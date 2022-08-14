Read full article on original website
Sweet corn, bands highlight Fun Fest
The Cannon Falls Area Chamber of Commerce held its Fun Fest on Thursday, Aug. 11. The event featured a couple of bands and lots of vendors. One thing missing was the Minnesota National Guard's rock climbing wall. Chamber President Kyle Paulson said that the Guard canceled just the day before the event.
PHOTOS: House that provides one-level living for sale in Cannon Falls
This one-level living home has eye-catching curb appeal. The house is located on a quiet street's corner lot. Pride in homeownership shines on this beautiful Cannon Falls rambler. The floor plan offers spacious room sizes and plenty of useful spaces. The main level features three bedrooms with a large primary...
What to do in Minnesota: 10 things happening this weekend (Aug. 19-21)
(FOX 9) - Stargazing, artwork at the Arboretum, and local music are all options this weekend!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. The Como Park Japanese Obon Festival is a family-friendly event reminiscent of Japan’s annual Obon holiday. Bonsai, martial arts, singing, dancing, drumming, delicious food, and other aspects of Japanese culture will be featured at the festival. The day will culminate at dusk with a lantern lighting.
Minnesota’s best bread bakery is …
Food & Wine Magazine has named Baker’s Field Flour & Bread the best bread in Minnesota. The bakery and milling operation is located in the Food Building in Northeast Minneapolis. The flour is milled fresh daily and sold in Twin Cities coops and grocery stores like Kowalski’s. You can also buy fresh bread at Kieran’s Kitchen & Market in the Food Building.
Pine Island moves forward with Elk Run development
(ABC 6 News) - Plans for thousands of acres on the Elk Run property in Pine Island have been up in the air for over a decade. Now, in a move leaders say will help them recover from the pandemic, the city is ready to develop the land. "This was...
Goodhue County fair comes to a close
The 160th annual Goodhue County Fair came to a close after the weekend. Another successful weekend of 4-H, food and entertainment. “This is the 160th Goodhue County Fair and we are proud of where it has been and where it is going. There have been several improvements done this year, a lot of maintenance work, trying to keep things looking sharp and working well and being safe for the public to attend,” said Goodhue County Fair board member Chuck Schwartau.
Hopkins man drowns in north-central Minnesota boating accident
In southwest Aitkin County, a 25-year-old Hopkins man perished in the water on Elm Island Lake on Saturday. Emergency dispatchers were alerted about a man overboard on a lake around 4 p.m. on Saturday in Nordland Township, southeast of the city of Aitkin, according to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
Minnesota nurses authorize strike against 7 health systems
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike against seven health systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth, union officials say. The vote Monday gave nurse negotiators the ability to call a strike, with a 10-day notice to employers. The union represents...
15,000 Minnesota nurses 'overwhelmingly' authorize strike
Minnesota Nurses Association on the picket line at Allina Health's Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn. on June 1. Photo courtesy of Minnesota Nurses Association. The Minnesota Nurses Association has authorized a strike in their fight for better contracts and putting "patients before profits." The union, home to approximately 15,000...
New maps trace the geography of crime in Minnesota
Republican media figures and political candidates have often attempted to paint the Twin Cities as a hotbed of crime and lawlessness in the wake of the George Floyd protests of 2020. But new data released last week by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension show rising crime is not merely an urban phenomenon. It finds […] The post New maps trace the geography of crime in Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
New pastor starts Aug. 21 in Cannon Falls
The congregation of St. Ansgar’s welcomes Kira Anderson as its new pastor. Anderson’s first day was Monday with her first service on Sunday, Aug. 21. Anderson has a bachelor’s degree in communications from Wartburg College and worked in financial services for six years before starting her career in ministry as a director of faith formation and congregational life at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Faribault.
Minnesota Nurses Association votes to authorize strike
DULUTH (KBJR6/CBS3) – Late Monday the Minnesota Nurses Association announced in a news release their members voted to authorize a strike. The vote authorizes nurse negotiation leaders to call a strike following a 10-day notice to hospital employers. The vote covers about 15,000 nurses at working 15 hospitals under...
Have You See the Strangest Roadside Attraction in Minnesota?
If you're looking for a last-minute summer road trip, did you know the Strangest Roadside Attraction in Minnesota is just 90 minutes away from Rochester?. The Summer of 2022 is flying by, but if you're looking to sneak in one last road trip with the family (and btw, you could grab a quick $500 VISA Gift Card for a quick Vacay Payday on our app HERE), you might want to consider heading west for an attraction that will give you some amazing vacation selfies.
Gallery: Stillwater estate turned into private oasis hits market for first time
10754 Stonebridge Trail N. in Stillwater, Minn. Courtesy of SpaceCrafting. Over 80 acres of prairie, trails, orchards and pine groves await the next owner of a secluded Stillwater estate, which hit the market this month for the first time in the property's history. Judy L. Craig with Edina Realty has...
Stretch of Highway 55 in Plymouth Will Receive Upgrades
A stretch of Highway 55 near the Station 73 Transit Center in Plymouth will receive several upgrades in the coming years that will make it better for pedestrians, bikes, buses, and cars. Because it will help several types and facets of transportation, it’s being called a “multimodal effort.”
Beloved Eagan Dairy Queen says goodbye
The Dairy Queen Grill & Chill at 3385 Denmark Ave. in Eagan, Minn. closed permanently this month. Photo by Jan Ramstad. For more than 20 years, a long line outside the local Dairy Queen has been well worth the wait for the Eagan community. But now, the North Eagan Dairy...
Hopkins man, 25, drowns in northern Minnesota lake
AITKIN, Minn. – The body of a Hopkins man was recovered from a northern Minnesota lake Saturday evening three hours after he fell overboard.The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Elm Island Lake in Nordland Township at about 4 p.m. after 25-year-old Daniel Thomas Nelson fell into the water while fishing. One of his friends jumped in to rescue him but the "murky water" made it impossible.Friends told investigators "the victim had been drinking and was sitting on the edge of the boat" without a life jacket when he "suddenly fell into the water."The Crow Wind County Dive team found Nelson just before 8 p.m. with the help of marine electronics, and recovered his body.
Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
White teachers would be laid off first under Minnesota teachers contract
Minneapolis public school teachers of color will have additional job protections this upcoming school year under a new contract that would allow them to keep their jobs in favor of white instructors with more seniority. The labor agreement’s intent was to protect “underrepresented populations” and keep the district’s predominantly white...
Helicopter Crashes into Powerlines in Minnesota
Elgin, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Florida man was unhurt after crashing a helicopter he was piloting into power lines in Wabasha County, Minnesota. 21-year-old Tyler Williams was operating a crop-dusting helicopter near Elgin Tuesday afternoon when he crashed into the powerlines near the intersection of County roads 2 and 8 between Elgin and Millville, a news release from the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office says. The 911 call came in shortly before 3 p.m.
