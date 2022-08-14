Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Monday August 15th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
‘It’s Not Even a Problem’ - Jurgen Klopp on Luis Diaz End Product
Luis Diaz has come under scrutiny in recent weeks with many saying the Columbian international needs to improve his end product. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has leapt to the defence of his attacker.
NBC Sports
Jurgen Klopp: Nunez knows he let his teammates down; Vieira proud of Palace
Jurgen Klopp isn’t panicking yet, but as Liverpool dropped points for the second straight game to start the Premier League season and injuries are threatening to derail the Reds from a title race in the opening month, it was clear that all is not well at Anfield right now.
BBC
Transfer rumours: Vardy, Aubameyang, Ronaldo, Nunes, Semenyo, Gordon
Manchester United are considering a move for Leicester's Jamie Vardy, 35, but the Foxes are said to be reluctant to allow the English striker to leave. (Athletic via Daily Star) United are also ready to battle Chelsea for Barcelona's 33-year-old Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. (Sun) United boss Erik ten Hag...
SB Nation
Ian Wright on Surprise at Nuñez Red Card and What’s Next for Striker
With Darwin Nuñez set to miss the next three games due to a red card suspension earned against Crystal Palace, one of the most common reactions from fans and pundits has been to suggest the player needs to bulk up to deal with the increased physicality of defenders in the Premier League.
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: With Dan Ballard sidelined, how can Sunderland regain their defensive solidity?
It’s a tough one to take, as Ballard has looked a level above in his handful of appearances so far, and his injury has come at an important time of the season. Aji Alese won’t thank himself for his performance, or therein lack of one, against Sheffield Wednesday, because an assured display may well have had allayed some fears about his ability to step up and fill the void left by Ballard.
SB Nation
The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 305: Calamity Joe
Before Manchester United made the headlines a few hours later, Reading were the ones conceding four shambolic goals in the first half on Saturday afternoon as they were comfortably beaten 4-0 by Rotherham United. Olly Allen and Ben Thomas lead the therapy session on episode 305 of The Tilehurst End...
SB Nation
It’s Always Darkest Before The Dawn
I’ve always been very clear that I’m in a privileged position. Being on the board of both STAR and latterly, Proud Royals, is something that I never take for granted. I’m also very fortunate that the team at TTE gave me an opportunity to write regularly and share my views (which people sometimes read) which, from a selfish point of view, helps me order my thoughts. Which, I guess, is the main theme of this piece really.
SB Nation
Chelsea interested in Anthony Gordon, open ‘informal’ talks over £40m move — reports
Chelsea’s transfer window endeavors keep on going full steam ahead, as we continue to make deep assessments into what our squad needs ... or just shoot at every target that appears on the radar. Along the latter track, we are being linked with Everton’s Anthony Gordon in a potential...
SB Nation
Joel Matip Expected To Miss Two Weeks As Injuries Mount For Liverpool
Liverpool entered the match day with Crystal Palace with what was expected to be a fairly thin squad due to a gaggle of injuries. The likes of Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones, and Ibrahima Konaté have been out since prior to the Fulham match. Thiago and Joel Matip were injured during the clash with the Cottagers, with Thiago expected to be out for up to a month and a half.
SB Nation
Mixed fortunes for the two Everton youth teams
Everton’s Under 21s, under the management of Paul Tait, put in a strong performance last Friday night at the Lamex stadium (home of Stevenage Borough) against a Tottenham Hotspur team that finished 7th in the league last term. They got off to a perfect start when in the 3rd...
SB Nation
Everton have a buyer for Dele Alli, but should they sell?
Everton had used some very creative accounting and flexible payment package to bring in Dele Alli from Tottenham a day after Frank Lampard was announced as the new Toffees manager during the January transfer window, but the former England international has flattered to deceive and now the Blues might have a buyer to take him off their hands too.
SB Nation
Fosse Posse roundtable: is Rodgers in trouble?
Last week I asked the team what to do in defence and, while their was a variety of opinions, they all agreed that Amartey had to go. Against Arsenal, Rodgers opted to keep the Ghanaian in at LBC, with predictably poor results. So now I must ask ‘if this keeps going, how long until Rodgers is in trouble?’
SB Nation
REPORT: Spurs close to signing 17-year old Blackburn CB Ashley Phillips
This crazy summer of Tottenham Hotspur transfer rumors continues unabated. The latest rumor to emerge from the wilds of Bat Country is courtesy of the Mail (sigh, yes, I know) and suggests that Tottenham’s Managing Director of Football is still keeping one eye on the club’s future. The report suggests that Spurs are on the verge of signing promising 17-year old CB Ashley Phillips from Blackburn Rovers this summer.
SB Nation
Liverpool U21s Earn Late Draw With Brighton In Premier League 2 Play
The Liverpool U21 team earned their first point of the Premier League 2 season, clawing back a late goal to earn a 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion. Barry Lewtas’ side, which dropped a 3-0 result to Manchester City in their opening match last season, looked destined for their second consecutive loss after conceding in the 86th minute. The young Reds, however, didn’t quit, and left back Luke Chambers cut a ball back into the box for Layton Stewart to bury in the 89th minute.
SB Nation
Gareth Taylor Previews MWCFC New Season and Expectations
A new season is upon us! The Manchester City Women’s side has a ton of new faces and had many departures. How will this impact the new season, what are the expectations? All that and more as Gareth Taylor held his manager’s preview ahead of it all!. Taylor...
SB Nation
Opposition Lowdown: Jon Dahl Tomasson’s Blackburn Rovers
Blackburn are the only Championship side with a 100% record in the league this season, securing three wins out of three, scoring 10 goals and conceding one. They started the season with a 1-0 win at home to QPR before an impressive 0-3 win away to Swansea City. They kept their winning streak rolling with a 4-0 home win against Hartlepool in the Carabao Cup and continued their 100% record with a 2-1 home win against West Bromwich Albion at the weekend.
SB Nation
West Ham in talks with Chelsea for Emerson Palmieri, submit £13m bid — reports
Emerson Palmieri’s expected departure from Chelsea is still expected to be happening, and contrary to expectations, he may not be heading back to the Serie A, as often rumored. Instead, he could be staying a little bit closer, which is both good and bad: bad because he will stay in the league, good because we just might be able to avoid another loan situation.
SB Nation
Manchester City Have a Left-Back!!!
Manchester City look to have finally solved their left-back issue after confirming the signing of Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht. The blues full-back position has been vacant since Benjamin Mendy was suspended by the club pending allegations of rape, and faced almost all of last season without a recognised left-sided defender. Joao Cancelo deputised in the role, along with Oleksandr Zinchenko, while Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake also made the occasional appearance in that position.
SB Nation
On This Day (15 August 1997): Sunderland’s first competitive game at the Stadium of Light
The prospect of Sunderland moving from Roker Park had gone back many years. It was an ambition for chairman Bob Murray to take us to a new home when it became clear that we were in danger of being left behind with the introduction of the Premier League. First we...
