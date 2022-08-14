Read full article on original website
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Opinion: After CPAC and Latest Polls, Donald Trump is the Clear GOP FrontrunnerThe Veracity ReportDallas, TX
starlocalmedia.com
'The soul of a community': McKinney silo project helps city provide anchor to history as development progresses
For Australian artist Guido van Helten, capturing McKinney isn’t about any one individual story: it’s about reflecting a community as a whole. Faces have continued to emerge on the walls of the towering silos in the heart of McKinney as van Helten has worked to transfer an impression of the city onto the historic canvas.
What’s Developing: It’s Fairview Time to Add to Collin County’s Residential Growth
It’s Fairview‘s turn to grow. Most of the cities in Collin County have experienced a torrent of residential development. Now, the town of Fairview — an 8.7-square-mile space tucked between Allen’s northern side and McKinney’s southern border — is set to grow with a major apartment community in the works.
starlocalmedia.com
Downtown McKinney restaurant experiences some interior damage following Monday fire
The McKinney Fire Department responded to a structure fire call from the Grand Hotel located at 114 W. Kentucky St. at 10:30 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find a fire in an alley courtyard between two businesses near the hotel. Everyone was evacuated from the adjacent buildings and firefighters extinguished the fire.
Firehouse Subs sets opening month for new Plano location
A new Firehouse Subs location is expected to open in Plano in September. (Courtesy Firehouse Subs) A new Firehouse Subs restaurant is slated to open in September at 901 Central Expressway, Ste. 300, Plano. Work on the 1,150-square-foot restaurant was slated to be completed in July, according to a listing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The restaurant offers hot and cold sandwiches as well as salads and more. A phone number is not yet available. www.firehousesubs.com.
Lewisville approves ordinance to increase speed limit on Windhaven Parkway
Lewisville City Council approved an ordinance to change the speed limit on a section of Windhaven Parkway. (Courtesy Fotolia) Lewisville City Council approved an ordinance to change the speed limit on a section of Windhaven Parkway during its Aug. 15 meeting. The speed limit between Castle Hills Drive to Josey...
Residents of a North Dallas neighborhood worry about new DART rail construction
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Dallas leader worries that new construction work on DART's new rail line could pose a public safety risk to thousands of residents. Work officially began on Aug. 15 on a tunnel that's part of the Silver Line Regional Rail Project that will significantly alter traffic flow on Hillcrest Road, a popular north-south corridor. Over the next few weeks and months, Hillcrest Road will, at times, be reduced to one lane or shut down entirely so DART can complete the rail line that will link Collin County to DFW Airport. How much that will affect emergency responders and traffic in...
starlocalmedia.com
150-year-old Plano church adopts new identity to clothe the community
This story has been issued the following correction: The church is slated to hold a celebration for its 150th anniversary on Sept. 17 with a 4 p.m. organ concert featuring David Rogers. A celebratory worship will also be held at 10:30 a.m. with dignitaries from Grace Presbytery, Presbyterian Church (USA), and a proclamation by Plano Mayor John Munns will take place at 12:15 p.m.
Texas ISD pulls Bible from schools, announces sweeping book removals after months-long review process
Keller ISD has opted to remove all challenged books from its schools, seemingly voiding the results of a long and meticulous review undertaken by staff and parents.
Here are the North Texas school districts that received an A rating from the TEA
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Education Agency has released its ratings for each school district and campus in the Lone Star State this week. These are the first ratings the agency has done since 2019 after the agency paused rating in the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
tornadopix.com
Wylie agrees to Jericho Village, a $7 million apartment complex to help the homeless in Collin County
Thousands of Metroplex residents can’t buy a home, and civic leaders in a Collin County suburb are taking action. Wylie City Council in March approved a redistricting of the area to allow Jericho Village, a 38-unit income-based urban housing complex at 511 Brown Street. Construction of the $7 million...
Almost half of all active listings in Fort Worth have had price reductions
FORT WORTH, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal. Almost half of all active listings in the Fort Worth housing market have had price reductions as demand continues to cool. The median home price for a home sold in Fort Worth dipped again in July....
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
School Accountability Scores Released Monday In Texas; See Your School's Score
North Texas schools received their annual report cards from the state on Monday. Students at Beck Elementary in Garland got their report card hand-delivered Monday by the state's education commissioner. Beck received a solid A grade after coming in barely a C a few years ago. "It is amazing what...
2 North Texas cities ranked amongst the top cities in South for remote work
Working from home may not be as robust as it was during the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is still here to stay.
starlocalmedia.com
Dynamic bluegrass quartet Damn Tall Buildings coming to Coppell Arts Center
Coppell Arts Center is pleased to bring dynamic bluegrass quartet Damn Tall Buildings to Coppell on Friday, September 9 at 7:30 pm. Known for their fully-immersive and truly electrifying performances, this unique band explores more modern production while staying true to their soulful storytelling and foot-stomping grooves. This concert will take place in the Main Hall at the new Coppell Arts Center, 505 Travis Street, Coppell, TX 75019. Tickets are $30 and on sale now at www.CoppellArtsCenter.org.
Lynch Legacy Realty Closes Record-Setting Deal For 1,495-Acre Dean Ranch Property
Lynch Legacy Realty Group announced that it has closed a record-setting, 1,495-acre deal with Fort Worth’s Dean Ranch. The deal was brokered by eXp Commercial, according to a news release. The total sale amount cannot be disclosed. Dean Ranch is located on the Fort Worth-Aledo border and has been...
WFAA
Straight A's: Here are the top-rated school districts in North Texas
DALLAS — The Texas Education Agency on Monday released "accountability ratings" for all state public school districts and campuses, the first grades handed down by the TEA since the pandemic began. The ratings included A-F grades for several categories for 1,195 school districts and 8,451 campuses, and A-C overall...
starlocalmedia.com
Get to meet Plano's Quilt Show Chairperson Carolyn Cosgriff
Carolyn Cosgriff lives in the Pebble Brook neighborhood with her partner and their dog. Cosgriff has volunteered at North Dallas Shared Ministries for a decade. Upon retirement from investment consulting, she became more active in the Quilters Guild of Plano. How did you get into quilting?
Dallas Observer
Late Summer Round-Up: Opening and Closings in the Dallas Restaurant Scene
We're more than halfway through August — the weekend, or perhaps the happy hour, of summer. And as has been the trend for the past year now, many restaurants have opened up in Dallas and others have closed. The Dallas Morning News reported that Imoto, a fine dining Asian...
fox4news.com
Multiple DeSoto ISD campuses cleared after safety concerns
DESOTO, Texas - Multiple DeSoto ISD campuses were placed on a temporary hold Tuesday morning over safety concerns at Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy. The district says an unknown person called DeSoto Police Dispatch and made a threat. Officers were sent to KJTMA, as well as Cockrell Hill Elementary School, Woodridge Elementary School, and The Meadows Elementary to conduct a review out of an abundance of caution.
OKC VeloCity
Experience riding the rail from OKC to Ft. Worth on Amtrak’s Heartland Flyer train
There is something nostalgic about railroads. Who hasn’t daydreamed about jumping on a train and riding the rail to wherever it stopped? If you were one of the lucky kids who had a toy train growing up, you probably even spent hours just watching it wind around and around the Christmas tree among all the beautifully wrapped presents, shiny tinsel and colorful lights.
