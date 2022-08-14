ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walterboro, SC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Walterboro, SC
FOX8 News

12-year-old among several injured in SC shooting

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an incident that left three injured in downtown Walterboro Saturday night.  Chief Barry McRoy with Colleton County Fire Rescue said crews responded to reports of a stabbing and shooting at the 200 block of East Washington Street around 9 p.m. Saturday.  Authorities believe a fight broke out that […]
WALTERBORO, SC
live5news.com

Trial begins for man charged in Colleton County triple murder

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - A man accused of killing two adults and a child, as well as injuring a second child in a 2017 shooting in Walterboro is in a Colleton County courtroom this week. Kenneth Markeith Chisolm is charged in the deaths of 46-year-old Phillip Miller, 52-year-old Lori Miller...
WALTERBORO, SC
truecrimedaily

S.C. man accused of killing 86-year-old woman and setting her home on fire

PINEVILLE, S.C. (TCD) -- A 31-year-old man faces murder and several other charges for allegedly killing an 86-year-old woman in her home and setting the residence on fire. According to a statement, on Monday, Aug. 8, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office received a call for service because a residential alarm had been triggered. A deputy reportedly responded to the call and found the home had smoke and fire coming out of it. Fire officials arrived at the scene, and neighbors informed first responders that the "homeowner was possibly entrapped inside of the home."
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Man charged in Friday night N. Charleston chase

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after police say he led them on a high-speed chase through a North Charleston neighborhood. Edward Townsend, 35, is charged with reckless driving and failure to stop for blue lights, according to jail records. Police say they were patrolling the...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
#Police#Violent Crime#Musc#Colleton
live5news.com

Student found with pellet gun at Summerville High School

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Police responded to a Lowcountry high school Tuesday morning after reports of a student with a weapon. Officials at Summerville High School said they notified Summerville Police around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning of a possible student with a weapon. Police investigated and found a male student...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Family speaks after elderly woman killed in robbery

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was denied bond after being accused of killing 86-year-old Essie Benekin and setting her home on fire in the Pineville community. “That’s my sister, I miss my sister. I don’t have a sister anymore,” says Daisy Green, Benekin’s sister. An affidavit released shows a cigarette butt, a glove, […]
PINEVILLE, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

Woman found guilty of burglarizing South Carolina home during Hurricane Florence evacuation

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman has been found guilty of burglarizing a North Charleston home while the victims were evacuated during Hurricane Florence in 2018. Sheena Shanay Alston, 42, was found guilty of first-degree burglary earlier this month by a jury in Charleston County, Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said on Monday. Prosecutors said the […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Crash closes lanes just before the Don Holt Bridge on I-526

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say a collision has closed two lanes of I-526 west just before the Don Holt Bridge. The lanes were closed around 3 p.m. Tuesday. This is a developing story. Check back with ABC News 4 for more information.
CHARLESTON, SC
TheDailyBeast

Gator Found ‘Guarding’ Woman’s Body in South Carolina Retirement Community

Authorities in South Carolina are investigating an alligator attack that left one person dead on Monday morning. A caller from Sun City Hilton Head, a retirement community of 10,000, reported around 11:15 a.m. that the animal seemed to be “guarding” a woman’s body down by the edge of a pond. The body was eventually collected around 1 p.m. by the county coroner’s office, a spokesperson for the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said. It was not immediately clear how large the alligator was or what happened to it after the police response, according to The Island Packet. The identity of the woman was not immediately released.Read it at The Island Packet
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Loved ones mourn Summerville man killed in crash on Highway 61

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The pain of losing a loved one is resonating throughout the Summerville community. Last week, 20-year-old Malik Mixon was killed in a crash on Highway 61. Those closest to him are remembering him as a bright light that will continue to shine. “He could instantly...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Man charged in deadly North Charleston crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a man has been charged in a deadly Saturday night crash. Aaron Portner, 28, was charged with felony DUI involving a death, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. Officers responded just after 10 p.m. Saturday night to Tanger Outlet Boulevard...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

