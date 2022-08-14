ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

Old Canteen Restaurant, donut/coffee shop, liquor store, and other businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island

By Ryan Belmore
whatsupnewp.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theshelbyreport.com

Dave’s Fresh Marketplace Remains True To Its Roots

From its humble beginnings as a roadside produce stand in Warwick to 10 grocery store locations across several cities, Dave’s Fresh Marketplace has been serving Rhode Island since 1969. The state’s largest locally owned and operated independent grocery, the company is pleased with the recent reopening of its Dave’s...
WARWICK, RI
whatsupnewp.com

‘Villa Marina’ sells for $5.5 million

Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty this week announced the sale of “Villa Marina” at 72 Washington Street in Newport, Rhode Island. The property sold for $5,500,000. The sale was brokered by Paul A. Leys, broker, and co-owner of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty. Overlooking Newport Harbor,...
NEWPORT, RI
GoLocalProv

How a Rhode Island Family Started a Puzzle Company From Scratch

It’s not always easy starting your own business — especially when you’re learning the trade from the ground up. That’s exactly what Barrington residents Jerauld and Sara Adams did, however, when they started their company “Hope Puzzles” during the pandemic. The Adams, who had...
BARRINGTON, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newport, RI
Business
City
Newport, RI
City
Smithfield, RI
North Providence, RI
Business
Cranston, RI
Business
City
North Providence, RI
City
Cranston, RI
State
Rhode Island State
whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up Today: Wednesday, August 17

Good Morning, today is Wednesday, August 17. 🌊 On this day in 1790, George Washington arrived in Newport. He was accompanied by Secretary of State Thomas Jefferson, Governor George Clinton of New York, U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Blair of Virginia, and U.S. Congressman William Loughton Smith of South Carolina.
NEWPORT, RI
ecori.org

Paddling Through the Different Eras of the Blackstone River

Stefanie Covino, left, and Emily Vogler, right, paddle behind Ed and Jack Oleksyk on the Backstone River. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News photos) When Ed Oleksyk was growing up around the Blackstone River, he and his best friend would hike the river valley with absolutely nothing except their imaginations and ingenuity. As...
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Shop#Liquor Store#Bizbuysell And Loopnet#Best Italian Restaurant#Owner#Real Estate
ABC6.com

Warwick discusses future of Flock cameras

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A vote to approve guidelines of Flock cameras in Warwick was tabled for further discussion to next month. The cameras take pictures of license plates and alert police when a car from the national hot list drives through their city. While there was no decision...
WARWICK, RI
whatsupnewp.com

“Six Picks” Washington County Fair, annual event runs August 17-20

A Rhode Island tradition returns to South County beginning Wednesday, August 17 running through Sunday, August 20. The Washington County Fair is back in Richmond, with a full lineup of events including country music stars, friendly competitions, an amusement midway, and delicious treats from around the state. Here are six “not-to-be-missed” attractions to check out! General admission is $11, and kids 10 and under are free. Bring cash, as many vendors are cash only.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, RI
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Fall River (MA)

Where the Taunton River flows into Mount Hope Bay, Fall River is a maritime city known for its historic textile industry, a busy port and Portuguese heritage. Around a third of the city’s residents are descended from Portuguese immigrants, who arrived mostly from the Azorean island of São Miguel at the turn of the 20th century.
FALL RIVER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
whatsupnewp.com

Charitable partners announced for the 2022 Citizens Pell Bridge Run

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Foundation has announced their charitable partners for the 2022 Citizens Pell Bridge Run. This year’s list includes 30 charities from Rhode Island and the surrounding area. To date, the Citizens Pell Bridge Run and the RITB Foundation have donated more than $700,000 to non-profits through this event. The event is produced by local event management company Gray Matter Marketing.
NEWPORT, RI
Boston Globe

The best places to get a lobster roll in New England

Boston.com readers recommended 160 lobster roll restaurants, calling them 'the taste of summer' and 'the dish you wish you could eat every day.'. Whether you’re sitting down to lunch with friends or grabbing one to go to enjoy by the seaside, there’s nothing that says New England more than fresh chunks of lobster nestled in a bun. The lobster roll is a regional delicacy here.
WINTHROP, MA
ABC6.com

Department of Transportation to open new exit on 6/10 connector

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is making changes to the 6/10 connector. By Friday morning, RIDOT hopes to shift the 6/10 southbound split in Providence. Drivers will have to merge onto either route sooner. The department will be opening a new permanent exit to...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy