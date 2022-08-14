ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A new Firehouse Subs location is expected to open in Plano in September. (Courtesy Firehouse Subs) A new Firehouse Subs restaurant is slated to open in September at 901 Central Expressway, Ste. 300, Plano. Work on the 1,150-square-foot restaurant was slated to be completed in July, according to a listing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The restaurant offers hot and cold sandwiches as well as salads and more. A phone number is not yet available. www.firehousesubs.com.
