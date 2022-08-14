ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Miguel County, CO

15 people, 8 vehicles stranded after mudslide near Telluride

By Robert Garrison
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
DENVER — Fifteen people were rescued from Black Bear Pass after mudslides left them stranded in San Miguel County Saturday. Four of eight vehicles were also removed from the pass.

The report came into the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office around 3 p.m. Saturday after heavy rains in the area began falling and produced mudslides around the Ingram Falls area.

San Miguel County Sheriff's Office

The mudslides left the 15 people and eight vehicles stranded on the pass.

Sheriff deputies, search and rescue crews and aircraft responded to the area and located the trapped individuals.

Crews guided the 15 individuals back down to safety. No injuries were reported.

Four of the eight vehicles were able to drive down the pass. The four remaining vehicles were left on Bridal Veil Road until it is safe to drive them down, the sheriff’s office said.

CBS Denver

Castle Pines man dies in climbing accident on Windom Peak

A man from Castle Pines died after falling approximately 30 feet while descending Windom Peak in the Weminuche Wilderness. Windom Peak at 14,093 feet altitude is the highest point in La Plata County. The 53-year-old has been identified as Douglas Christensen. His climbing companion and a passerby attempted CPR but reported him as deceased when emergency dispatch received a call from the companion. Christensen's body was recovered Tuesday after storms on Monday prevented crews from reaching him. 
CASTLE PINES, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

