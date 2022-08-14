Read full article on original website
There might be no greater legacy character on "General Hospital" than Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst). Per Soaps In Depth, the character originated in 1997 with Herbst in the role as a teenager. Elizabeth is the granddaughter of original "GH" character Steve Hardy, which connects her to the first crop of characters from the 1960s. Fans of the show are passionate about Elizabeth, so naturally, they want to see her find true love and happiness, especially with her celebrating 25 years on "General Hospital."
On "General Hospital," as the fans know, Trina Robinson (Mikayla Ali) has been framed for a crime she didn't commit by Esme Prince (Avery Pohl), per Soaps in Depth. Although Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez) provided an alibi for Trina at the time the video was sent out, the A.D.A. Jennifer Arden (Jennifer Field) is convinced of Trina's guilt and determined to send the poor girl up the river (via Daytime Confidential).
Though Wiley Quartermaine Corinthos was only born in 2018, there has already been a tremendous amount of drama in his life. As if being part of one of the most confusing baby swaps on "General Hospital" wasn't complicated enough, the little boy has been caught in a tug-of-war between his various family members basically since his conception.
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers reveal that Deacon Sharpe will wake up in bed with a stranger.
"General Hospital's" Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) is having one of the worst years imaginable. Besides the never-ending eternal battle for Little Wiley, Willow also suffered a tragic loss. Her mother, Harmony Miller, (Inga Cadranel) passed away after being struck by Sasha Gilmore's (Sofia Mattsson) vehicle (via Soap Opera Network). Much of Willow's tenure in Port Charles has featured unimaginable pain, with the lone exception being her relationship with Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) and their son, Wiley. However, for the first time in a long time, things were looking up for Willow. It appeared as if the light at the end of a torturous tunnel was finally flickering through when she learned she was pregnant (via Showbiz CheatSheet).
"Days of Our Lives" fans have been through a lot over the past few months. This summer alone, there have been so many changes to the show that viewers' heads are spinning. In addition to the loss of many fan-favorite cast members such as Sal Stowers (Lani Price), Lamon Archey (Eli Grant), Tripp Johnson (Lucas Adams), Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller), and Victoria Konefal (Ciara Brady), there have been some other big shake-ups (via The U.S. Sun). For example, actor Robert Scott Wilson went from playing Ben Weston to Alex Kiriakis, which fans are still getting used to.
Since "The Bold and the Beautiful" teased Steffy and Finn's epic reunion after so many outside sources coming between them, they have more than delivered. Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) suffered a near-death experience at the hands of his birth mother and criminal mastermind Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), reports Soaps.com. Finn's shooting was unintentional and broke her, but that did little to stop Sheila's reign of terror as she attempted to silence her real target, his wife.
The custody of Douglas Forrester (Django Ferri) has been a source of contention on "The Bold and the Beautiful" for the character's entire life. From the moment of conception, there was a plan in place to keep him away from his father, Thomas Forrester. Douglas' biological mother conspired with Thomas' father, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), to conceal the true identity of his paternity. Ultimately, the truth came out, and Thomas learned he had a son. When Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey) tragically passed away unexpectedly, Thomas returned to Los Angeles with Douglas (via Soaps In Depth).
Per Soaps In Depth, Amanda Sinclair's (Mishael Morgan) quest for answers about her biological parents was a whirlwind of drama on "The Young and the Restless." She was desperate to learn the truth about what happened to her and Hilary when they were babies. However, she got more than she bargained for when she ultimately located her long-lost family. Besides a grandfather that arranged for her father's murder and a mother that couldn't bother to acknowledge her most of the time, she also got a sister: Imani Benedict (Leigh-Ann Rose).
The nurse was with a partner who was an Rx for a bright future. If only it had lasted…. Rebecca Herbst feels your pain, “Friz” fans. The General Hospital leading lady was as sorry to see Elizabeth widowed as you were. Though Roger Howarth is still on the show as Austin, Franco had been good for Liz.
This year marks two decades since Christel Khalil made her first appearance as Lily Winters on "The Young and the Restless" (via CBS). She stepped into the role of fan favorite couple Drucilla Winters (Victoria Rowell) and Neil Winters' (Kristoff St. John) daughter. Despite the early days of her tenure centering mostly around family drama and tension, Lily's story has far more depth. Besides the heartbreaking cancer storyline, Lily has had two great romances in her time in Genoa City. Her passionate love stories have featured prominent characters as her man of interest; Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) and Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson).
For 25 years, soap opera icon Susan Flannery played the role of Stephanie Forrester on "The Bold and the Beautiful." The formidable actress was nominated for nine Daytime Emmys for her portrayal of the Forrester family matriarch, taking home the prize three times. During her time on screen, Stephanie was best known for her relationship with husband Eric Forrester (John McCook), with whom she founded the company Forrester Creations that most of the family still runs to this day (via CBS). Though their relationship wasn't without its strife — they were married and divorced several times — many fans of the show viewed the two as one of soaps' most iconic supercouples.
Dr. Daniel Jonas immediately captured the attention of "Days of Our Lives" viewers when he first arrived in Salem in 2008. The character, played by actor Shawn Christian, was revealed to be Victor Kiriakis' godson (via Soap Central). Victor called Daniel and asked him to come to Salem to treat his son, Bo Brady (Peter Reckell) who was dealing with pancreas disease. Daniel performed an organ transplant surgery on Bo and saved his life. After the procedure, Daniel was offered a job at Salem University Hospital and gladly accepted the position.
There are certain couples in the world of daytime television that elicit intense fan reaction more than others. One of those pairings that always sparks conversation is that of Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) and Anna Devane (Finola Hughes). For much of their time on-screen together, they lingered in the frenemy role. They have a long history together, but for the longest time, they didn't teeter into the category of romantic partners. However, all of that changed when they kissed for the first time in 2021 (via Soap Dirt). They're currently navigating what being a couple looks like, but there are secrets and lies threatening to unravel the romance before it progresses too far.
According to Encyclopedia.com, soap operas were originally created for radio. "Painted Dreams," produced by Irna Phillips, debuted in 1931. The target audience was women who were home taking care of household needs and often listened to the radio while doing so. Since cleaning has always been a major part of housework, advertisers in the form of soap manufacturers dominated these daytime radio serials giving them the nickname "soap operas." As the Cincinnati Enquirer explains, Procter & Gamble led the charge producing and sponsoring several radio shows including "Guiding Light." By the 1950s, soap operas moved into television as well — originally airing live broadcasts — and eventually moving to taped versions. "Guiding Light" played on both radio and TV for a while.
In today’s recap, Portia successfully wakes Oz as the jury is about to announce their verdict in Trina’s trial. Plus, Liz issues Finn an ultimatum, and Nikolas tells Victor that Esme’s dead. Everyone in her life is very concerned about Elizabeth and what’s been going on with...
"Days of Our Lives" viewers were first introduced to Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) in 1985. Steve was revealed to be a close friend of Bo Brady (Peter Reckell), whom he met in the Merchant Marines (via Soap Central). Steve came to Salem when he was hired by Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) to steal an item from Kimberly Brady. However, when that item fell into the wrong hands, it put many people in danger. Eventually, Steve was arrested thanks to his part in the crimes that Victor had committed. However, he was later released.
Fans of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS who also watch THE TALK will definitely find Talia familiar because the journalist is being played by Natalie Morales, one of the CBS chat show’s hosts! And having grown up watching telenovelas in Panama and Brazil, she was excited to be on an American daytime drama!
