help her buy one)

Police shut down a stall run by an eight-year-old girl selling lemonade at the Ohio food festival after receiving complaints that she didn't have a license. Asa Baker was selling the lemonade for $1 a glass near where her father works in Alliance last weekend when the officer approached her.
EXCLUSIVE: 'We will never rent again!' Family calls out their landlord after she tried to kick them out of their home and made their life a 'nightmare' - forcing them to uproot the lives of their two kids

A Sydney family of four has revealed why they will never rent again after a series of 'nightmare' battles with their landlord. Faye James, 47, and her husband Darrin, 55, have been forced to uproot their lives in North Curl Curl, on Sydney's Northern Beaches, and move up the NSW coast after being charged a 'ridiculous' amount of rent by their landlord.
