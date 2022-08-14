ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jac Collinsworth and Jason Garrett will likely call USC games in the Big Ten

By Matt Zemek
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
We wondered not too long ago if Mike Tirico would call a USC football game on Saturday night and then move to the NFL on Sunday night when the Trojans move to the Big Ten in 2024.

We did not have to wait very long to get an answer to that question.

The New York Post reported Sunday morning that NBC is about to announce Jac Collinsworth, son of NBC NFL analyst and former Cincinnati Bengal Cris Collinsworth, and former NFL head coach Jason Garrett as its new No. 1 college football announcing team for Notre Dame football.

Naturally, when Notre Dame is playing a road game, NBC will have a Big Ten night game to broadcast. USC will occupy that slot in most non-Notre Dame weeks, assuming the Big Ten does finalize a deal with the network for the Saturday Night Big Ten Game of the Week.

Sports Media Watch has more:

The Notre Dame role is notable as NBC is expected to begin televising a regular package of Big Ten football games next year. As the voices of Notre Dame football, Collinsworth and Garrett technically comprise NBC’s lead college football broadcast team — meaning they could be in the running to call those Big Ten games next season.

Given that NBC does not have a deep bench of football broadcasters, the choice for Big Ten games may come down to Collinsworth and Garrett or bringing in outside talent.

