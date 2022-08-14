Read full article on original website
WOWT
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A little morning fog then back to the 80s this afternoon
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting the day with a little fog in the area after temperatures have cooled down to near 60 degrees. That will burn off pretty quickly by mid morning and we’ll warm into the 80s with the abundant sunshine. Dew points in the 60s...
WOWT
BREAKING: Colorado river water cuts
Despite the rain, students gave a warm welcome to their peers as they were dropped off for the first day. Omaha family accused of July 4 attack appears in court. An update on three family members accused of attacking another family with roman candles on July 4. Study recommends Farnam...
WOWT
Vandals damage floating playground along Platte River
LOUISVILLE, Neb. (WOWT) - State crews are assessing damage at one of its recreation areas along the Platte River. Because so many people use the obstacle course playground at the Louisville State Recreation Area, it’s hard to know who is responsible. With kids headed back to school, the hours...
WOWT
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Sunshine and comfortable on Wednesday ahead of returning late week storm chances. Despite the rain, students gave a warm welcome to their peers as they were dropped off for the first day. Updated: 22 hours ago. Mandatory cuts are coming for many people using the Colorado River for water. Low...
iheart.com
I-480 Eastbound in Downtown Omaha to Close for a Month Starting Next Week
(Omaha, NE) -- Starting next week, a portion of eastbound I-480 will be closed for a month. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says starting at 6:00 the morning of Tuesday, August 23 through September 23, Interstate 480 eastbound in downtown Omaha will be closed from the 20th Street ramp to the Douglas Street ramp to allow for pavement overlay to occur in the area, weather permitting. The NDOT says detour route will direct traffic to take Exit 2D to 20th Street and then use Douglas Street to the Douglas Street ramp to I-480 eastbound.
iheart.com
Dramatic Omaha Interstate Rescue Goes Viral
A story and picture on Facebook and Twitter have gone viral showing five semitruck rigs lined up, and stopping traffic to save a woman's life in west Omaha. The woman was on the Blondo overpass about to jump down into traffic on I-680 when the semi drivers lined up and stopped under the bridge, stopping traffic to protect the woman.
Omaha police investigate multiple overnight shootings, stabbing
Shootings around Omaha left at least three people injured overnight, according to Omaha police. No arrests have been made and authorities continue to investigate.
WOWT
Great this evening, rain is likely Monday
Police are investigating a hit and run at an Omaha Walmart. A gas leak ended up with 10 homes having to briefly evacuate. A couple of bodies were found in a home near 16th and Fredrick. Beautiful Sunday morning, rain likely by Monday. Updated: 15 hours ago. A fantastic morning...
Westbound lanes closed on West Center Rd from 114th to 117th due to main break
West Center Road between Westwood Lane and South 117th Street will be closed westbound for repairs by MUD and will be in effect for an hour.
WOWT
Emily's Tuesday evening forecast
Mandatory cuts are coming for many people using the Colorado River for water. A helicopter will soon be making low-level flights around the Louisville area. The City of Omaha plans to change the flow of Farnam Street. Omaha family accused of July 4 attack appears in court. Updated: 7 hours...
WOWT
157-acre Gretna Crossing Park making steady progress
GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - By the fall of 2023, Gretna won’t just be home to one of the largest shopping centers in the area but will also be home to one of the largest, multi-purpose parks. Gretna Crossing Park has been a plan in progress for years and now...
WOWT
Omaha nonprofit release report of Market-to-Midtown Bikeway pilot project
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha-based nonprofit released a report Monday one year into the Market-to-Midtown Bikeway pilot project. From January to July 2022 Bike Walk Nebraska in partnership with Metro Smart Cities has been reviewing bike trends in the Omaha-metro, looking into scooter and bike share usage data, rider testimonials, and insights on maintenance challenges according to the release.
WOWT
First look at Gretna Crossing Park
Family members say he needed help. 6 News investigation: Nebraska deputies seize pet rescue records. An animal rescue is in a dispute with state and local authorities over how numerous dogs have been obtained from a Nebraska breeder. 6 News update: Refugees still facing challenges in Omaha. Updated: 12 hours...
1011now.com
Stretch of I-80 west of Lincoln sees multiple weekend crashes
The Falcons will be in Class B for athletics, 18 sports in total with the first home football game on August 26. NDOT says traffic on Highway 77 southbound will now use a new exit to get on to Saltillo Road. LPD ramps up back-to-school traffic safety enforcement. Updated: 5...
News Channel Nebraska
Gunshots heard at Westroads Mall parking garage, Omaha Police investigating
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several gunshots were heard in a parking garage Sunday morning. Police are trying to figure out what led up to shots fired at a parking garage at Westroads Mall. It happened around 10 a.m.Sunday before the mall opened. It’s not known if anyone was injured in...
WOWT
Omaha Police called to separate shootings overnight; several victims sent to hospitals
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police were investigating at least two shootings Wednesday morning, adding to the list of recent violence in areas of the city. Overnight, two people were shot near the NP Mart gas station, located at 56th Street and Ames Avenue. According to an OPD report, officers...
News Channel Nebraska
Over 70 stopped for speeding over 100 mph during campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol released Tuesday that they have completed their Stop Speeding Before It Stops You campaign with more than 70 citations for people speeding 100mph or more. The NSP said the effort ran from July 20 through Aug. 14, and was designed for increased enforcement...
iheart.com
Sarpy County Intersection Rebuild Begins
The Nebraska Department of Transportation says construction has begun on the intersection improvement project at Nebraska Highway 370 and 150th Street in western Sarpy County. The improvements include the addition of an eastbound right-turn lane at the 150th Street intersection, installation of a 370 eastbound traffic signal at the 150th Street intersection, and reconstruction of 150th Street between 370 and Shepard Street.
thereader.com
Saddle Creek Floods Now ‘Fact of Life’ for Some Omahans
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Bill Randby stood in front of a green screen, his sleeves rolled up as he pointed to the intersection of 50th Street and Saddle Creek Road. It was pouring rain in early August 2021, and the KETV meteorologist knew in a matter of minutes it would be underwater.
WOWT
Free back-to-school haircuts at given Omaha Latino Center
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A haircut at the barber could cost you $30. But Tuesday at the Latino Center, it was free. “If you look good, you feel good.” That’s the name of Beau Morales’ nonprofit to provide free haircuts around the city. And that was also the motto at the Latino Center in South Omaha.
