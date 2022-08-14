There are certain couples in the world of daytime television that elicit intense fan reaction more than others. One of those pairings that always sparks conversation is that of Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) and Anna Devane (Finola Hughes). For much of their time on-screen together, they lingered in the frenemy role. They have a long history together, but for the longest time, they didn't teeter into the category of romantic partners. However, all of that changed when they kissed for the first time in 2021 (via Soap Dirt). They're currently navigating what being a couple looks like, but there are secrets and lies threatening to unravel the romance before it progresses too far.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO