Rio Rancho, NM

KRQE News 13

VIDEO: Chase with Santa Fe deputies ends in double tasing

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a chance encounter in a Santa Fe Dunkin Donuts that led to a double tasing by deputies. Those tasings came after a boyfriend-girlfriend duo made it clear they weren’t going down easily. Early Saturday morning in late July Santa Fe deputies...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Behind the story: Attacks increasing on Albuquerque bus drivers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A recent KRQE News 13 Investigation shows a growing number of violent incidents on Albuquerque city buses involving bus drivers. City data indicates a rise in the number of reports of battery against drivers with 29 cases reported in 2021, a more than 70% increase over 2019 and 2020 figures. Investigative Reporter […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

NMSP Arrests A Rio Man Driving A Stolen Corrales Fire Truck

On August 16, the New Mexico State Police received reports of a stolen Corrales Fire Department truck traveling west on Interstate 40 near milepost 149. The Corrales fire truck was reported as stolen while crews were on a medical call at a residence in Corrales. At around 8:06 a.m., the...
CORRALES, NM
KRQE News 13

Police make arrest in Coronado Park murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department have arrested a man accused in a murder at Coronado Park in June. Police arrested 28-year-old Joseph T. Garcia and charged him in the killing of 33-year-old Andrew Aguilar. Garcia is accused of shooting and killing Aguilar in June. Police say surveillance video shows Garcia walking through Coronado Park […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
Rio Rancho, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Rio Rancho, NM
KOAT 7

Stolen Corrales Fire Department truck recovered

CORRALES, N.M. — Rio Rancho Police say a fire truck that was stolen from the Corrales Fire Department has been located. The truck was being pursued on Interstate 40 when state and Laguna Police officers deployed tire deflation devices. The truck driver drove over them and exited the Interstate into a parking lot where he crashed into a wall.
CORRALES, NM
KRQE News 13

APD investigating suspicious death at southeast apartment complex

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in southeast Albuquerque. They received a call around nine Monday morning saying people at an apartment complex on Columbia found a woman dead inside of one of the apartments. Her death has been ruled suspicious. This could mean it was a homicide or she […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD investigating pedestrian crash near I-25 and Montaño

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police is investigating a pedestrian crash that occurred on Tuesday night on the I-25 southbound offramp at Montaño. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition. The offramp is currently closed.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

3 people shot, 1 dead in overnight Albuquerque shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police responded to a homicide Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. near Central and Dorado. When officers arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds; one man died on scene. Two women are in the hospital, they’re listed in stable condition. APD is asking the public for help on this case. “I’d like […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Homeless camp moratorium, Staying behind bars, Flood threat, FBI ‘Rust’ report, Fireflies in New Mexico

Tuesday’s Top Stories Albuquerque’s Muslim community leader responds murders, suspect’s arrest APD investigating suspicious death at southeast apartment complex Authorities search for man accused of sexual exploitation of a child Isaiah Chavez in a familiar spot with Lobo football Police look for man accused of pulling gun over wrong order Albuquerque offers services to homeless […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NMSP investigate Santa Fe Police in-custody death

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating an in-custody death involving the Santa Fe Police Department. The incident happened August 13, after SFPD were called to remove a female from a residence. Police say around 8:10 p.m. SFPD was called about removing 36-year-old Melanie Garcia from a residence on the 1000 block of […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque officials host ribbon-cutting for new pump station

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighborhoods in southwest Albuquerque are getting some much-needed floor relief. City officials hosted a ribbon cutting for the pump station at Broadway and Marble. The city had been using temporary retention ponds and a 1960s pump station to mitigate flooding in the area, but the new updated station will replace those facilities and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque woman loses dog while away for Army training

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is looking for her lost dog, Tommy Pickles. She is currently serving in the Army and was out of town training at Fort Bragg when her parents told her the dog was missing. Joan Marie Yazze Gallegos says there has been possible sightings of Tommy Pickles, including at a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Santa Fe couple dies in Illinois plane crash

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — A Santa Fe couple died in a small aircraft crash in Hanna City, Illinois. The crash happened on Farmington Road as the aircraft descended. The plane missed vehicles in the roadway until it eventually crashed into a building. The pilot James Evanson was found conscious...
HANNA CITY, IL

