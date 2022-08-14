ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSBY News

19-year-old shot, killed in Santa Maria

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1htG7u_0hGujt6a00

A homicide investigation is underway following an early-morning shooting in Santa Maria.

Santa Mara police say officers responded to the 300 block of W. Newlove Dr. around 12:08 a.m. Sunday to reports of shots fired in an alleyway.

When they arrived, they say they found a 19-year-old man, identified as Felix Ivan Antonio Antonio, shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are releasing limited information and say the investigation is ongoing. They have not announced any arrests or suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cazares at (805) 928-3781, ext. 1319.

Comments / 1

Related
kclu.org

Central Coast man shot to death

Detectives are trying to figure out what led to a fatal shooting on the Central Coast. Santa Maria Police were called to the 300 block of West Newlove Drive early Sunday morning by reports of a shooting. They found a wounded 19-year-old man. Officers say Felix Ivan Antonio of Santa Maria died at the scene.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Suspects arrested for robbery of local tobacco shop

– This morning around 3 a.m. Paso Robles Police Department officers were dispatched to Tobacco Mart in the Woodland Plaza in Paso Robles for a report of a burglary in progress. Officers arrived on the scene and immediately saw the suspects getting into a white BMW. Officers attempted a traffic stop and the vehicle fled southbound US 101 from Spring Street in the wrong lane of traffic. A vehicle traveling northbound on US 101 swerved away from the suspect to avoid a head-on collision, which caused the driver to crash.
PASO ROBLES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa Maria#Shooting#Police#Mara#Violent Crime
L.A. Weekly

Several Injured in Multi-Car Crash on Highway 101 [San Luis Obispo, CA]

Multiple Victims Hurt in Auto Collision near West Cuesta Ridge Trailhead. The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. on the southbound lanes of the freeway near the West Cuesta Ridge Trailhead. Investigators say that several vehicles were involved. However, the circumstances surrounding the multi-vehicle crash remain unclear. Reports indicate that multiple...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Grover Beach teen reported missing from Santa Maria

The Santa Maria Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a teen from Grover Beach who was recently placed in a home in Santa Maria. Adriana Zaragoza, 16, was last seen on the 900 block of W. Pershing in Santa Maria. Investigators describe the teen as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Police admit error, dismiss citation against SLO County Observer

Following allegations of retaliation, the San Luis Obispo Police Department dropped a traffic citation given to a man who had previously video taped an officer hitting a suspect in the head. The tape led to a use-of-force investigation. Four days after the use-of-force incident, on July 25, Officer Blake Etherton...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy