Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton BBQ, Blues and Brews takes place at covered Bridge Park this Saturday
ELIZABETHTON — The biggest annual fundraiser for the nearly 100-year-old Bonnie Kate Theater takes place this weekend with the 6th Annual BBQ, Blues and Brews at the Covered Bridge Park, from 6-9:30 p.m. on Saturday. The proceeds go to the Friends of the Bonnie Kate to continue the restoration work on the theater at 115 S. Sycamore St. that opened in 1926, when all the movies were silent.
Kingsport Times-News
Local writer pens book on Piney Flats history
PINEY FLATS — The history of Piney Flats lives on in the latest book from a local author, Robert Sorrell. Sorrell recently released his newest book, “The Story of Becoming Piney Flats.” According to a press release, the book covers the history of Piney Flats from the 1700s, when pioneer Daniel Boone roamed the area, to the development of Boone Lake and beyond.
Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This Month
Bristol will host its first city-wide public Pride Parade and Festival in the twin cities on August 27, 2022. Tri-Pride is making history as it holds a parade, presented by CITI, down State Street in Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia. CITI has been the sponsor of the parade since 2018. The event will be the first Pride event in the U.S. to occur in two states at the same time. The parade begins at 11:00 a.m. The festival is scheduled to begin immediately after the parade - around 12:00 p.m. at Cumberland Square Park in Bristol, Virginia.
Johnson City Press
Primo’s Unicoi combines comfort and quiet with remarkably good food
After an afternoon spent looking at electronics, my dining partner and my friend the Retiree both agreed that the three of us needed an early supper break. Fortunately, there was an oasis nearby where the three of us could relax in quiet comfort, have a bite of supper and let our conversation be about anything at all: except 720p, 1080p or any other series of numbers that end in “p.”
Fairfield Sun Times
Memories of the 1899 five day meeting at the Grassy Creek Freewill Baptist Church.
The following story is derived from journals written by a Rogersville resident in the 1960’s. “My name is Victoria McCurry Russell I was fifteen years old the summer they had the big Association meeting down at Grassy Creek. I remember it well. As a matter of fact, sometimes the past like a mist closes around me and it seems like lately I’ve been living on yesterdays.
Black Olive fully opens in downtown JC
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After months of work, a brand-new Black Olive location has opened in downtown Johnson City. Starting on Tuesday, the business’s soft opening ended, and co-owners Kinsey Holliday and Moe Farrouki were happy to welcome in guests for some of their first regular hours. “It’s been really exciting just to finally […]
Cherokee Heritage day to bring living tribal history to Sycamore Shoals
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park is set to host multiple demonstrations and experiences surrounding Cherokee culture later in August, and the public is invited to attend. According to a release from the park, educational and artistic events will begin at 10 a.m. on August 27 and continue until 5 p.m. that […]
elizabethton.com
First Baptist Elizabethton to host free food bag distribution
First Baptist Church in Elizabethton will be hosting a free food bag distribution on Thursday, Aug. 18, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. The distribution will be outside as a drive-through pick-up. First Baptist Elizabethton is located at 212 E. F St. For more information, please call 423-543-1931.
Kingsport Times-News
Scott County Rotary Club set for Malawi water project
GATE CITY — The Scott County Rotary Club is ready to continue improving the water situation throughout Malawi. Next month, the Scott County Rotary Club will start its water project to address water, sanitation and hygiene issues that plagues the landlocked African country.
Kingsport Times-News
'He truly was a great kid' – School officials, band director remember victim of Norton house fire
BIG STONE GAP — Josh Azbill joined the Union High School marching band in December, but he left an impression on teachers and students beyond his few months in the group. “People may say in a situation like this what a great kid someone was, but he truly was a great kid,” Union High School Marching Bears Band Director Kim Sturgill said of the 13-year-old tuba player and Union Middle School student who died in a house fire in Norton on Sunday.
erwinrecord.net
Blooms enhance downtown Erwin’s small town atmosphere
Residents of Unicoi County may have noticed the lively red dragon wing begonias overflowing from hanging baskets and planters along North Main Avenue. According to Town of Erwin Public Works Director Tim Bailey, the potted flowers were donated by Unicoi County High School’s Career and Technical Education program, which housed and nurtured the plants before sending them out to add a bit more glamour to the downtown scene in lush plantings.
Kingsport Times-News
Race Notes: Volunteer Speedway offering free grandstand admission for weekend
Volunteer Speedway is turning Fan Appreciation Night into a whole Fan Appreciation Weekend, meaning spectators gain free grandstand admission both Friday and Saturday nights. Five divisions — Crate Late Model, Sportsman Late Model, Street Stock, Classic and Front Wheel Drive — are scheduled to race Friday night at the four-tenths-mile dirt track. All those classes are set for action again Saturday along with the Kajun Mini-Stock Association, which features 4-cylinder cars.
Johnson City Press
Things going smoothly for big September concerts in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON — Things are on schedule and still going forward as planned for the first Covered Bridge Days Kickoff concerts, which will take place at Citizens Bank Stadium on Sept. 21 and Sept. 22, just before the start of Covered Bridge Days on Sept. 23. The concerts feature some...
Johnson City Press
Bob Cable remembered for big things he did in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON — The city of Elizabethton lost one of its biggest promoters and supporters with the death this past week of Bob Cable. He served on the Elizabethton City Council for four years, from 2012 to 2016, but he made his biggest and most lasting contributions as a downtown businessman and private citizen.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU senior from Kingsport wins $3,000 national small business scholarship
KINGSPORT — As students head off to college this month, the Houston-based National Association for the Self-Employed (NASE) has announced it awarded Kingsport resident Madison Vanderlind a $3,000 scholarship. The group is an advocate and resource for the self-employed and micro-business community.
WCSO honors veteran sergeant following long battle with cancer
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — In the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) community, no one fights alone. Early Tuesday morning, retired WCSO Sgt. Ralph Gent, 57, died surrounded by family and friends following a years-long battle with pancreatic cancer. Gent joined the WCSO in 1995 after serving in the U.S. Army, according to WCSO officials. He […]
Kingsport Times-News
Deadline approaching for applicants for Youth Business Fair at Covered Bridge Days
ELIZABETHTON — The biggest annual festival in Elizabethton, Covered Bridge Days, is still more than a month away, but one deadline is fast approaching. That deadline is for submitting applications to be a part of the Youth Business Fair, which will take place on the last day of the festival, Sunday, Sept. 25, from 1-4 p.m.
I visited Dolly Parton's hometown in Tennessee. Here are 16 photos that show her humble beginnings.
A short drive from Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park, the vibrant murals and boutiques like Jolene's make Sevierville worth a visit.
Kingsport Times-News
NET football: West Ridge ready for Act II
KINGSPORT — Still in the growing phase of a young football program, one thing that seems to be working right for West Ridge is strength in numbers. “There’s a lot of excitement,” coach Justin Hilton said of his second-year program. “We have 96 kids and 35 are freshmen. Hopefully what happened last year built excitement and got more kids out.”
Cement truck drum comes loose in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City drivers spotted a cement truck drum that came loose from its carrier and landed on University Parkway Monday afternoon. According to the vehicle’s driver on the scene, the rig was traveling on University Parkway toward Elizabethton when it began taking a turn onto Interstate 26. While turning, the […]
