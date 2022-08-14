Dear people in charge of Roswell, New Mexico, coherent storytelling is your paid job. And you all get so many other things wrong when it comes to this show, like characterization, arcs, story, tension, exploded tropes, inclusive storytelling, and those scenes and beats that dig into the emotional center of your core characters, that the least you could do, and I mean the least, is give the viewers a plot that makes sense. A plot that doesn’t pretend facts established in previous seasons don’t exist because you need to give your veritable army of side characters boring plot lines. A plot that doesn’t fill the short season with unnecessary detours and filler episodes because you either don’t know how or don’t care enough to effectively use the 13 episodes you’ve been given. Honestly, as a viewer who saw so much potential in season one, only to be disappointed time and time again, the cancellation is starting to feel like a mercy killing. None of this is to say that I won’t miss some of these characters because I will. I’ll miss Alex and Rosa, Kyle, and Michael, but I’m also grateful that in three short episodes these characters will no longer belong to you. They’ll belong to the fans that have sustained and loved them despite the mess you’ve made.

ROSWELL, NM ・ 22 HOURS AGO