Opinion: The City of Albuquerque Has Approved Its First Safe Outdoor SpaceDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: The Shootings of Muslim Men Hurt the Entire State of New Mexico and the Country at LargeDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Some Back-to-School Purchases Will Be Tax-Free Next WeekendDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Muhammad Syed—Charged with Killing Two Muslim Men and Suspected of Murdering Two More—Has Been ArrestedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13
VIDEO: Chase with Santa Fe deputies ends in double tasing
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a chance encounter in a Santa Fe Dunkin Donuts that led to a double tasing by deputies. Those tasings came after a boyfriend-girlfriend duo made it clear they weren’t going down easily. Early Saturday morning in late July Santa Fe deputies...
Behind the story: Attacks increasing on Albuquerque bus drivers
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A recent KRQE News 13 Investigation shows a growing number of violent incidents on Albuquerque city buses involving bus drivers. City data indicates a rise in the number of reports of battery against drivers with 29 cases reported in 2021, a more than 70% increase over 2019 and 2020 figures. Investigative Reporter […]
losalamosreporter.com
NMSP Arrests A Rio Man Driving A Stolen Corrales Fire Truck
On August 16, the New Mexico State Police received reports of a stolen Corrales Fire Department truck traveling west on Interstate 40 near milepost 149. The Corrales fire truck was reported as stolen while crews were on a medical call at a residence in Corrales. At around 8:06 a.m., the...
Police make arrest in Coronado Park murder
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department have arrested a man accused in a murder at Coronado Park in June. Police arrested 28-year-old Joseph T. Garcia and charged him in the killing of 33-year-old Andrew Aguilar. Garcia is accused of shooting and killing Aguilar in June. Police say surveillance video shows Garcia walking through Coronado Park […]
KOAT 7
Stolen Corrales Fire Department truck recovered
CORRALES, N.M. — Rio Rancho Police say a fire truck that was stolen from the Corrales Fire Department has been located. The truck was being pursued on Interstate 40 when state and Laguna Police officers deployed tire deflation devices. The truck driver drove over them and exited the Interstate into a parking lot where he crashed into a wall.
Albuquerque murder suspect’s son to stay in jail on gun charges
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The son of the man charged in the murders of two Albuquerque Muslim men will stay locked up while awaiting trial in for federal gun charges. Shaheen Syed is accused of lying on an application he filled out to buy two guns in Albuquerque in 2021. Albuquerque Police have accused Syed’s father, […]
Albuquerque’s Muslim community leader responds to murders, suspect’s arrest
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque was thrust into the national spotlight nearly two weeks ago when police officials announced a suspected connection in the murders of three Muslim men. A little more than 24 hours after that announcement, a fourth Muslim man was shot to death. By August 9, a suspect was in custody. Muhammed Syed […]
APD investigating suspicious death at southeast apartment complex
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in southeast Albuquerque. They received a call around nine Monday morning saying people at an apartment complex on Columbia found a woman dead inside of one of the apartments. Her death has been ruled suspicious. This could mean it was a homicide or she […]
KRQE News 13
APD investigating pedestrian crash near I-25 and Montaño
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police is investigating a pedestrian crash that occurred on Tuesday night on the I-25 southbound offramp at Montaño. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition. The offramp is currently closed.
Man accused of stabbing another man near La Luz trail appears in court
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of stabbing another to death near a popular hiking trail faced a judge on Monday. Last month, deputies say a group of people was drinking near the La Luz trailhead when Marty Platero and Ryan Spencer started fighting. They say Platero then stabbed Spencer to death. In court on Monday, […]
3 people shot, 1 dead in overnight Albuquerque shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police responded to a homicide Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. near Central and Dorado. When officers arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds; one man died on scene. Two women are in the hospital, they’re listed in stable condition. APD is asking the public for help on this case. “I’d like […]
BCSO investigating fatal rollover near University and Rio Bravo
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County deputies are investigating a rollover that occurred Tuesday night near University and Rio Bravo. Officials have confirmed that one person died on the scene. All of northbound University is currently closed. No other information is available at this time.
KRQE Newsfeed: Homeless camp moratorium, Staying behind bars, Flood threat, FBI ‘Rust’ report, Fireflies in New Mexico
Tuesday’s Top Stories Albuquerque’s Muslim community leader responds murders, suspect’s arrest APD investigating suspicious death at southeast apartment complex Authorities search for man accused of sexual exploitation of a child Isaiah Chavez in a familiar spot with Lobo football Police look for man accused of pulling gun over wrong order Albuquerque offers services to homeless […]
Police look for man accused of pulling gun over wrong order
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are looking for a man accused of pulling a gun and threatening to shoot a Burger King employee. Officials say the man was upset about not receiving his entire order. According to a release from Crime Stoppers, on July 31, a man and an employee at the Burger King on […]
NMSP investigate Santa Fe Police in-custody death
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating an in-custody death involving the Santa Fe Police Department. The incident happened August 13, after SFPD were called to remove a female from a residence. Police say around 8:10 p.m. SFPD was called about removing 36-year-old Melanie Garcia from a residence on the 1000 block of […]
kunm.org
SUN: Arrest made after police shootout in Rio Rancho, Armed Carlsbad man killed by New Mexico State Police
Rio Rancho police arrest man after shootout with officers – Associated Press. Police in the Albuquerque suburb of Rio Rancho said they have arrested a man who fled a Walmart parking lot after opening fire on officers at very close range as they tried to detain him Saturday morning.
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque officials host ribbon-cutting for new pump station
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighborhoods in southwest Albuquerque are getting some much-needed floor relief. City officials hosted a ribbon cutting for the pump station at Broadway and Marble. The city had been using temporary retention ponds and a 1960s pump station to mitigate flooding in the area, but the new updated station will replace those facilities and […]
Albuquerque woman loses dog while away for Army training
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is looking for her lost dog, Tommy Pickles. She is currently serving in the Army and was out of town training at Fort Bragg when her parents told her the dog was missing. Joan Marie Yazze Gallegos says there has been possible sightings of Tommy Pickles, including at a […]
KOAT 7
Santa Fe couple dies in Illinois plane crash
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — A Santa Fe couple died in a small aircraft crash in Hanna City, Illinois. The crash happened on Farmington Road as the aircraft descended. The plane missed vehicles in the roadway until it eventually crashed into a building. The pilot James Evanson was found conscious...
Albuquerque bought site of brutal 2014 murders years ago, spurred by talk of a memorial. But the current plan is for nonprofit office space.
A fenced-off lot near the intersection of Central Avenue and 60th Street, empty except for a portable trailer, a large “no trespassing” sign, overgrown weeds and a pile of debris, marks the site of two brutal murders. Kee Thompson and Allison Gorman, members of the Navajo Nation experiencing...
