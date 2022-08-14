Read full article on original website
The Patient - Episode 1.04 - Company - Press Release
On the threshold of crisis, Sam honors the promise Dr. Strauss made him make as a condition for continuing their work together. The trust built between patient and doctor is tested, with a life in the balance. Written by Joel Fields & Joe Weisberg; Directed by Kevin Bray.
Surface - Episode 1.06 - The Myth of California - Press Release
James is finally honest with Sophie about their marriage and their past. His betrayals run deep, but not as deep as her own.
Roswell, New Mexico — Down in a Hole — Review
Dear people in charge of Roswell, New Mexico, coherent storytelling is your paid job. And you all get so many other things wrong when it comes to this show, like characterization, arcs, story, tension, exploded tropes, inclusive storytelling, and those scenes and beats that dig into the emotional center of your core characters, that the least you could do, and I mean the least, is give the viewers a plot that makes sense. A plot that doesn’t pretend facts established in previous seasons don’t exist because you need to give your veritable army of side characters boring plot lines. A plot that doesn’t fill the short season with unnecessary detours and filler episodes because you either don’t know how or don’t care enough to effectively use the 13 episodes you’ve been given. Honestly, as a viewer who saw so much potential in season one, only to be disappointed time and time again, the cancellation is starting to feel like a mercy killing. None of this is to say that I won’t miss some of these characters because I will. I’ll miss Alex and Rosa, Kyle, and Michael, but I’m also grateful that in three short episodes these characters will no longer belong to you. They’ll belong to the fans that have sustained and loved them despite the mess you’ve made.
American Gigolo - Episode 1.01 - Pilot - Press Release
After 15 years in prison, former gigolo Julian Kaye is suddenly exonerated from a wrongful murder conviction and released with no interest in the life he had, no chance at the life he wanted – and no idea who framed him. Series premiere.
'These stories changed my life': How Penny Marshall shaped the new 'League of Their Own'
A visit with the late filmmaker, and affection for her baseball classic, guided Abbi Jacobson, Will Graham and company in their inclusive 2022 reboot.
