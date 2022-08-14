( STACKER ) – Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs . First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security and physical health at the bottom. In setting up this pyramid, Maslow framed self-recognition and creative development as ultimate goals, while also prioritizing personal safety and strong physical health.

As such, it has never been more important to recognize the health care professionals who work tirelessly to keep the population healthy. In 2020, the United States spent 19.7% of its GDP on health . While it’s encouraging to know that the country is investing in those responsible for maintaining the nation’s well-being, not all health care professionals receive equal compensation.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Santa Fe using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics . Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage. Job descriptions are from O*NET . Keep reading to see which health care jobs make the most and least in your city.

#18. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $33,620

– #47 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,980

– Employment: 98,810

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,950)

— New Haven, CT ($45,360)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($41,210)

– Job description: Feed, water, and examine pets and other nonfarm animals for signs of illness, disease, or injury in laboratories and animal hospitals and clinics. Clean and disinfect cages and work areas, and sterilize laboratory and surgical equipment. May provide routine postoperative care, administer medication orally or topically, or prepare samples for laboratory examination under the supervision of veterinary or laboratory animal technologists or technicians, veterinarians, or scientists.

#17. Phlebotomists

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $36,440

– #99 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $37,280

– Employment: 128,020

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Redding, CA ($52,770)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($51,920)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($51,620)

– Job description: Draw blood for tests, transfusions, donations, or research. May explain the procedure to patients and assist in the recovery of patients with adverse reactions.

#16. Pharmacy technicians

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $37,000

– #114 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170



National

– Annual mean salary: $36,450

– Employment: 415,310

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($56,620)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,020)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($52,810)

– Job description: Prepare medications under the direction of a pharmacist. May measure, mix, count out, label, and record amounts and dosages of medications according to prescription orders.

#15. Veterinary technologists and technicians

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $38,670

– #81 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $37,860

– Employment: 109,490

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA ($56,020)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($53,580)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($53,440)

– Job description: Perform medical tests in a laboratory environment for use in the treatment and diagnosis of diseases in animals. Prepare vaccines and serums for prevention of diseases. Prepare tissue samples, take blood samples, and execute laboratory tests, such as urinalysis and blood counts. Clean and sterilize instruments and materials and maintain equipment and machines. May assist a veterinarian during surgery.

#14. Medical assistants

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $39,730

– #56 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 540



National

– Annual mean salary: $36,930

– Employment: 710,200

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($53,960)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($53,660)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($52,520)

– Job description: Perform administrative and certain clinical duties under the direction of a physician. Administrative duties may include scheduling appointments, maintaining medical records, billing, and coding information for insurance purposes. Clinical duties may include taking and recording vital signs and medical histories, preparing patients for examination, drawing blood, and administering medications as directed by physician.

#13. Dental assistants

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $43,990

– #102 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190



National

– Annual mean salary: $42,310

– Employment: 312,140

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($58,570)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($56,240)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($54,550)

– Job description: Perform limited clinical duties under the direction of a dentist. Clinical duties may include equipment preparation and sterilization, preparing patients for treatment, assisting the dentist during treatment, and providing patients with instructions for oral healthcare procedures. May perform administrative duties such as scheduling appointments, maintaining medical records, billing, and coding information for insurance purposes.

#12. Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $44,150

– #291 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $50,090

– Employment: 676,440

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,950)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($74,820)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($74,520)

– Job description: Care for ill, injured, or convalescing patients or persons with disabilities in hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, private homes, group homes, and similar institutions. May work under the supervision of a registered nurse. Licensing required.

#11. Massage therapists

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $52,150

– #53 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $47,350

– Employment: 85,040

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Port St. Lucie, FL ($81,640)

— Anchorage, AK ($77,530)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($72,730)

– Job description: Perform therapeutic massages of soft tissues and joints. May assist in the assessment of range of motion and muscle strength, or propose client therapy plans.

#10. Physical therapist assistants

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $55,860

– #208 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $59,440

– Employment: 92,740

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($81,510)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($78,370)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($78,240)

– Job description: Assist physical therapists in providing physical therapy treatments and procedures. May, in accordance with state laws, assist in the development of treatment plans, carry out routine functions, document the progress of treatment, and modify specific treatments in accordance with patient status and within the scope of treatment plans established by a physical therapist. Generally requires formal training.

#9. Radiologic technologists and technicians

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $59,880

– #155 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $64,840

– Employment: 206,720

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($120,270)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,250)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,850)

– Job description: Take x-rays and CAT scans or administer nonradioactive materials into patient’s bloodstream for diagnostic or research purposes. Includes radiologic technologists and technicians who specialize in other scanning modalities.

#8. Registered nurses

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $77,830

– #85 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 840



National

– Annual mean salary: $80,010

– Employment: 2,986,500

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,200)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($146,870)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($142,140)

– Job description: Assess patient health problems and needs, develop and implement nursing care plans, and maintain medical records. Administer nursing care to ill, injured, convalescent, or disabled patients. May advise patients on health maintenance and disease prevention or provide case management. Licensing or registration required.

#7. Physical therapists

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $92,160

– #126 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $91,680

– Employment: 220,870

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— El Centro, CA ($143,500)

— Modesto, CA ($123,370)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($119,510)

– Job description: Assess, plan, organize, and participate in rehabilitative programs that improve mobility, relieve pain, increase strength, and improve or correct disabling conditions resulting from disease or injury.

#6. Dental hygienists

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $94,560

– #31 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $78,050

– Employment: 194,830

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($133,730)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($120,340)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($118,980)

– Job description: Administer oral hygiene care to patients. Assess patient oral hygiene problems or needs and maintain health records. Advise patients on oral health maintenance and disease prevention. May provide advanced care such as providing fluoride treatment or administering topical anesthesia.

#5. Veterinarians

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $98,200

– #163 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $108,350

– Employment: 73,710

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($169,220)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($150,370)

— Akron, OH ($150,330)

– Job description: Diagnose, treat, or research diseases and injuries of animals. Includes veterinarians who conduct research and development, inspect livestock, or care for pets and companion animals.

#4. Nurse practitioners

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $110,890

– #174 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $114,510

– Employment: 211,280

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($188,070)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($177,800)

— Salinas, CA ($155,310)

– Job description: Diagnose and treat acute, episodic, or chronic illness, independently or as part of a healthcare team. May focus on health promotion and disease prevention. May order, perform, or interpret diagnostic tests such as lab work and x rays. May prescribe medication. Must be registered nurses who have specialized graduate education.

#3. Physician assistants

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $117,520

– #109 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $116,080

– Employment: 125,280

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($168,220)

— Waterbury, CT ($165,230)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($158,020)

– Job description: Provide healthcare services typically performed by a physician, under the supervision of a physician. Conduct complete physicals, provide treatment, and counsel patients. May, in some cases, prescribe medication. Must graduate from an accredited educational program for physician assistants.

#2. Pharmacists

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $126,810

– #165 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160



National

– Annual mean salary: $125,460

– Employment: 315,470

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Madera, CA ($165,350)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($162,540)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($161,120)

– Job description: Dispense drugs prescribed by physicians and other health practitioners and provide information to patients about medications and their use. May advise physicians and other health practitioners on the selection, dosage, interactions, and side effects of medications.

#1. Family medicine physicians

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $179,900

– #223 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $214,370

– Employment: 98,590

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA ($309,800)

— Napa, CA ($302,040)

— Gadsden, AL ($292,110)

– Job description: Diagnose, treat, and provide preventive care to individuals and families across the lifespan. May refer patients to specialists when needed for further diagnosis or treatment.

