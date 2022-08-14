Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
Cal Fire CZU enacts 'lightning plan' as storm passes over Central Coast
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Cal Fire CZU, which covers Santa Cruz and San Mateo County, has enacted its lightning plan. The plan requires that engines respond to any reports of lightning strikes to make sure there is no fire. According to the agency, there were no confirmed fires from...
KSBW.com
'Huge problem': Fine for illegal camping in Big Sur goes up to $1,000
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — The fine for illegal camping alongCalifornia's Big Sur coastline quintupled last month, as local officials hope to crack down on the people who set up tents and sleep in cars on pullouts along Highway 1. Renegade campers leave behind trails of trash and feces after...
kingcityrustler.com
Hunter dies in rollover accident in South Monterey County
JOLON — A hunter died on the opening day of deer-hunting season in the Fort Hunter Liggett area near Jolon on Saturday morning. According to local officials, 28-year-old Ryan Bricker of Salinas was in a Jeep when it rolled down an embankment in southern Monterey County at about 8:40 a.m. on Aug. 13.
Hunter dead after rollover crash in Monterey County
JOLON, Calif. (KION-TV)- In what has been a devastating weekend on the Central Coast for fatal car crashes. A hunter died on day one of rifle deer-hunting season at the Fort Hunter Liggett area on Saturday. Ryan Bricker, 28, was in his Jeep when it rolled over down an embankment at around 8:30 a.m., according The post Hunter dead after rollover crash in Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Word of Mouth: Cruise the California Central Coast in style
If you’re looking to check out the Central Coast in style, Monterey Touring Vehicles has got you covered. There are dozens of classic cars that are available to rent. Get the full story in the video above. Have a recommendation for a hidden gem to share for “Word of...
montereycountyweekly.com
Illegal cannabis plants were allegedly hiding among raspberry bushes.
A massive illegal cannabis operation was hidden on what appeared to be a berry farm in North Monterey County, alleges Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni. Prosecutors describe raspberry bushes planted along the perimeter of hoop houses to conceal the true nature of the operation that was taking place in unincorporated Salinas for a few years before the combined forces of the District Attorney’s Office’s Bureau of Investigations, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Monterey County Department of Public Works and other agencies sent out their shared enforcement unit made a move.
KSBW.com
Car Week Traffic: Pacific Grove to shut down Lighthouse Ave.
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Two events will be affecting traffic in Seaside and in Pacific Grove, on Tuesday. KSBW 8's Traffic Anchor Jaclyn Dunn has the latest on what you can expect for Monday. Watch the video above for the full traffic report. Tuesday Events. Classic Motorsports Kick-Off Car...
Two shot at Beach Flats Park in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said at least two people were shot Sunday night. This happened overnight at Beach Flats Park. At least one of the victims was a man in his 20s. KION is waiting to hear back from Santa Cruz Police for further details. This is a developing story. The post Two shot at Beach Flats Park in Santa Cruz appeared first on KION546.
sanbenito.com
Update: Traffic fatalities include four family members, Hollister man
Traffic accidents in San Benito County took the lives of five people on Sunday—including a mother and three children whose sedan collided with a big-rig truck on Highway 156, according to sources. About 8:05pm Aug. 14, a 2014 Tesla, driven by a 55-year-old woman, was traveling eastbound on Highway...
Start your engines, Monterey Car Week has arrived
MONTEREY, CA: A summer tradition like no other has returned to Monterey Peninsula. Monterey Car Week kicks off this week with wall to wall auto shows, auctions and car reveals. Here is the schedule of events for the remainder of the week. Monday Aug. 15 Porsche Monterey Classic: This exclusive Porsche event highlights classic Porsches The post Start your engines, Monterey Car Week has arrived appeared first on KION546.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Four Killed in Tesla vs. Truck Crash on Highway 156 in Hollister
The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal truck crash on SR-156 in Hollister on Sunday, August 14, 2022. The incident occurred on State Route 156 near Fairview Road around 8:05 p.m. and reportedly involved a tractor-trailer and a Tesla Model S. Details on the Fatal Tesla vs. Truck Crash on...
kion546.com
SPCA looking for info on lost kitten found in backpack on Highway 68
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- SPCA Monterey County is looking for information to help locate the owner of a kitten found Sunday on the side of Highway 68. The orange tabby is not neutered and is five months old. He also has no microchip. The kitty was found near the Portola exit....
Three killed in three crashes in three days in Monterey County
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- California Highway Patrol said they are investigating three separate deadly vehcile crashes over the weekend. The first occurred on Saturday at 6:10 p.m. on Highway 68 east of Spreckles Road, said CHP. A 2020 black BMW was driving eastbound and went into the two-way left turn lane and hit the left front The post Three killed in three crashes in three days in Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
White Nissan may be linked to 2021 Morgan Hill murder
MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Morgan Hill Police Department needs the public's help in finding the owner of a white Nissan Sentra potentially linked to a 2021 homicide. On July 20, Humberto Cossio, 33, was shot and killed while walking south through the intersection of Monterey Road and Spring Avenue, said police. He is believed The post White Nissan may be linked to 2021 Morgan Hill murder appeared first on KION546.
CEO ordered to pay $2.4 million for growing cannabis without state licenses
MONTEREY, CALIF, (KION-TV): Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni announced todaythat former California New Wave CEO Paul King will have to pay $2.4 million for growing cannabis without proper state licensing. The DA's office obtained a default judgment against Salinas based cannabis businesses Fuji Farms, Inc., and Hands on Faith Association, in association with The post CEO ordered to pay $2.4 million for growing cannabis without state licenses appeared first on KION546.
Measure D apocalypse avoided, Santa Cruz's light rail future will finally go beyond speculation
The rail-trail debate didn't end up killing us, but did it make us stronger? That will probably depend on the results of a study local leadership hopes can be launched by November. Either way, having fact-based answers to these long-argued existential questions will be a good place to begin the real conversations about the rail corridor's future.
Kristin Smart trial: Handler says cadaver dog signaled in Paul Flores’ dorm during search
“She was very clear,” the handler said during her testimony Monday.
48-Year-Old Man Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Moss Landing (Moss Landing, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal crash occurred on Highway 68 near Spreckels Boulevard on Saturday. The officials stated that 48-year-old Salinas man was killed after [..]
Drive-by gang shooting in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Santa Cruz report that a drive-by shooting Sunday night that injured two men was gang related. Officers responded to an 11:08 p.m. report of a shooting in the 100 block of Raymond Street and found two men, 26 and 28 years old, with gunshot wounds. They were taken […]
montereycountyweekly.com
Three new murals coming to Salinas offer an opportunity to beautiful public space—and build community connections.
Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, thinking about public art and its ability to change how we experience public spaces. I’m thinking about this because just this morning Caltrans, the city of Salinas, and the Arts Council for Monterey County announced that they’ve chosen the artists who will paint murals at three Highway 101 underpasses in Salinas—at East Market Street, Alisal Street and Sanborn Road. Like so many American cities, Salinas is bisected by a major state highway, separating the western side of town from the east with infrastructure that can feel at best unwelcoming or at worst impenetrable to any form of transit besides a car.
