New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
fox8live.com
Countdown to Kiss A Pig
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There isn’t much time left to support my candidacy to Kiss A Pig for the American Diabetes Association Louisiana and Mississippi. I’m excited to be an inaugural candidate for the fundraising campaign that concludes August 20 with a celebration Gala at the House of Blues in New Orleans where the top fundraising candidate will kiss a piglet in honor of the species’ role in developing the lifesaving insulin treatment that keeps thousands of diabetics alive.
Target throws cold water on Cantrell announcement
Mayor LaToya Cantrell may have spoken too soon about Target opening a new store at I-10 and Read Boulevard in eastern New Orleans, but the location may make sense for the Minnesota-based retail giant.
WWL-TV
Orleans Justice Center operating at around 50% staffing, documents show
NEW ORLEANS — The riot by the Orleans Justice Center inmates in Block 2E over the weekend forced Sheriff Susan Hutson to resort to a very rarely used call for help. “As a last resort we conducted a joint operation with the (State) Department of Corrections still using only the minimal amount of force necessary to regain control of the pod,” Hutson said in a video message she posted on Facebook on Monday.
Councilman Thomas adopts intersection of Crowder Blvd.
NEW ORLEANS — City Councilman Oliver Thomas is fed up with litter, loitering and roadside begging in New Orleans East. This weekend, he posted a video on social media of him confronting two panhandlers on the corner of Crowder Blvd and Interstate 10, near his house. He collected a...
bogalusadailynews.com
Qualifying Entergy customers can receive $150 credit
Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans recently pledged $4.4 million for eligible residential customers across the state for bill payment assistance. Customers can apply through their local United Way starting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 9 a.m. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150 credit on their utility...
KNOE TV8
Organizations show people how to clear criminal records, free of charge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Justice Accountability Center of Louisiana is an organization that assists people with clearing their criminal records free of charge. JAC would usually hold expungement clinics in different parishes of the state, but lately the demand is overpowering their resources. This time they took a different approach by holding a free informational session, showing people the process of expungement with an app.
houmatimes.com
Entergy online bill credit application information now available
Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans recently pledged $4.4 million for eligible residential customers across the state for bill payment assistance. Customers can apply through their local United Way starting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 9 a.m. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150 credit on their utility...
Louisiana inmates peacefully protesting for better living pods
On Friday, residents of the high-security pods, put up barricades to keep deputies from entering and gave the jail's staff a letter demanding upgrades to their living facility.
gentillymessenger.com
Homeowner stormwater management program expands in Gentilly and beyond
The New Orleans Redevelopment Authority (NORA) and city of New Orleans recently announced a $5 million expansion of the Community Adaptation Program for low- to moderate-income homeowners to manage stormwater on their properties across the city. To date, NORA has completed 179 projects in Gentilly through its original $5.9 million...
NOLA.com
LaToya Cantrell said Target is coming to New Orleans East. The retailer says not so fast.
New Orleans East residents have long clamored for major retailers and other amenities. And for a short window this week, it appeared that Mayor LaToya Cantrell had delivered. Speaking at a community meeting at Household of Faith church Monday night, Cantrell said the Target chain had bought the former Lowe’s home improvement store site near Read Boulevard and Interstate 10 with plans to open a new department store. Her remarkes garnered applause and excited chatter.
WDSU
NOLA Public Schools to follow new CDC guidance for K-12 schools
NEW ORLEANS — NOLA Public Schools will follownewly released COVID-19 guidance for K-12 schools, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last week. Tiffany Delcour, chief operations officer for the district, explained the changes before the Orleans Parish School Board on Tuesday. "If you are sick, stay...
The Dark History Behind the Huey P Long Bridge in Louisiana
Eerie stories about the Huey P. Long bridge abound in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana. Described as a modern engineering marvel, this 4.5-mile bridge over the Mississippi River carries 4 lanes of the US 90 highway as well as a 2-track railroad line.
brproud.com
Southern University System reinstates indoor mask mandate for all campuses
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Southern University System announced Sunday (August 14) that it will reinstate its indoor mask mandate on all of its campuses beginning Monday, August 15. The institution issued the notice in a news release, which stated, “In an effort to continue to keep its campus...
WWL-TV
Not so fast: Target not opening in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans East was finally getting a Target – yes, the cult-favorite department store – and it would be its first location in Orleans Parish. Mayor LaToya Cantrell had announced the deal during a community meeting Monday night, according to our partners at NOLA.com.
WDSU
New Orleans kids who were brutally stabbed now have a fund open to donations
NEW ORLEANS — A fund in partnership with Regions Bank has been opened for public donations for the two young victims who were brutally stabbed. Police say their mother, Janee Pedesclaux, 31, stabbed her two children, Paris, 3, and Jay'Ceon, 2, on Aug. 7. Paris succumbed to her injuries...
Criminologist: New Orleans leaders, residents must work together to fix crime problem
LSU criminologist Peter Scharf told WWL’s Tommy Tucker that neighbors need to work together and that politicians need to work with residents to find collective ways to drive down crime.
Jefferson Parish looking for solutions to homeless encampments
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — There are pockets of homelessness along the busy Veterans Boulevard corridor in Metairie. There are also encampments under the elevated Westbank Expressway. “Unfortunately, we’re seeing this creep all over the parish, east bank, west bank, no district is being spared at this point from this,”...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Woman accused of over $500,000 PPP, unemployment fraud scheme indicted on racketeering charge in Georgia
Tynea Gray of Ascension Parish, accused of mail and wire fraud of more than $500,000, was among two Louisiana women indicted for conspiracy to commit racketeering Aug. 1 in Troup County, Georgia. Gray reportedly listed a Donaldsonville address at one time, but later moved to Prairieville. Also indicted was Deavian...
clearpublicist.com
Here is How This New Orleans Entrepreneur Attained $1.2M Under 9 Hrs With His Fruit-Infused Hookah Model, Blakk Smoke
For Blakk Tatted, the operator and visionary driving the groundbreaking Blakk Smoke hookah brand: Program A always experienced to function. He leveraged his resilience and grit to guide him to exactly where he is now, attracting $1.2 million in below nine hours. Some may perhaps simply call him an overnight...
Orleans DA Jason Williams hired by firm that defended him
NEW ORLEANS — Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams has been hired as a private civil attorney by the law firm that just defended him against criminal tax fraud charges. The law firm of Schonekas, Evans, McGoey & McEachin announced Monday that it was hiring the DA to be...
