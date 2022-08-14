Read full article on original website
West Nile virus found in 2 people, record number of mosquitoes in New York City
West Nile virus has been detected in two people and a record number of mosquitoes in New York City, according to the NYC Health Department.
West Nile virus detected in 2 people in Brooklyn, Queens amid 'record number' of infected mosquitoes
Virus activity has been steadily rising citywide with more than 1,000 positive mosquito pools detected — the highest number ever recorded — compared to 779 at this point last year. [ more › ]
NYC comptroller denies all 4,703 claims over flooding from Ida
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City’s comptroller’s office shot down the thousands of people who filed financial claims against the city in the wake of Hurricane Ida. Historic flooding from the drenching downpours destroyed the homes of many in 2021. In the aftermath, 4,703 people filed complaints with the city because of the flooding, […]
NYC horse carriage incidents spur Malliotakis’ call for investigation
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Rep. Nicole Malliotakis wants to see authorities investigate a recent series of well-publicized incidents involving New York City horse carriages, she said Tuesday. Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn) joined City Councilman Bob Holden (D-Queens) in a letter to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and NYPD Chief...
Attorney General Cracks Down on Tenant Blacklisting
New York Attorney General Letitia James today continued her efforts to protect New York tenants by cracking down on “tenant blacklisting,” or when landlords use housing court records as a basis to deny a potential tenant’s rental application. Tenant blacklisting was made illegal in 2019 following changes to the Real Property Law, which outlawed efforts to deny housing to renters with a history of landlord-tenant court cases. As a part of her efforts to eliminate tenant blacklisting in New York, Attorney General James took action against, and secured a settlement with, Clipper Equity, LLC (Clipper Equity), a New York City real estate company that denied applicants with past housing court records and violated city and state Human Rights Laws by requiring applicants to disclose their marital status. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) has also launched an online complaint form for New Yorkers to report instances in which landlords have engaged in tenant blacklisting.
Polio Reappears in New York City
For those who are not vaccinated against the polio virus, it may be time to rethink that policy. The poliomyelitis virus was discovered this weekend in New York City wastewater samples, according to city and state health officials. “This is something we’re monitoring closely, working closely at the federal, local,...
NYC, Staten Island Ferry union to engage mediator to help settle longstanding contract dispute
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York City and one of the Staten Island Ferry unions are calling for outside assistance to help settle the parties’ 12-year contract dispute. The Marine Engineers’ Beneficial Association (MEBA), the union that represents the captains, assistant captains, mates, chief engineers and marine engineers on the Staten Island Ferry, has agreed to the city’s offer to appoint a mediator to facilitate ongoing contract negotiations.
Schumer presents plan to control invasive spotted lanternflies on Staten Island, across NY
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Standing just yards away from Central Park, Senator Charles Schumer on Sunday said there is still time to contain the serious threat spotted lanternflies pose to New York State -- including Staten Island -- before it’s too late. He said New York City’s parks, like...
Infestation continues! Video shows hundreds of spotted lanternflies covering Staten Island tree
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Islander was on a walk with his dog when he noticed a shocking sight: Hundreds of spotted lanternflies snaking up a tree on Boundary Avenue in Midland Beach. The invasive pest, while now common on Staten Island, gave Charles Pulci pause. “I was...
Famed NYC Hotel Being Turned Into Migrant Hotel
NEW YORK (77WABC) — A luxury hotel — The Row — in Times Square will reportedly become a shelter for as many as 600 migrant families bused from Texas — this according to a report from The New York Post. The families were again bused in...
Staten Island sees an uptick in population over last decade as state numbers go down, data shows
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — While New York State’s overall population has decreased over the span of 10 years from 2010 to 2020, Staten Island has seen an uptick in the number of people who live in the borough, data shows. Data from the United States Decennial Census, compiled...
NYC updates coronavirus protocols for 2022-2023 school year. Here’s what we know so far.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City will ditch many of its coronavirus (COVID-19) safety protocols in public schools for the 2022-2023 school year, according to new guidance updated by the city Department of Education (DOE). The city will no longer require daily health screeners and will do away...
List: New York City now America’s ‘worst’ sanctuary city
New York City has nudged past Los Angeles to become “America’s worst sanctuary city,” according to a new list from a top immigration reform organization. Pro-illegal immigrant policies put into place by former liberal Mayor Bill deBlasio and supercharged by new Mayor Eric Adams, also a Democrat, have helped to elevate the city’s status, according to the Immigration Reform Law Institute.
Congestion pricing plans: Not your ‘piggy bank,’ says Malliotakis to MTA
CITY HALL, N.Y. — Rep. Nicole Malliotakis joined a Democratic colleague Monday in Manhattan to rail against the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s (MTA’s) congestion pricing plans. Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn) and Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) stood near the Lincoln Tunnel to decry the plans that could see car...
Riders continue to face Staten Island Ferry service reductions. Here’s how we got here.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Over the past two-plus years, Staten Island Ferry riders have regularly been subject to reduced service, with the longstanding issue reaching a boiling point earlier this month, when boats ran hourly during the evening rush hour, leaving frustrated commuters packed inside Manhattan’s Whitehall Terminal. When...
New York sending out maximum SNAP benefits in August
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All New York State residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program —SNAP— will receive the maximum level of food benefits for the month of August. Gov. Kathy Hoshul made the announcement Monday, saying all households in the program will get a supplemental allotment in August, even if they have already […]
Rivals unite against Dan Goldman in NY-10 race: ‘A one-note Daddy Warbucks’
The free-for-all Democratic campaign for the congressional seat covering lower Manhattan and brownstone Brooklyn took a new shape Monday, as Dan Goldman emerged as the front-runner and faced intense criticism from his more progressive rivals. The ultrawealthy Goldman, a one-time federal prosecutor who helped impeach former President Donald Trump, led...
Spotted lanternfly in New York: 7 key questions answered as state expert weighs in
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As the spotted lanternfly continues to increase its numbers across New York, a state expert recently shared pertinent information about the invasive species. The spotted lanternfly was first discovered in New York State -- on Staten Island -- in 2020, and is native to China...
Murphy lifts COVID testing requirement in New Jersey schools
HOBOKEN, N.J. -- Another COVID mandate has been lifted in New Jersey, just in time for the new school year.Regular testing will no longer be required for unvaccinated teachers and child care workers, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Monday.Back to school means back to normal this fall for teachers across the Garden State. Last year, remote learning and mask-wearing ended. This year, routine COVID testing will also become a part of the past."I think I do feel okay with it," one person said."It's a little iffy. It's a touchy subject," another said."Seeing the cases go up and down, I'm definitely a...
Plane From Westchester County, New York Crashes in Hudson Valley
Multiple injuries were reported after a plane wouldn't brake and crashed into a road in the Hudson Valley over the weekend. On Sunday around 11:45 a.m., New York State Police from the Highland and Gardiner barracks responded to Skydive The Ranch in the town of Gardiner, New York for a report of a single-engine fixed-wing airplane crash.
